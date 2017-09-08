The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers 2017 Season Preview, Browns Game, Week 1 Picks & More

Season 8, Episode 18 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Friday show, David Todd and I get right to discussing the New England Patriots Thursday night loss to the Kansas City Chiefs to kick off the 2017 season.

We go over a lot from last night’s game and see if there is anything to be learned from it.

We should expect defensive end Stephon Tuitt to get a new contract on Friday or Saturday so we talk about that as well as which player is likely to be cut to make room for running back Le’Veon Bell being activated to the 53-man roster.

The Pittsburgh Steelers 2017 season gets underway Sunday afternoon against the Cleveland Browns so David and I spend a lot of time previewing what we expect to see from the team this year. We go over quite a few stat predictions for individual players as well as offensive and defensive stat totals.

Is there a faulty narrative about the 2017 Steelers going around? We address that topic during the show.





We give you are 2017 predictions for the Steelers as it relates to wins and losses and if we think they can win the Super Bowl this year. We also talk about Sunday’s game against the Browns and that includes injury reports for both teams as well as our score predictions.

We close out this Friday show by giving you our predictions against the spread for all the Week 1 games.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

