Hot Topics

    Tomlin, Steelers Bungling Up Kick Return Situation

    By Alex Kozora September 6, 2017 at 08:30 am


    There are plenty of unfair, or at least debatable, criticisms of Mike Tomlin. Not being a good X’s and O’s guy (that one has always been pretty dumb), having unprepared teams, yadda yadda.

    One underrated, but certainly valid, criticism though is the mess the team has made time and time again on kick returns. This year it’s as ugly as ever.

    To get the obvious out of the way. Kick returns aren’t nearly as frequent, or important, as they used to be. But that doesn’t mean they aren’t important. Just think how you felt about Justin Gilbert’s knuckleheaded play in the Divisional game against the Kansas City Chiefs last year. Let’s revisit that colossal brainfart.

    *vomits everywhere*


    Because kick returns aren’t just about the glitz and glam. Not everyone is Tyreek Hill. But they require good decision-making and ball security. In other words, trust. And right now, it’s impossible to say that exists in the group.

    Heck, Tomlin pretty much confirmed that in yesterday’s press conference. Here’s what he said.

    “We’re still sorting through kick returning responsibilities, punt returning responsibilities. We know who the candidates are, but we’ll be analyzing that this week and hardening that up as we get close to game-time.”

    The Steelers have gone through an entire spring, camp, and preseason and they’re no closer to knowing who their kick returner is. If anything, they’re farther away, an outcome I didn’t think was even possible. Tomlin rolled a pair of dice and got 15.

    Based on the latest depth chart, here are your candidates: JuJu Smith-Schuster, Artie Burns, and Terrell Watson.

    Smith-Schuster has the size and toughness the team looks for on this unit but didn’t get any work in camp or the preseason. In college, he averaged a whopping 12 yards per return, an astoundingly low number to accomplish.

    Tomlin literally yelled at Burns one day in camp after returning a kick, telling him he was “stealing reps.” Now, Tomlin might be forced to hand him some. Of course, Burns being a starter and a defender are problematic based on Tomlin’s history of only wanting offensive players handling the ball. And you don’t want Burns sprinting 30 yards if he’s coming off a 10 play, 90 yard drive.

    Watson winds up being the most logical fit but he would fare better in the “upback” role, the burly lead blocker for the true return man. The Steelers’ kick return formation complicates that, splitting the two men next to each other instead of being stacked. Which is how Fitzgerald Toussaint wound up seeing as much work as Sammie Coates. He’s an option. But the team will still need a second.

    My guess is the pairing ends up being Watson and Smith-Schuster. Far from ideal. Two guys who haven’t done it in-game and didn’t work together in camp.

    Much of the success that comes from a competent kick return unit is the timing. Just like field goals or punts, it’s an operation. It relies on a cohesive group, knowing how the blocks in front set up and when to hit the hole. No different than a running back. That process is essentially beginning from scratch and could take a couple weeks to finally get together. A couple weeks the Steelers no longer have.

    If I’m an opponent, I’m not booting every kick into the end zone. I’m testing this group. It’s a weakness.

    Tomlin’s relationship with kick returns has always been unusual. One of the blunders of the Jacoby Jones signing, of which there were many, was Tomlin’s assumption of how quickly Jones would get up to speed. Here’s what he told Bob Labriola shortly after the signing.

    Q. How quickly can Jacoby Jones become familiar with how you want to run your kickoff returns in order to be able to contribute?

    A. A guy like him who has been doing it since 2008 – 24 hours. 

    Yeah….that was not true. Danny Smith contradicted that statement later in the week, again, speaking to the timing of the operation and the time it takes to gel, and Jones was an unmitigated disaster. Gone as quickly as he came.

    And remember, it wasn’t Smith’s idea/call to bring Jones in. That was all on Tomlin. Smith rolled with the punches and took the blame when the unit predictably stunk.

    So if it took a veteran like Jones time to work well with that group, and honestly, he never did, you can only imagine how uncomfortable it’ll be for guys like Watson or Smith-Schuster, who have never/rarely done it before. There will be growing pains and they’re bound to prove costly.

    Tomlin is a great players coach. His X’s and O’s of defense is underrated, I mean after all, he was a defensive coordinator. He’s even-keeled, furthered an existing culture, and his draft classes have generally been strong. But I swear, he and Smith are in two different galaxies when it comes to special teams. And Tomlin’s decisions are at the detriment of that unit.

    Dumping Knile Davis, Toussaint, and Coates were all understandable moves on the surface. But the problem is the team emptied the cabinets of the three guys who were supposed to return kicks. Now, they’re looking at some bare shelves.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • Chad Weiss

      Lol Can’t wait to watch Schuster bring one back for TD against browns first play of game.. That would be a great way to start this super season..

