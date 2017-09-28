Watch: Steelers Run Defense Not Always In Position To Succeed Sunday

Back at it talking to the tape. Because it’s such an important topic and the Pittsburgh Steelers struggled so poorly Sunday, wanted to go back and look at their run defense problems now that the All-22 has been released.

We go through eight plays and examine a variety of issues. Bad run fits, bad tackling, and schematic problems from Keith Butler. It’s impossible to pin the woes on one person but Butler definitely didn’t do his run defense any favors.

As always, let me know your thoughts below. If you have any issues with the video/audio, I tried to fix my audio since it’s been low, let me know.



