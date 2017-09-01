Hot Topics

    Tomlin Explains Importance Of James Harrison Playing In Finale

    By Alex Kozora September 1, 2017 at 02:01 pm


    I don’t have the data on me but if I had to guess, I think it’s a safe assumption James Harrison hasn’t played deep into a 4th preseason game in a long time. Probably not since Clark Haggans was probably still the starter and Ben Roethlisberger rocked a baby face. So seeing Harrison in the second half of last night’s contest was an unusual sight. But given the way Mike Tomlin has used him in camp, one that made sense.

    “His process started a lot later than others,” Tomlin said after yesterday’s win. “That’s by design. We get him out of the way in the early portions of the process to provide a lot of reps for young guys like TJ and others. He requires less time to be ready to play. But he does require time. So tonight was part of that.”

    Harrison wound up playing 21 snaps  against the Carolina Panthers, tied for the second most of any outside linebacker. He picked up a sack in the contest, predictably looking good against reserve offensive tackles.

    He spent the beginning of camp wrapped in bubble wrap, donning his grey sweats each practice, sweating through it by the end of each day. Harrison wore pads for the Family Night practice but didn’t participate in team drills and wound up not playing a single snap in team at Latrobe. All the more reason to get him game action in the final two preseason games.

    While Tomlin has evaded questions, Joey Porter’s claim of Harrison taking a back seat seems more plausible. T.J. Watt played “starter” snaps for a game like this, seeing ten plays, the same number as Artie Burns and Bud Dupree. There still figures to be a rotation there but expect Watt to be the starting ROLB against Cleveland in Week One.


    For Watt, his conditioning, work ethic, and football IQ have all played a role in seeing, and seizing, so much of the opportunity.

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • Conserv_58

      Watching Deebo take on the LT and LG, (despite them being second and third team players) on his way to his sack was vintage Deebo.

    • Terrible Towlie

      he pretty much got blocked into the QB

    • I know its off topic but any word on a Tuitt extension? After the McDonald trade and the Haden signing, overthecap has us with just south of 8 mill in cap space. Still plenty of room to get him done and go into the season with 3 million in case of emergency.

    • StrengthOfVictory

      Martavis Bryant has been fully reinstated!!!

    • Nunya

      I don’t mind rookies starting. In fact, I love it. But I just can’t stand rookies starting because they are high profile. My opinion (and we all know the saying about those) is that a rookie should start if they beat out the veteran or there is no other options. In Watt’s case, he didn’t qualify in either of those categories. I believe James should start and Watt should take it. But, like I said, that’s just an opinion. I want Watt to be a beast!

    • nutty32

      He’s looked less explosive then his usual self this preseason, but full well confident that he’ll crank it up when it counts.

    • Shane Mitchell

      How did Tomlin evade the question? He said “as many snaps as he can play”

    • Michael Conrad

      MB is cleared to play for the season

    • Alex Kozora

      lol, that’s a pretty standard non-answer about what Harrison will do. Tells you nothing.

      You caught me. Wrote this article so I could get one sentence in to ride Watt’s jockstrap.

    • Shane Mitchell

      I dont know, I thought it was about James then you finish it up telling us how perfect TJ Watt is in every way? Seems it is more about your hopes that TJ Watt starts and plays every snap than James Harrison, isnt that what you mean?