Season 8, Episode 16 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Monday show, David Todd and I get right to discussing the several moves made by the Pittsburgh Steelers that happened over the weekend and into Monday.

We talk about the players we were surprised to see make the initial 53-man roster in addition to a few who didn’t. We look at the recent trades the Steelers made that included wide receiver Sammie Coates and cornerback Ross Cockrell both sent packing and safety J.J. Wilcox being brought in.

We go over the current situation with running back Le’Veon Bell and how he is being used as a No. 54 player on the roster right now. We also discuss which player might ultimately be cut to make room for Bell once he’s activated.

Should safety Robert Golden be sleeping soundly right now? We discuss that topic as well.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.





Thanks for listening and don’t forget to call or email with questions or comments and please pass us along to your friends!

The new message hotline is (814) 429-YINZ

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Initial 2017 Roster, Cuts, Recent Trades, & More

As always we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two Daves talking Steelers football. Download it to your iPod or mp3 player and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions and they can be sent to theterriblepodcast[[AT]]gmail.com and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can follow David on Twitter @DavidMTodd and me @Steelersdepot You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 16 of Season 8 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner