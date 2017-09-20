The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Bears Preview, Tomlin Tuesday, Deebo, Timmons & More

Season 8, Episode 23 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Wednesday show, David Todd and I get right to discussing what Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin had to say on Tuesday and that means we discuss the injured players ahead of Sunday’s road game against the Chicago Bears.

Tomlin had a lot to say concerning pass interference penalties and the lack of usage of outside linebacker James Harrison against the Minnesota Vikings so we discuss those topics in addition to a few things that quarterback Ben Roethlisberger had to say during his Tuesday morning interview. Will Harrison wind up on the Steelers inactive list in Week 3? We explore that topic and go over the list of first career touchdowns scored courtesy of Roethlisberger.

We talk about the play of running back Le’Veon Bell on Sunday against the Vikings and if we’re worried about the start to the season that tackle Alejandro Villanueva has had.

The situation with Miami Dolphins linebacker Lawrence Timmons has taken another turn so David and I recap that situation and discuss the possibility of him returning to the Steelers in the near future.

In the second half of this show, David and I are joined by Eric Edholm, who covers the Bears and the rest of the NFL for Pro Football Weekly and Fanrag. Eric helps us preview the Week 3 game between the Steelers and Bears and gives us his prediction for Sunday’s game in Chicago. You can follow Eric on Twitter at @Eric_Edholm and make sure to read his work online.





As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

