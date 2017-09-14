Texans Vs. Bengals: Thursday Night Week 2 Open Discussion Game Thread

Are you ready for some Thursday night football? I know I am.

The Cincinnati Bengals and Houston Texans will kickoff Week 2 of the 2017 NFL season Thursday night and the loser of the game will fall to 0-2. Both teams have tough Week 3 opponents as well.

With both of these teams being on the Pittsburgh Steelers schedule this year, I thought an open discussion thread might be appropriate. I will try to add a few highlights to this post throughout the evening.

Below are the inactive lists for both teams. In a bit of a surprise, Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd is inactive as he apparently has a tight hamstring. He wasn’t on the Bengals injury report this week, however.

It’s also worth noting that Bengals safety Shawn Williams is making his 2017 debut tonight. If you remember, he messed up his elbow during the preseason.





As most of you should know by now, rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson is starting for the Texans tonight.

Enjoy the game and thank you for stopping by tonight.

Texans inactives:

G Jeff Allen

TE Stephen Anderson

RB Alfred Blue

WR Bruce Ellington

WR Will Fuller V

TE Ryan Griffin

Bengals inactives:

G Trey Hopkins

DE Michael Johnson

TE C.J. Uzomah

WR Tyler Boyd

WR Josh Malone

OL Alex Redmond

CB KeiVarae Russell