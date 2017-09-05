Hot Topics

    Tomlin Says Rookie Watt Has Been Steelers’ Starter ‘Since Day-Zero’

    By Dave Bryan September 5, 2017 at 01:04 pm


    The Pittsburgh Steelers released their first regular season depth chart of 2017 on Tuesday and it includes rookie first-round draft pick T.J. Watt now being listed as the team’s starting right outside linebacker and ahead of veteran James Harrison. Because of that recent jump, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was asked during his Tuesday press conference to explain what he saw out of Watt during training camp and the preseason that led to him now being listed as a starter.

    “He’s been there,” Tomlin said. “He’s been in that position really since day-zero. You don’t like at anoint people, you like to watch them earn it. We didn’t put it on paper, but it won’t be like he’s in a new position when he gets here on Wednesday. It will be the same spot in the huddle that he was in yesterday.”

    In short, Watt is now expected to start Sunday against the Cleveland Browns and if that ultimately happens, it will mark the first time in a long, long time that a Steelers rookie outside linebacker has opened a regular season as a starter. In fact, I’m having a hard time remembering when the last time is that happened.

    Several weeks ago, Steelers outside linebackers coach Joey Porter indicated that the plan was to start Watt right away and use Harrison as a “relief pitcher” and it looks like that might ultimately happen. Watt had a relatively even preseason showing that started with him registering two sacks against the New York Giants. Over the course of the teams four exhibition games, the Wisconsin product registered 10 total defensive tackles and one pass defensed.

    Watt’s first real NFL game action will include a huge test for him as he figures to be matched up against Browns left tackle Joe Thomas quite a bit on Sunday. Thomas is arguably still the league’s best left tackle so it will be fun to watch him and Watt battle Sunday afternoon in Cleveland.


    • WARisHELL

      Joe Thomas is bound to give him a few of those “welcome to the NFL, rook” moments.

    • John Noh

      Dick LeBeau must be rolling in his grave…err….having a rookie start at a critical position like this from the get-go.

    • Jones

      I like it. He needs to get better NOW given James’ age and the lack of depth there. He won’t do that riding the pine. No knock on JH – if we get a seventh Lombardy this season, he’ll have played a part, too. Just hope we can do that while getting Watt the time he needs to be even better next year.

    • Michael Conrad

      Dick LeBeau is still alive and kicking. He is still coaching with the Titans.

    • John Noh

      I know, bad joke, making fun of this silly cliche if nothing else.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Expected. That’s what we brought him in for. Harrison just can’t come in and be dominate in snap count game one. Just not happening. Gotta keep him semi fresh for middle to end of the season. No surprises here.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      If he gets just one on Thomas I would be pleased.

    • CoaltownSteeler

      Watch the rook occupy Thomas and make him expend energy for 2 1/2 to 3 quarters and then the master come in and clean his clock with fresh legs.

    • Rusted Out

      Is anyone actually surprised by this? They gave Jarvis Jones the reigns 4 years ago, and TJ has more sacks in the preseason than Jarvis had in his career. Save the Silverback for the playoffs. Let him knock the rust off in certain situations, but keep him on the shelf for the most part.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      That’s it, there!

    • srdan

      Honestly this is news for the mainstream media. For us, we knew this all along. If we didn’t draft an OLB rd one, the starter here would be Moats or someone equivalent.

      What I’m trying to say is that they want to conserve 92 for the snaps that matter….like when it’s getting really cold out and the playoffs seating is on the line.

    • will

      He may get a sack……but it will not be on Thomas.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Maybe he does, maybe he doesn’t. As long as he gives maximum effort. (You know he will) I’ve seen lesser guys get a sack on Thomas.

    • will

      T’was the night before the rookie starts…. and all through the house, not a Titan was stirring…..except for Coach Dad. The helmets were hung by the chimney with care……in hopes that Saint HARRISON soon would be there.

    • will

      Hate to have HARRISON take a seat in the playoffs.