    • Jacob

      Tomlin has always been an odd bird on special teams. One year he got into an an argument with a special teams coach who was doing a pretty good job and he fired him early in the season.

      Special teams on the kick return game haven’t been the same ever since.

    • stan

      I was thinking about Jacoby Jones when the new depth chart came out. These are the same guys who thought it was a good idea to keep a guy who was only a returner on the roster, yet now we don’t have anyone who is a returner?

    • Walt Dongo

      Itll be interesting to see who they choose to send out there and what they can do, but i dont expect much improved blocking so i dont think it is going to be much different. Hope im wrong though.

    • falconsaftey43

      I know there is now a lack of KR experience, but honestly, only Coates was actually a good returner. Davis is a horrible KR. Horrible. I know he took a couple back for TDs, but his overall performance as a KR was very bad. Toussaint wasn’t anything special back there either, he caught the ball and got you 5-10 more yards. I’m ok dumping those guys from the unit, what I have a problem with is not getting someone you KNEW was going to be on the team any experience back there. But then again, who would have been that guy?

    • Walt Dongo

      I dont think they are too concerned with starting at the 20 or the 40. This offense should move the ball at will if nobody significant gets injured and Haley gives up those BS play calls of his.

    • LHW

      This is just dumb. Makes one wonder. It is as if Tomlin is just throwing it at the wall to see what sticks. When after dozens of attempts he finds that guy, he will extol some clever “Tomlinism” to the press. I can’t wait until next year when it this very same thing happens – again.

    • The Chin

      I’m not sure you can lay this all at Tomlins feet. I know many are fond of the cute quotes and anecdotes that come from Danny Smith, but how much of the ineptitude of the unit rests on him?

    • Walt Dongo

      most if it, our return game has sucked consistently for years

    • pcantidote

      This is on the special teams coach. We have fast guys like every other team. Tell the guy that when he catches to start running straight as fast as he can. That is all.

    • What’s funny is most fans on here wanted all 3 of these guys gone when cuts came around last week. Now that all 3 are actually gone and we have goose egg at the KR spot, Tomlin is the worse coach ever for doing so…

    • NinjaMountie

      LOL…and this, the seemingly most unprepared year, will produce our best KR results in a long time. That’s how things work..hahaaha

    • Walt Dongo

      youre probably right heh

    • Josh

      relax – there’s still 3 more trading days before Sunday. they can certainly work another three-team trade with that 6th round draft pick of theirs – just blow on it for good luck…c’mon box cars!!!

    • Walt Dongo

      More likely to put JJSS and Watson back there and at worst get what we have been getting. We dont need another transaction other than activate Bell and cut Feiler/McCullers/Moats/Johnson.

    • falconsaftey43

      Who exactly was a compelling KR option in training camp though? It’s not like they had a lot of great options to choose from. If all the guys you’ve tried sucked, I don’t see much problem with trying someone else back there. You can’t keep Davis as your KR just because he’s been a KR in the past if he’s terrible at it.

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      The question is…if they knew that Davis and Toussaint were on the verge of being cut. Why not let someone else return kicks week 4 against the panthers? Why give Ayers only 2 punt returns?

    • Walt Dongo

      FFS just look at that KC gif, James and Rogers joggings towards the returners with 6! KC players in the returners frontal 160 degrees, Id run sideways too lol.

    • NickSteelerFan

      I hope Conner and Rogers are in the mix because I think they both could be compelling options for very different reasons.

    • Andrew

      Can Big Dan McCullers return kicks? He’s gonna need something to do on game day…

    • falconsaftey43

      The Steelers had zero KR in the Panthers game, all were touchbacks. Not sure who they had back there, but there were no opportunities.

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      Oh, it was still Davis and Toussaint back there though.

    • Ray Istenes

      Last year we returned 28 Kickoffs. Plus many of those our returners brought out of the endzone. So for 20 returns a year I am not that worried about whoever is back there. Not worth keeping someone on the roster for that duty alone and giving them a hat on game day.

    • Mike Lloyd

      If I find fault with anything, I find fault with Tomlin for keeping Smith on staff.
      Now, I like Danny Smith, but this is a results business. I can’t blame Tomlin for keeping better players…
      I’ve seen the Steelers consistently expend draft choices and sign players to accommodate the special teams…it doesn’t seem to work does it?
      Now they do something a little different…see if any of their people can do it internally…failure and mistakes will occur-it’s better than signing Jones or expending a premium pick on a Dri Archer type…
      As for Smith, if your schemes are turning good punt and kick returners into nobodies, or recommending the wrong personnel, that’s on you too.

    • Simon Cutts

      I’m sure that Tomlin was quoted last year dismissing kick returns. Something like just get it done, get the the offense on the field and get on with the real game. Don’t think he sees it as an important part of the game. His choice, he’s the HC.

