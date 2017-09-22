Hot Topics

    Watch: Antonio Brown, Xavier Rhodes Mic’d Up During Steelers-Vikings Game

    By Dave Bryan September 22, 2017 at 10:02 am


    The Pittsburgh Steelers Week 2 home win over the Minnesota Vikings featured a great matchup between two good friends in wide receiver Antonio Brown and cornerback Xavier Rhodes. During the game the two players were mic’d up for ‘Sound FX’ and their in-game conversations were quite entertaining as you will see in the video below.

    In case you’ve yet to hear the backstory, Brown and Rhodes are both Miami natives who attended the same high school. They also train some together in the offseason. Brown is a 2006 graduate of Miami Norland High School while Rhodes graduated from there in 2009.

    Brown wound up catching five passes for 62 yards on 11 total targets against the Vikings with a few of those coming against Rhodes. The Vikings cornerback was also flagged for pass interference on Brown during a first quarter deep pass. That penalty resulted in 22 extra yards for the Steelers offense.

    The best line in the video from Brown follows his late first half catch along the sideline with Rhodes in coverage. The play was originally ruled an incompleted pass but after it was reviewed by the officials, the call on the field was overturned as Brown was able to drag his feet in bounds prior to him being pushed out of bounds by Rhodes.

    “You know I’m Tony Toe Tap,” Brown tells Rhodes, who then proceeds to laugh.


    Watch and enjoy.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE
    • Ace

      Now that was entertaining! I would love to see those every week. Couple things stood out. Looks like the players are genuinely having fun out there. And Rhodes is a BIG dude. Got at least 3 inches and 20 pounds on AB. Great technique too. Man those guys make it tough on refs don’t they. No wonder AB had a quiet day. Rhodes is good.

    • D.j. Hoy

      So awesome to see a friendly rivalry. Especially one that probably started when they were in High School. Rhodes did an incredible job, especially considering it didn’t seem like he had a lot of help over the top.

    • srdan

      You know you’re getting respect when a pro bowl corner tells you that “i’m not afraid of you”. hahaha

      Imagine what the other corners in the defensive meetings are saying to get that comment.

    • StarSpangledSteeler

      I love the sound of the ball hitting Antonio’s hands. There’s no “bobble.” It’s always a nice solid “thud.”

    • StrengthOfVictory

      When you realize AB is great because he PLAYS big, not because he IS big. You can tell he’s just ITCHING for his first TD of the season. I say it comes against the Bears. In fact, I think he gets two this weekend.

    • francesco

      Whether winning or losing seems like AB loves the one on one battle more.