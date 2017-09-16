Vikings Curiously Sign Practice Squad QB To 53-Man Roster On Saturday

The Minnesota Vikings made an interesting transaction on Saturday and it could be a sign that quarterback Sam Bradford might not be able to play Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

We have signed QB @KyleSloter to the active roster and waived S Antone Exum Jr. 📰: https://t.co/Zzf26Nje3f pic.twitter.com/u6e4xiXWK0 — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) September 16, 2017





The Vikings signed quarterback Kyle Sloter to their 53-man roster off of the practice squad on Saturday and waived safety Antone Exum Jr. in order to make room for him. Sloter finished the 2017 preseason with 413 passing yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. He completed 31 of his 43 total passing attempts.

Sloter’s Saturday promotion from the practice squad could be a sign that Bradford’s left knee injury is worse than expected. It was reported on Friday that Bradford had undergone an MRI on his left knee earlier in the week. The results of that MRI, however, were reportedly negative.

Bradford, who was limited all week in practice due his knee injury, ended the week listed as questionable on the Vikings Friday injury report. Should he wind up not playing Sunday against the Steelers, backup quarterback Case Keenum would start in his place and he would be backed up by Sloter.

The Vikings won their Week 1 game against the New Orleans Saints and Bradford completed 27 of his 32 pass attempts in that Monday night contest for 346 yards and three touchdowns.