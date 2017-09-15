Hot Topics

    Todd Haley Says Antonio Brown Made Three Best Catches He’s Ever Seen

    By Alex Kozora September 15, 2017 at 02:40 pm


    Todd Haley has coached in the league for a longtime. And Antonio Brown has caught many, many passes throughout his career. But Brown’s spectacular play is still able to surprise and wow Haley, who said three catches Brown made against the Cleveland Browns were the best he’s ever seen.

    “Those are three of the best catches I’ve seen,” Haley told reporters. “And I’ve coached receivers for a longtime.”

    Those three he’s referring to. The slant Brown managed to haul in despite getting nearly dragged down, the jump-ball at the end of the game, and the tip drill reception than went for 50 yards.

     

    “I think it comes from hard work,” Haley went on to explain. “You see him every single day of camp. He’s doing it when you don’t see him. He’s doing it when you don’t see him.”

    Brown has become famous for being the first player on the JUGS machine following a Latrobe practice, spending a good 15-20 minutes catching passes as other receivers sit and wait their turn. Day in, day out, no time for rest.

    As Haley was speaking with reporters, Brown was on the side, catching passes.

    He explained that third one I’ve shown above, the tip, was the most impressive catch.

    “That one deflected ball was probably the most impressive to me. It wasn’t an early tip that happened at the line. It happened three or four yards in front of him, if not less. The quickness of his hands to that ball to catch it clean with his hands, you just don’t see that. Those are balls you see bounce off people’s facemasks.”

    No matter where you go, no matter who you talk to, Brown always is miles ahead as the game’s hardest worker.

    “He outworks everybody in the world. It’s really fun to see it pay off for him.”

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • francesco

      I’ve seen better receptions from AB than the three mentioned.

    • Chad H

      AB is the GOAT. I’m calling!

    • 6 ring circus

      Maybe, but the one handed re-catch job was the best of the three. I can’t say I’ve seen one of a greater degree of difficulty, due to the defender’s unflagged interference.

    • Brian Miller

      How the hell that didn’t get a flag still makes me shake my head…

    • Joeybaggadonuts

      Dude is in a zone…always! Almost like an MJ in football. Let’s not forget Brady when he plays the Steelers

    • Phil Brenneman II

      A LOT of hyperbole there from Haley and if not he just hasn’t seen many receivers in action.

      Lets keep it real here. Only 1 of those 3 catches was actually impressive and it was the 1 handed grab with the PI happening at the same time and it was really impressive.

      The other 2 are easy plays to make all things considered. The one where AB went up between 3 guys wasn’t even contested and any receiver of even middling level makes that catch assuming they are in the exact same scenario. The tipped ball was an easy catch as well and the praiseworthy part is really just AB and his concentration. And don’t get me wrong, I am not knocking AB but I also don’t like when people completely overreact to these things lol.

    • SfSteeler

      go ahead double him!

    • ciscoNoDrink

      We dont beat the browns without those 17+ million dollar catches.

    • nikgreene

      I agree it was hyperbole, but you might be taking it the other way to say any receive of middling level can make the catch at the end of the game. Number 30 on Cleveland doesn’t have position but essentially gets there at the same time and AB has the strength to hold on even while he lands on the other defender. Hard for me to say that is not impressive.

      The tipped catch is also incredible. The ball is tipped a few yards in front of AB and he doesn’t even let it get to his body he grabs it clean with both hands. If that ball get to his shoulder it probably bounces away as an incomplete. I don’t think we should understate how hard it can be for a receiver to stay focused with defenders flying all around and make a catch like that.

      I’ll put it this way. Do you think any other player on the Steeler’s roster can make all three catches?

    • Kick

      I hated Hailey’s offense last game. I hate the empty backfield.

    • Craig M

      And maybe that’s why he talked up AB catches, take the focus off himself.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Actually after looking at the one again where he is between all 3 guys I did see that the defender did get there so that was a bit tougher than I thought on my initial viewing.

      As to your question…..maybe Rogers? He has the best hands after AB so I suppose it is possible he would. Bryant makes the jump ball look easy but most likely doesn’t make the 1 hander and probably not the tipped ball either because he doesn’t seem like someone to me with that kind of focus just yet.

      Rogers I would bet on catching the tipped ball and maybe the 1 hander but maybe not the jump ball.

      Regardless, AB is the best in the league but as I said, there have been a lot tougher catches I have seen. If you get a chance search youtube for the Brandon Lloyd highlight video. It is about 2 minutes and 56 seconds long or so. There are 3 catches in that video that are absolutely incredible.