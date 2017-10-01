2017 NFL Week 4 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & David Todd

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast my co-host David Todd and I pick all of the NFL games against the spread and we post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode. We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below.

Week 4 Games Line Dave Bryan David Todd Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers 8:25 PM ET (THUR) Packers -7 Packers -7 Packers -7 New Orleans Saints vs. Miami Dolphins 9:30 AM ET (SUN) Dolphins +3 Saints -3 Dolphins +3 Carolina Panthers at New England Patriots 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Patriots -9 Panthers +9 Patriots -9 Los Angeles Rams at Dallas Cowboys 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Cowboys -6 Cowboys -6 Rams +6 Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Vikings -1.5 Vikings -1.5 Vikings -1.5 Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Texans +2 Titans -2 Titans -2 Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Jets 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Jets +3 Jaguars -3 Jaguars -3 Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Browns +3 Bengals -3 Browns +3 Buffalo Bills at Atlanta Falcons 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Falcons -8 Falcons -8 Bills +8 New York Giants at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 4:05 PM ET (SUN) Buccaneers -3 Giants +3 Buccaneers -3 Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Chargers 4:05 PM ET (SUN) Chargers -1.5 Chargers -1.5 Chargers -1.5 San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals 4:05 PM ET (SUN) Cardinals -6.5 Cardinals -6.5 49ers +6.5 Oakland Raiders at Denver Broncos 4:25 PM ET (SUN) Broncos -3 Raiders +3 Broncos -3 Indianapolis Colts at Seattle Seahawks 8:30 PM ET (SUN) Seahawks -13 Colts +13 Seahawks -13 Washington Redskins at Kansas City Chiefs 8:30 PM ET (MON) Chiefs -7 Redskins +7 Chiefs -7 Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Ravens +3 Steelers -3 Steelers -3 Steelers Game Final Score Prediction Steelers 20-16 Steelers 27-17 Week 3 Results 8-8 4-12 2017 Results 25-22 16-31