    Tomlin Says Steelers Running Game Against Bears Only Lacked Attempt Volume

    By Dave Bryan September 26, 2017 at 01:25 pm


    The Pittsburgh Steelers offense certainly hasn’t found their legs so far this season and especially when it comes to their ability to run the football well on a consistent basis in their first three games of the 2017 regular season. Because of that, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was asked during his Tuesday press conference to pinpoint exactly what is wrong with his team’s offensive running game three games into the season.

    “From my perception, nothing,” said Tomlin. “Last week, I think we had acceptable yards per carry, 4.1, or whatever, if you look at Le’Veon’s numbers. Our issue last week was simply volume of runs and I outlined it when I outlined the game. When we muffed that punt, we lost a possession in the first half. We gave them a possession. As you go in at halftime after the blocked kick, you’re down by 10 and you’re playing with 30 minutes. You worry about balance as time becomes a factor and you play catch-up football.

    “We simply just didn’t run enough because of circumstances that had nothing to do with the run. We got behind in the football game, you’re going to lose your balance when you do that. They [Chicago] possessed the ball because they were able to run the ball. We lost time of possession because they possessed the ball. None of those things have anything directly to do with the run game. The only issue I feel like we had with our run game in the last game was volume, or lack thereof.”

    Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell only carried the football 15 times in total against the Bears for 61 yards and a touchdown. However, his 4.1 yard per carry average in that game was his best of the season. Additionally, 7 of Bell’s 15 rushes can be viewed as successful runs and if that’s not enough, he had two other runs during Sunday’s game that totaled 16 yards wiped out by penalties.

    The Steelers will play a Baltimore Ravens defense in Week 4 that surrendered 166 yards rushing to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 3 in a game that was played in London, England. Additionally, the Ravens lost starting defensive end Brent Urban for an extended amount of time on Sunday due to an injury. If ever there were a game to have a higher volume of rushing attempts by Bell, Sunday’s contest against Baltimore might be it.


    Bell, by the way, enters Week 4 with 180 rushing yards on 52 carries.

    • Xi37

      Le’Veon flat-out does not look explosive. I don’t know if he is not in football shape or the injuries have finally caught up with him. He is 2 steps slow right now and hasn’t gotten appreciably better since the start of the season. The Steelers a probably breathing a sigh of relief that he didn’t sign the more than fair offer he was presented with. He will be lucky to make $8m/yr on the open market now. Simply put, he looks far from elite.

    • CP72

      Boy this sure would be a good week for Bell and Bryant to start rounding into form.

      If Bell has 100 yards rushing this week we win.

    • Ralph Wagner

      The Steelers can’t run successfully against the Ravens. Run,run,incomplete pass, punt, Let’s all hope history doesn’t rare it’s ugly head again. Time for Haley and the offense to get their head in the game and make changes when something doesn’t work. DUH…

      Go Steelers

    • CP72

      I said this on Sunday. Bell has never been “fast”, but he’was explosive. I have a legit concern that a couple knee injuries have robbed him of what made him special as a runner.

    • Simon Cutts

      I cannot understand how the team lost that game, as no players had a bad game according to the HC lol

    • francesco

      I want to see Conner in this game.
      But I believe we cannot run against the Ravens no matter who is back there.

    • lone pistol

      I said the whole game i would try Conner. He just seems to run harder with more determination at this point. Plus bells receiving skills seem worse also. Balls bouncing of fingers i believe his routs are getting better then first game.

    • razaard2

      I kinda of agree. Bell was consistently grinding yards. It was not pretty, far from his best, but it wasn’t awful.
      Tomlins excuse IS awful, tho. You’re behind 10 points after the half and you shy away from the ground game? Against a team that can’t score? And on a day Ben couldn’t hit the wide side of a barn unless there was a painted 84 on it? That’s a bad excuse
      Overall bad game, in all three phases. Offense is especially disappointing given all the talent. Hard not to blame coaching.

    • Av232

      I agree with coach. Big mistakes have been affecting the offense. This week it was turnovers instead of penalties (mostly). It’s hard to commit to the run when you’re playing catch up in the down and distance or on the score board.

    • razaard2

      10 points? That’s such a huge difference you can’t rush anymore? It’s not like the bears kept putting points over there…

    • StillersInThe6

      1. Tomlin is out to lunch – don’t give me that game situation BS you had PLENTY of opportunity to establish the run but you chose to pass on first downs and set up 2nd/3rd and longs instead. The guy is acting like they were down 3 scores all game, just stop.

      2. This exclusively shotgun run offense is putrid and needs to be abolished. It limits both direction/cutbacks and vision (RBs lining up behind QB clearly have more time to evaluate blocks). Neither does it help with any momentum into the line. It seriously baffles me that Steelers made ZERO adjustments and didn’t try to run in more traditional sets on Sunday.

      Both equally infuriating to me. You have arguably the NFL’s best RB and you waste him.

    • Steelerfan56

      Yes, lack of “attempt volume” actually means you sucked and couldn’t get first downs.

    • Dan

      Yeah, everything was great…scoreboard musta been wrong.

    • Paul Rainey

      You can’t fix a problem if you do not believe you have one If he believes only volume of carries is the problem then he is dumber than I thought. I guess Mike and Mr. Rooney are O.K. with paying almost $9000 for each yard LB is contributing. In typical Tomlin statements without a clue “4.1 yards or whatever” it is actually 3.156 yards per carry for the year. Three of these carries each series result in a punt, so why would you want to give him more carries.

    • GoSteelerz

      Everyone you said, except Jamal Charles. He’s leading the Broncos in yards per carry so far, with 5.1 ypc. He still has it, and his limited number of carries as the backup is saving him wear and tear which helps him since he is 31 years old now. But yeah, you make a good point. Although Bell is young, he has had some injuries and you wonder when that will take its toll. I hope it’s not already, we’ll see in the upcoming games.