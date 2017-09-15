The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Vikings Game Preview, Bengals 0-2 Start, Weekly NFL Picks & More

Season 8, Episode 21 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Friday show, David Todd and I get right to discussing the Pittsburgh Steelers injury situation entering the team’s Friday practice.

Will the Steelers need to sign a safety to the 53-man roster on Saturday? We discuss that topic to get things rolling.

The Steelers will host the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at Heinz Field so David and I get hard and heavy into previewing that upcoming game during the middle of the show. We are then joined by Ben Goessling, who covers the Vikings for the Star Tribune and he helps preview the upcoming game as well and provides quite a bit of insight for us.

If you are not already doing so, make sure to follow Ben on Twitter at @goesslingstrib and read his pre-game posts at startribune.com/sports/vikings/.

David and I close out this Friday show by talking about the Cincinnati Bengals Thursday night loss to the Houston Texans and if they could potentially start the 2017 season 0-4. We also give you all of our Week 2 picks against the spread and that includes us predicting the outcome of the Steelers-Vikings game.





As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

Thanks for listening and don’t forget to call or email with questions or comments and please pass us along to your friends!

