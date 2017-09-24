Study: Steelers And The Questionable Designation Tag

The Pittsburgh Steelers final injury report of Week 3 that was released on Friday included two players listed as questionable. One of those two players, starting defensive Stephon Tuitt, appears to be a game-time decision, so we’re unlikely to find out if he’ll play later this afternoon until roughly 90 minutes before kickoff.

With Tuitt being such a profile player for the Steelers in addition to him ending the week listed as questionable, I thought it might be a good time to review what’s happened with past Pittsburgh players who ended practice weeks listed as questionable dating back to last year.

As a reminder, we only have one full season to go on when it comes to the Steelers listing players as questionable and the league doing away with the probable game-status designation. In short, using previous year’s data when it comes to the questionable designation might not be useful.

As you can see in the infographic below, the Steelers had a total of 30 players listed as questionable on their 2016 season injury reports. Of those 30 questionable listings, 12 times (40%) the player wound up being inactive for that week’s game.

While I didn’t create an infographic for it, so far this season the Steelers have had four players in total listed as questionable ahead of their first two games and not once did a player with that designation avoid the inactive list. It’s worth noting, however, that none of those four questionable players were able to participate fully in a practice ahead of the game.





Tuitt, while listed as questionable on Friday, was able to practice fully on both Thursday and Friday so it will be interesting to see if the Steelers ultimately decide to let him play against the Bears later today.