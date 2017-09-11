The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Browns Game Recap, Tuitt Injury, AFC North Results & More

Season 8, Episode 19 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Friday show, David Todd and I get right to discussing the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday road win over the Cleveland Browns to open the 2017 season.

David and I discuss the game from top to bottom and look at the play on both sides of the football in addition to talking about the bicep injury that defensive end Stephon Tuitt suffered early in the contest and what the fallout from that might be.

The Steelers committed way too many penalties against the Browns and David and I talk about how the ones on offense really put that unit behind the chains way too many times.

We also talk about the several defensive penalties the Steelers had and wonder how many were deserving and how many will ultimately result in fines.

Wide receiver Antonio Brown really took over Sundays game so we spend some time talking about his day in Cleveland.





After recapping the Steelers Sunday win over the Browns, David and I give our overarching thoughts on the team as they enter Week 2. We also discuss what else happened in the AFC North on Sunday.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

