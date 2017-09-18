Hot Topics

    Sunday Shows Justin Hunter Ought To Get Comfy On Inactive List

    By Matthew Marczi September 18, 2017 at 11:45 am


    I think that following the opening game of the season it was made obvious that the Pittsburgh Steelers would not be dressing wide receiver Justin Hunter under normal circumstances, functioning as the sixth wide receiver on the team who does not have the capacity to contribute on special teams. It would take injuries in order for him to dress.

    Well, the Steelers had three injuries today, and none of those injured players’ helmets went to the former second-round wide receiver, who largely ended up making the 53-man roster on the back of a long touchdown reception in the final preseason game.

    With Stephon Tuitt sitting out after suffering a bicep injury, the Steelers, logically, chose to dress Daniel McCullers as a fifth defensive lineman, although he did not play. The other two injuries, however, did not have a congruous counterpart at their position.

    With only four safeties on the roster, all were already dressing; the same with their three tight ends. But with safety J.J. Wilcox and tight end Vance McDonald both sitting out, their helmets went to cornerback Brian Allen and, essentially, Bud Dupree, who was returning from sitting out the first game, but more accurately, probably Arthur Moats—or even James Harrison.

    In spite of the absence of an offensive player in McDonald, the Steelers did not choose to activate an additional offensive player, such as Hunter, to take his place. The fact that he does not play on special teams does not help, but ultimately they did not feel that they could use his talents.


    That is because the team is already content with the four wide receivers that are receiving regular playing time in Antonio Brown, Martavis Bryant, Eli Rogers, and rookie second-round draft pick JuJu Smith-Schuster, who caught a touchdown off a shovel pass yesterday on the first touch of his career.

    Many seemed to think at the start of the season that Smith-Schuster, the youngest player in the NFL, would have to sit for a while in the early portions of the season with the veteran Hunter playing ahead of him, but the coaches don’t appear to be interested in keeping him on the bench.

    Instead, they are using him quite a bit, seeing dozens of snaps per game on offense and in multiple roles. He appears to have inherited Darrrius Heyward-Bey’s role as the blocking wide receiver, and already seems to be up to the task.

    In addition to his offensive contributions, he also serves as a kick returner and serves on multiple coverage units as well, so it would be difficult to see the Steelers choosing to sit him any time soon in favor for a one-dimensional player like Hunter.

    It seems to me that the only direct way for him to actually see the field is if one of the other wide receivers get injured. Otherwise, there would have to be a large number of injuries to the point where they would have virtually no choice to dress him. He is essentially just insurance and nothing more.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • 6 ring circus

      What he is is a goner. Cut later this year or not resigned the next.

    • capehouse

      I think the Steelers are throwing way too much at JuJu and it’s not surprising he’s made both of Kozora’s Losers lists to start off the season. I understand why he’s dressing, and how they’re using him, although I don’t get the high snap counts, but I can’t help but think we might be better off with a veteran like Hunter until JuJu matures a bit.

    • Dewayne Braxton

      Hunter is one dimensional but so is DHB. Considering the offenses’ slow start using Hunter as 5th receiver in games may be a good twist? Exchanging Hunter for the overrated DHB provides a legit offensive option that the team really needs right now.

    • falconsaftey43

      No way I’m dressing Hunter over DHB right now. DHB has been his usualy stellar self on ST so far. Hunter, if dressed, would get what, 5 snaps as a 5th WR at best? Have the Steelers even ever used 5 WRs at once?

    • Dewayne Braxton

      I don’t recall using five in recent years. Still I believe putting his skill set on field could lead to some big plays. I really like the idea in red zone, an area where it gets tougher to score touch downs. You mention Hunter only getting five snaps or so but special teams is also limited action. The difference is that I think Hunter’s five plays could significantly impact our scoring. Regarding Bey’s stellar ST’s play, I have not noticed him. Good news is that impact ST teams plays are being made. However, Bey is not making them but they are made by younger players with upside.

    • Robert E Lil

      The good / bad thing about football is, you need all your guys – even many of the ones on the practice squad. So we may very well be seeing Hunter at that point in the season when a veteran is needed

    • falconsaftey43

      You’re wrong about DHB not having a ST impact. There was a great breakdown on here the other week of his ST play in game one. His work as a gunner and on kick coverage is outstanding. I suggest you check it out.