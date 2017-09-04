Hot Topics

    Video: Le’Veon Bell Talks First Practice Back, 2017 Outlook And More

    By Dave Bryan September 4, 2017 at 03:36 pm


    After signing his franchise tag tender on Monday, Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell took part in his first 2017 practice with the team and afterwards he met with the media for what turned into a long question and answer session.

    Being as Bell was asked so many different questions about so many different topics, it’s probably wise to just pass along the video of his media session to you instead of cherry-picking it apart.

    Bell talks about his first practice back, why he stayed away from training camp and much, much more. While nearly 10 minutes in length, it’s worth watching in its entirety, in my opinion.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE
    • Quan Hurst

      Bell for Gurley even swap

    • barry foster

      Bell will get stuffed behind that offensive line.

    • Lol, everyone hates him now. But at least he is saying all the right things not that he’s in the locker room…

    • Shannon Stephenson

      Gurley will get hurt walking into the facility and be put on IR till further notice

    • Cwallace

      Lol. Ur probably right. No trade for bell because all other backs are inferior. Closest is Johnson .

    • DirtDawg1964

      Love this guy! When he first came out people dumped on him because he was injured. Called him “Tinker Bell”. Now they want to make him out to be some kind of dumb thug who doesn’t care.

      I get it. He hasn’t signed and we’d all like hm to. And most of us agree he isn’t likely to get the money he wants. But he’s here, he’s a Steeler, and he wants to win. I support him.

      Hope he knocks its out of the park and brings us a SB. And then all you ragging on his rear end will suddenly be big fans of his again.

    • 1st&10

      Bell is ready to win games and help the team win a SB. It was a good interview, he handled it well.

    • francesco

      Its obvious Bell wants to get paid what he feels he’s worth. The problem is that the Steelers cannot afford him. It’s just the way it is. Bell will probably get what he wants from another team and at the same time the FO will try to get a return in the form of draft picks or an equivalent value in a player or players.
      In the end they both shake hands and business goes on as usual.

    • barry foster

      Well said

    • Dennis Nevinsky

      Maybe the Steelers can tag him next year and then trade him to move up high enough in the draft to grab a franchise QB.

    • nutty32

      Gurley had a good half season worth of games his rookie year, but pretty been average after that. Must suck taking a pounding for a bad team & running behind a bad line, but he didn’t look very motivated or explosive at all the entire last season.

    • ND_Steel

      He is taking a huge risk…huge…because we’re talking two years from now. Steelers would be nuts not to designate him to the franchise tag again if he has another big year and somewhat avoids injuries. If they were willing to pay him $30M in the first two years, they’ll gladly pay him $26+M. Bottom line, Steelers will get his best years, and if he is still on top of his game for another year or two so be it…deal with it then. Putting that aside as his personal choice, he said all the right things today. You have to at least appreciate the professionalism of both sides in the building. Not thrilled by the DQ application, freestyle rapping, etc. because of the distractions, but at least for today he looks like he came to work.

    • Steel Your Face

      Stupid capitalism…

    • pittfan

      These guys kept digging about the contract talks and he properly deflected attention from that. Good interview.

    • pittfan

      He really does need to run the table to improve on what he was offered but that’s now in the past. STAY HEALTHY and bring home #7!

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Good interview. Glad he’s back. Let’s win some games.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Nah.

    • John M.

      I’m going to have to rub my eyes twice on Sunday…We could have BEN, AB, Bell and Bryant all on the field at the same time….Let the games begin! Here we GO…