Hot Topics

    Watch: Man Coverage Effective In Steelers Victory Over Browns

    By Alex Kozora September 14, 2017 at 08:00 am


    Back at it as we will be every week to talk to the tape. Wanted to start off with a topic I know most of you would be interested in. Talk of the offseason has been playing more, and more effective, man coverage, and I think the Pittsburgh Steelers showed those steps in their Week One win over the Cleveland Browns.

    We break down four plays of different man looks and some matchup zones that turned into man. Let me know your thoughts below, if you have any errors/troubleshooting, and what you want to see in the future.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • Nunya

      Man wasn’t bad last week but the first real test comes this week.