Video: Alejandro Villanueva Addresses Anthem Questions

Pittsburgh Steelers tackle Alejandro Villanueva held a press conference Monday afternoon and during it he made a few statements about what took place Sunday during the National Anthem ahead of the team’s game against the Chicago Bears. Villanueva then took questions from the media.

Villanueva really did a great job during his 15-plus minute talk, in my honest opinion, and while I attempt to transcribe what he said, below is video of his full press conference courtesy of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.