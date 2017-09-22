The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Bears Final Preview, NFL News, Week 3 Picks & More

Season 8, Episode 24 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Friday show, which we recorded Thursday night, David Todd and I get right to reviewing the Pittsburgh Steelers Thursday injury report. We go over who we think will be in and out on Sunday against the Chicago Bears and who the team’s seven inactive players might be.

We move on to give our full preview of the Steelers Week 3 game against the Bears and what we expect to see from both teams on both sides of the football. We discuss Bears quarterback Mike Glennon quite a bit and especially how he’s played so far during his career on third downs.

The Bears have a few players returning this week so David and I go over that short list of players in addition to the few who are still dealing with injuries.

In the second half of this show, David and I review a few of the main NFL talking points that are circulating the internet. We end this show by giving you all our Week 3 NFL picks against the spread and cap things off by predicting the outcome of the Steelers Sunday road game against the Bears.

