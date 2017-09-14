Touchdown-less Bengals Fall To 0-2 With Thursday Night Loss To Texans

After getting shutout at home by the Baltimore Ravens in their 2017 regular season opener, the Cincinnati Bengals lost again at home Thursday night to the Houston Texans 13-9.

While the 0-2 Bengals did finally score some points in their second game of the 2017 season, they failed to score a touchdown and in doing so, they became the first team since the 1939 Philadelphia Eagles to lose their opening two regular season games at home without finding the end zone.

Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton completed 20 of his 35 total pass attempts in the loss for 224 yards and was sacked three times by the Texans defense. The Bengals offense converted just 4 of their 15 total third down opportunities in the loss.

The Bengals lost to a Texans team led by rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson, who made his first NFL start Thursday night. Watson, who was drafted this year with the 12th overall selection by the Texans, completed 15 of his 24 total pass attempts in the win for 125 yards. The Clemson product also rushed for 67 yards in the game and that included a 49-yard scramble for a touchdown with 50 seconds left in the first half that put the Texans ahead 10-3.

Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins caught seven passes for 73 yards in the win and Houston kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn connected on his two field goal attempts in the game with his final one coming with 1:56 left in the final quarter.





The last time the Bengals opened a regular season with two consecutive losses was in 2008. That year, they lost their first eight games and ended the season with a 4-11-1 record.

While the Bengals now have a few extra days to prepare for their Week 3 game, their next opponent will be the Green Bay Packers on the road a week from Sunday.