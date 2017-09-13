The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Browns Final Thoughts, Tuitt Update, Tomlin Tuesday & More

Season 8, Episode 20 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Wednesday show, David Todd and I get right to discussing what Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin had to say during his Tuesday press conference when it comes to the health of his team entering Week 2 of the regular season.

While the news about the bicep injury suffered by Steelers defensive end Stephon Tuitt is positive, David and I both think there’s still a good chance he misses at least the Week 2 game against the Minnesota Vikings and possibly the Week 3 game against the Chicago Bears as well.

We go over the recent roster shuffling that has taken place that has resulted in linebacker Steven Johnson returning to the 53-man unit and linebacker L.J. Fort landing on the practice squad.

David and I give our final thoughts on the Steelers Week 1 win over the Cleveland Browns and we break down the play of several individual players in that contest. We talk about the usage of linebacker James Harrison moving forward and how the offense didn’t have a running back on the field for nine plays against the Browns.

While we will preview the upcoming game against the Vikings on Friday, David and I give you some of our early thoughts on a few matchups we’re likely to see Sunday at Heinz Field.





David and I end this show by talking about a few other noteworthy items from around the NFL.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

