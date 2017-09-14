Vikings 2017 Week 2 Injury Report: LB Anthony Barr Sits Again On Thursday

It’s really beginning to look like the Minnesota Vikings could indeed be without one of their key defensive starters for their Sunday road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

According to the Vikings Thursday injury report, linebacker Anthony Barr (hamstring) failed to practice again. Barr had 8 total tackles in the Vikings Monday night win over the New Orleans Saints. If Barr can’t play Sunday in Pittsburgh, linebacker Emmanuel Lamur (hamstring) might be asked to start in his place. With that said, Lamur was limited on Thursday once again with a hamstring injury of his own.

Quarterback Sam Bradford (knee) was limited again Thursday, but it doesn’t sound like he’s in jeopardy of missing Sunday’s game against the Steelers.

The Vikings did add two players to their Thursday injury report as cornerback Xavier Rhodes (hip) and cornerback Terence Newman (knee) were both limited during practice.

Guard Danny Isidora (knee) and cornerback Tramaine Brock (groin) were listed as full participants for the Vikings on Thursday and both look to be on track to play Sunday after missing Week 1.



