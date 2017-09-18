Hot Topics

    Stephon Tuitt Says He Hopes To Play This Week

    By Alex Kozora September 18, 2017 at 06:01 pm


    While a player is always most optimistic about injuries and their return, there is optimism surrounding Stephon Tuitt’s availability this weekend. Tuitt told NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkabwala he is hopeful to play this Sunday against the Chicago Bears.

    Tuitt injured his bicep on the second play in Week One against the Cleveland Browns. But the Steelers dodged a worst-case scenario, going from fear of him missing the entire year to now having a chance to play in Week Three.


    The Steelers will return to practice tomorrow and issue their first injury/participation report of the week. Mike Tomlin will have his Tuesday presser too though you can expect him to be vague about Tuitt’s status. We’re probably in “leave the light on” territory.

    If Tuitt can’t play, Tyson Alualu will continue to fill in and play at a high level. Though it’s only been two weeks and the Bears have just 35 rush attempts, they’re 9th in the NFL averaging 4.1 yards per carry. Running back Jordan Howard is dealing with a shoulder injury though that could limit their run game. If he is out, they’ll depend on hot-shot rookie Tarik Cohen.

    • Thomas

      eh…why risk it for the bears?

    • DarthYinzer

      He is not crucial against the Bears, although it would be nice to get him a few reps to get him back close to game speed. The week after for the ravens, I want him as healthy as possible.

    • SteeltheKing

      Don’t take any team for granted. Chicago is a tough place to play, they have a good running game and they stop the run fairly well. They gave the Falcons everything they could handle, and the Steelers have been known to lay an egg from time to time, especially if they have an eye on the Ravens.

    • deuce_seven

      It’s that same kind of attitude that results ion losing games they shouldn’t.

    • Crowned

      This is the NFL and we the Steelers are playing against NFL competition. If Tuitt is healthy enough to go he should go. Same for Watt.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Wouldn’t mind it. He needs to get in the sack race anyway.

    • Douglas Andrews

      If he’s healthy i’d like to see the starting D Line reek some havoc on Bears RB’s/QB’s

    • RickM

      Rinse and repeat from his comment last week. If he’s practicing fully, I think he’ll almost certainly play because the Steelers will be comfortable he can do what’s required. If his practice is limited or non-existent, they’ll wisely save him until Baltimore or later.

    • Michael

      Coaches will ease Tuitt back with a low snap count, they know this is the warm up game before the RAVENS SHOWDOWN in two weeks — ON THE ROAD. Won’t be easy.

    • Michael

      I hate watching us play against Ratbirds, always a 3 pt game and frustrating, low scoring, lots of stalled drives and FG’s.