Stephon Tuitt Says He Hopes To Play This Week

While a player is always most optimistic about injuries and their return, there is optimism surrounding Stephon Tuitt’s availability this weekend. Tuitt told NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkabwala he is hopeful to play this Sunday against the Chicago Bears.

#Steelers DE Stephon Tuitt (bicep) said "the goal" is to return this week vs #Bears. (After we had a lengthy convo abt higher education.) — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) September 18, 2017

Tuitt injured his bicep on the second play in Week One against the Cleveland Browns. But the Steelers dodged a worst-case scenario, going from fear of him missing the entire year to now having a chance to play in Week Three.





The Steelers will return to practice tomorrow and issue their first injury/participation report of the week. Mike Tomlin will have his Tuesday presser too though you can expect him to be vague about Tuitt’s status. We’re probably in “leave the light on” territory.

If Tuitt can’t play, Tyson Alualu will continue to fill in and play at a high level. Though it’s only been two weeks and the Bears have just 35 rush attempts, they’re 9th in the NFL averaging 4.1 yards per carry. Running back Jordan Howard is dealing with a shoulder injury though that could limit their run game. If he is out, they’ll depend on hot-shot rookie Tarik Cohen.