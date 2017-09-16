Hot Topics

    Vikings Curiously Sign Practice Squad QB To 53-Man Roster On Saturday

    By Dave Bryan September 16, 2017 at 04:10 pm


    The Minnesota Vikings made an interesting transaction on Saturday and it could be a sign that quarterback Sam Bradford might not be able to play Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.


    The Vikings signed quarterback Kyle Sloter to their 53-man roster off of the practice squad on Saturday and waived safety Antone Exum Jr. in order to make room for him. Sloter finished the 2017 preseason with 413 passing yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. He completed 31 of his 43 total passing attempts.

    Sloter’s Saturday promotion from the practice squad could be a sign that Bradford’s left knee injury is worse than expected. It was reported on Friday that Bradford had undergone an MRI on his left knee earlier in the week. The results of that MRI, however, were reportedly negative.

    Bradford, who was limited all week in practice due his knee injury, ended the week listed as questionable on the Vikings Friday injury report. Should he wind up not playing Sunday against the Steelers, backup quarterback Case Keenum would start in his place and he would be backed up by Sloter.

    The Vikings won their Week 1 game against the New Orleans Saints and Bradford completed 27 of his 32 pass attempts in that Monday night contest for 346 yards and three touchdowns.

    • Talyn Scarbrough

      If Bradford doesn’t play we may have dodged a bullet (providing last week wasn’t a fluke). That being said I want our defense to be tested and the Vikings definitely have the opportunity to do that but I don’t think it will happen with a back up qb

    • CP72

      Go ahead take a rest Sam…it’s a long season

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      How’s Bridgewater now a days?

    • Michael Conrad

      The Steeler should pick up the Safety . Antone Exum JR.if they get a chance to.

    • spicyitln

      Technically not a good idea to serve up your gimpy QB to a team who posted 7 sacks previous week…Think Vikings took a wait and see approach..Obviously they dont like what they are seeing….

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Is he good?

    • Talyn Scarbrough

      I’d stay away from him. Then again I still want Dangerfield on the 53…

    • SteelersDepot

      on pup

    • Rob H

      Probably means it’s a gametime decision, and they need to cover themselves if he doesn’t.

      When you think about it though, it makes sense for them to be extremely cautious with him for this game. It’s not only a road game against a defense that gets after the QB, but it’s also an out of conference game that won’t hurt them as much as a conference or division game would, and three of their next four games are in their division.

    • RickM

      At the very least they’re not sure about Bradford. It’s tough to know. Any sort of swelling and you don’t play him. But even if the swelling has gone down, do you play it safe and give him the week off? I guess they could see how Bradford feels in the morning when he tries it. But my guess is they already know what their plan is.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      I feel bad for Bradford. Had he been drafted by a team with an o line, he wouldn’t have been so injury plagued. St Louis did him no favors. Got him destroyed many times.

    • Steelers12

      david carr syndrome?