The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Bears Recap, Team Anthem Decision & More

Season 8, Episode 25 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Monday show, David Todd and I get right to reviewing the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday road loss to the Chicago Bears and we start with talking about the team’s controversial decision to not participate in the pre-game national anthem.

We go over the comments made by Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin as to why the team decided not to participate in the national anthem and where all but one player was during it. We also talk about tackle Alejandro Villanueva and his decision to participate in the national anthem and if he “broke ranks” in doing so. We go over Tomlin’s comments on Villanueva’s decision in addition to what quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s and outside linebacker James Harrison’s thoughts on that subject.

After thoroughly discussing what happened prior to the Steelers game against the Bears, David and I turn attention to what actually happened during the game. We discuss the blocked field goal at the end of the half for starters.

We move on to discuss the rest of the game and that includes the play of both the offense and defense. We look closely at the play of Roethlisberger on Sunday in addition to how running back Le’Veon Bell performed on his 15 carries.

As far as the play of the Steelers defense on Sunday goes, David and I discuss how that unit had a lot of problems stopping the Bears running game and especially when they ran outside zone stretch plays. We discuss the several missed tackles, poor angles and fills in-depth.





We also make sure to go over what happened in overtime that led to the Bears winning the game.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

