    Video: Alejandro Villanueva Addresses Anthem Questions

    By Dave Bryan September 25, 2017 at 04:35 pm


    Pittsburgh Steelers tackle Alejandro Villanueva held a press conference Monday afternoon and during it he made a few statements about what took place Sunday during the National Anthem ahead of the team’s game against the Chicago Bears. Villanueva then took questions from the media.

    Villanueva really did a great job during his 15-plus minute talk, in my honest opinion, and while I attempt to transcribe what he said, below is video of his full press conference courtesy of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

    • RMSteeler

      I wish that the permission was given in front of everyone instead of at the last minute by Ben and Cam. But they spoke for the team. And nothing else matters.

    • RMSteeler

      With no apology for what he did, but for lack of communication for all. He saw his men and friends die. Only combat vet in NFL. He can do whatever the f**k he wants to do.