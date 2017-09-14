Hot Topics

    Texans Vs. Bengals: Thursday Night Week 2 Open Discussion Game Thread

    By Dave Bryan September 14, 2017 at 07:09 pm


    Are you ready for some Thursday night football? I know I am.

    The Cincinnati Bengals and Houston Texans will kickoff Week 2 of the 2017 NFL season Thursday night and the loser of the game will fall to 0-2. Both teams have tough Week 3 opponents as well.

    With both of these teams being on the Pittsburgh Steelers schedule this year, I thought an open discussion thread might be appropriate. I will try to add a few highlights to this post throughout the evening.

    Below are the inactive lists for both teams. In a bit of a surprise, Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd is inactive as he apparently has a tight hamstring. He wasn’t on the Bengals injury report this week, however.

    It’s also worth noting that Bengals safety Shawn Williams is making his 2017 debut tonight. If you remember, he messed up his elbow during the preseason.


    As most of you should know by now, rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson is starting for the Texans tonight.

    Enjoy the game and thank you for stopping by tonight.

    Texans inactives:

    G Jeff Allen
    TE Stephen Anderson
    RB Alfred Blue
    WR Bruce Ellington
    WR Will Fuller V
    TE Ryan Griffin

    Bengals inactives:

    G Trey Hopkins
    DE Michael Johnson
    TE C.J. Uzomah
    WR Tyler Boyd
    WR Josh Malone
    OL Alex Redmond
    CB KeiVarae Russell

      Bengals -6. What side of the fence are you on?

    • Texans for the win. Bengal fans go for a ride on the #Escaloser once more!

    • Brian Miller

      My gut tells me Houston +6, but good lord how are they going to score points, all by the D??

    • JT

      Texans. We’ve seen this team crap the bed vs the Texans and a rookie QB before.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Reminds me of when the Bengals had a bad loss and then faced the Dolphins on Thursday night and spanked them. Wish it we’re the Texans, but the Bengals will win.

    • DH

      I’ll take the Bengals -6. Home opener, following an embarrassing loss, against a team that got clobbered at home, and against the Jags no less (who have a winning record for the first time since opening day 2011). As bad as the Bengals looked against the Ravens, I don’t see Houston keeping it that close.

    • JT

      John Ross is competing to be my favorite Bengal.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      So fast and fumbles so freely!

    • NinjaMountie

      Watson looks horrible. Playing him like this could ruin him. Who am I kidding. I always thought he’d bust.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      god i hope cincy gets crushed.

      also why does the cincy uniforms look like the browns from 5 years ago?

    • NinjaMountie

      Two pick6s lucky breaks

    • NinjaMountie

      Horrible Watson…..cmon

    • NinjaMountie

      This is one boring Thursday night game.
      I might flip to Boise State

    • CP72

      Double move…Bengals are squatting

    • NinjaMountie

      I don’t think he can throw it

    • CP72

      Anytime Cincy plays awful I enjoy it.

    • Nathanael Dory

      I think they made a mistake by benching Savage…

    • NinjaMountie

      Wow………just awful

    • Michael Mosgrove

      no offensive pass interference there?

    • JT

      The game may be boring, yes. But it’s fun to see the Bengals boo’d at home.

    • NinjaMountie

      The two worst qb performances of the young season

    • NinjaMountie

      Will a td be scored by either team?

    • JT

      Jared Geoff and Brian Hoyer say hold their beers.

    • Greg Payne

      I’m enjoying a lot more now that I’ve turned the game sound down and started playing some cartoon sound tracks. Come to think of it, the play execution is starting to make a lot more sense too. Thwaaaang! Yoweeee! Yooiiks and away!

    • Mike Lloyd

      By week 4-5 Donta Foreman will be the starting RB for Houston.
      Houston needs Duane Brown back- O’Brien needs to streamline the offense for his young QB and start rolling him out to relieve pressure. Fiedoriwicz being out is hurting the kid. He needs a back that can catch passes and a TE too.

    • JT

      They should start giving points for first downs.

    • JT

      Challenges should be illegal in games this awful.

    • NinjaMountie

      This is the most suspense of the game

    • Michael Mosgrove

      watson needs to stop running when his first read is covered.

    • NinjaMountie

      JJ Watt deserves a better team

    • Michael Mosgrove

      could you imagine having all 3 watts? tj at rolb, jj in a rotation with cam, derek in a rotation at fb.

    • JT

      Landry Jones for JJ? Seems far right now.

    • NinjaMountie

      I can. We should make it happen lol

    • Nathanael Dory

      By week 4-5 they will revert back to Savage

    • NinjaMountie

      Absolutely

    • Dobre_Shunka

      This game is wretched and despicable. I hate myself for watching it

    • Nathanael Dory

      I dont event think that it was a catch

    • JT

      We need to remember to direct folks to games like this when they dare complain about our QB situation.

    • NinjaMountie

      Wow something good

    • T R

      was a very easy reverse on that.. ball truly hit ground and moved.

    • NinjaMountie

      YES

    • NinjaMountie

      Wow LMAO

    • Michael Mosgrove

      i never wanna see bengals fans complaining about helmet to helmet again hopkins got rocked.

    • NinjaMountie

      Watson was ragdoll’d

    • Nathanael Dory

      yup

    • Michael Mosgrove

      are you kidding me?

    • JT

      TOUCHDOWN GOOD GUYS!!

    • JT

      Just when I think Watson can’t get any dumber……he does something like that….and totally redeems himself!!!

    • Michael Mosgrove

      well we did let kizer run for a touchdown last week. so meh.

    • Mike Lloyd

      They should do it now… O’Brien can’t now though or he risks ruining Watson’s confidence.
      Impatience has probably ruined many a QB.

    • Nathanael Dory

      that sack was special! lol nice play design tho

    • Dobre_Shunka

      the Bungholes are attrocious

    • NinjaMountie

      that was so shocking my phone froze and I couldn’t type

    • Michael Mosgrove

      eiferts a big boy shoulder tackles to the shoulder is not a good collision point.

    • That’s a separated shoulder.

    • NinjaMountie

      Now an offensive explosion lol

    • JT

      I would say Fisher tripped him on purpose, but Fisher isn’t talented enough to cheat like that.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      jj is getting shut out.

    • Dobre_Shunka

      dalton just hit the dude with the parabolic mic in the head!

    • Dobre_Shunka

      Texans might’ve been better off letting Watson return that kickoff….

    • Nathanael Dory

      Seriously I dont remember a coach benching his starting QB who he voched all offseason after one game

    • Michael Mosgrove

      come on texans. i need you to win this game. not because ive bet money because i didnt but because i hate the bengals.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      a 3rd and 9 conversion? bad defense.

    • B717

      color rush on thursday

    • Michael Mosgrove

      smh. facepalm.

    • Mike Lloyd

      Bill O’Brien has done it 2x. To Hoyer in ’14 now Savage in ’17.
      I’d have to think about it for more.

    • JT

      Bengals line holding all over the place.

    • jesse murray

      By end of season Kizer will be 2nd best QB in AFCN.