    • LHW

      I agree – but this has been going on for how long? I am curious about how many other teams struggle to find just one person who has the skill to return a kick?

    • RickM

      I guess I just look at the limited number of possessions each game Alex. Let’s say you have around 10. Do you really want to automatically just start 2-3 of them on say the 15 or 17 yard-line? I think fans who say it doesn’t matter if it’s the 15 or 25 are wrong. One sack if you start at the 15 and you’re throwing or kicking from the endzone. We don’t need a star, but you can’t just put anyone back there and act like it’s a part of the game that doesn’t matter. It has an effect on the subsequent play calling. And as you mention, there are also ball security issues with inexperienced or ineffective guys. This isn’t a massive deal, but it’s a little more important that the coaching staff seems to feel.

    • Alan Tman

      If you’re saying we’re not going to the Superbowl because of this I’m not buying it. Also you can’t ask for Feiler to make the team, a ninth lineman who won’t play. because he earned it then complain about kick return. Watson deserved it as much as Feiler too. Let the ball bounce into the end zone and go get it.

    • Mark

      Accept all touchbacks and start at 25 yard line. Fair catch all punts with Eli Rodgers or Antonio. Take the risk out of kickoff and punt returns.

    • Craig M

      Ayers? KR, PR and WR/ Slot depth.

    • Craig M

      Ayers to me was always an option at KR, PR and depth at WR/ Slot. And now, not to hang a black cat around anyone’s neck, if JuJu goes down we may be a bit thin in all three areas. But in all fairness I couldn’t really see any real option too keeping Ayers within the 53 man limit- like who could they have gotten rid of?

    • falconsaftey43

      Eh, I don’t think they’re terrible compared to the rest of the league, just average. Going from 2016 season back, the Steelers yards/KR have ranked 17th, 13th, 27th, 21st, 9th, 8th, 13th. So it’s been fairly up and down.

    • Craig M

      And maybe the problem w/ Tomlin and our old STs coach, Everest, was over KR personnel.

    • falconsaftey43

      PR sure, but he has zero NFL kick returns even in pre-season. His freshman year in college his KR stats were decent, but they were terrible his SO year. He was a candidate, but frankly hasn’t done anything particularly impressive so far. He wasn’t going to get on the field as a WR unless multiple injuries, where Hunter could be used situationally and is the better/proven WR. Just couldn’t be fit onto the roster.

    • Craig M

      I agree, the Ayers situation is what perplexes me- looks like a Clock Management moment on Tomlin”s part.

    • Craig M

      Now that’s just plain sick, funny as all get out, but still sick. 🙂 Can’t get that picture out of my mind, it’s like a cartoon image.

    • falconsaftey43

      As for Ayers only getting 2 PR, they gave the rest to Trey Williams, who had performed really well there and had a shot to make the team as the 3rd RB/PR guy…until he fumbled a punt in that game. Then the rest of the opportunities went to Ayers.

    • Craig M

      But that’s the question, is it Smith or Tomlin’s meddling in the STs. I miss the days of Chuck Noll being the HC (and STs coach).

    • Boots

      I said the other day, DHB needs to be doing it. I don’t know why he isn’t at the top of the list bc at this point he doesn’t offer much outside of ST, so if you keep him over other guys he needs to be doing as much as possible!

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      I mean even with that PR he had I think everyone knew he wasn’t going to make the team. Especially with the emergence of Watson. I think it would have been more beneficial to see what Ayers could do, seeing as how they saw the need to spend a draft pick on him.

    • Craig M

      I totally agree, and it’s a very important aspect when you have someone who may change the whole momentum of the game in a positive way.

    • blue

      T Watson is the man for the job. Ju Ju is too injury prone for KR. Artie is too valuable as starting CB. J Hunter and B Allen are KR sleepers.

    • falconsaftey43

      I’m not sure we can assume that. I think Williams was in the mix. He had multiple very good PRs. I think it’s pretty telling that as soon as he fumbled, Ayers was put it. It was like welp, can’t keep him as the PR now that he fumbled, give someone else a shot. Ayers did get 2 returns and did well on both. I’m sure part was just him being injured as well. He missed a lot of time last year with injury as well, that’s not doing himself any favors in earning a roster spot.

    • Mister Wirez

      Relax.. it’s the Browns! How many kickoffs will they face? 1 2 or 3 at most?

    • stan

      I was curious about that so I checked. He didn’t even return kicks in college. I’m guessing there’s a reason. I’m also skeptical about the guy with the worst hands on the team being in a situation where the one thing we can’t have happen is a fumble. JJ Wilcox has successfully returned kicks. I’d sooner have him back there than pretty much everyone else on the list.

    • RickM

      Agree, man that would be an unexpected bonus. I’m probably more worried about the guy who will consistently put you in a hole, or who may turn the ball over. I guess Jones and Wheaton spooked me.