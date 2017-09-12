Hot Topics

    T.J. Watt Earns Defensive Rookie Of The Week Honors

    By Matthew Marczi September 12, 2017 at 01:45 pm


    It’s perhaps not a great shock, given the stat line that he was able to compile, but Pittsburgh Steelers first-round pick T.J. Watt was named the NFL’s defensive rookie of the week for his performance in the regular season opener against the Cleveland Browns, in which he recorded six tackles, two sacks, and an interception.

    Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette had the news first that I was able to find.


    Watt played all but four snaps in his NFL debut and certainly looked the part of an NFL starter, albeit a rookie starter who is obviously still progressing in his craft. He did trip over his own feet during a late-fourth quarter catch and run by Isaiah Crowell. While he got back on his feet, he was unable to make the tackle before the running back picked up 10 yards and a first down.

    That was a minor blemish, however, in comparison to his complete body of work, and the timeliness of his performance. His first two tackles on defense were on Crowell on the first two plays of a drive, both runs, limiting him to a combined four yards to set up a third and long that they did not complete.

    His interception was particularly timely, as it came just a play after he was flagged for a late his on the quarterback following an Anthony Chickillo sack that would have set up a second and 18. with the penalty, it pushed the Browns into field goal territory, but Watt was able to make a leaping interception on the next play as rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer looked to float the ball over his head.

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • Steve

      TJ Watt had a Great start to his Pro career, this is just what the Steelers need.

    • WreckIess

      When’s the last time we had one of those?

    • srdan

      TJ doing his best James Harrison impression. A sack, a turnover and a personal foul.

    • JNick

      The best of it being he did this against an All Pro LT in Joe Thomas.

    • srdan

      Maybe in title, but not in play. That takes nothing away from TJ, he only plays who they put in front of him.

    • Michael James

      This (sack above) was against Joe Thomas. He actually beat him several times and Thomas was still very good last season.

    • Reginald Pippin

      Don’t they all?

    • Charles Mullins

      They need to try put him in at tight end… that pic was pretty.

    • hdogg48

      OK….we’ll call it a Deebo Hat Trick.

    • Dorian James

      And here I thought Joe Thomas was going to teach him a lesson. TJ sure shut my mouth