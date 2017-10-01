Hot Topics

    2017 NFL Week 4 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & David Todd

    By Dave Bryan October 1, 2017 at 12:15 am


    Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast my co-host David Todd and I pick all of the NFL games against the spread and we post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode. We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below.

    Week 1 Picks
    Week 2 Picks
    Week 3 Picks

    Week 4 GamesLineDave BryanDavid Todd
    Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers 8:25 PM ET (THUR)Packers -7Packers -7Packers -7
    New Orleans Saints vs. Miami Dolphins 9:30 AM ET (SUN)Dolphins +3Saints -3Dolphins +3
    Carolina Panthers at New England Patriots 1:00 PM ET (SUN)Patriots -9Panthers +9Patriots -9
    Los Angeles Rams at Dallas Cowboys 1:00 PM ET (SUN)Cowboys -6Cowboys -6Rams +6
    Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings 1:00 PM ET (SUN)Vikings -1.5Vikings -1.5Vikings -1.5
    Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans 1:00 PM ET (SUN)Texans +2Titans -2Titans -2
    Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Jets 1:00 PM ET (SUN)Jets +3Jaguars -3Jaguars -3
    Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns 1:00 PM ET (SUN)Browns +3Bengals -3Browns +3
    Buffalo Bills at Atlanta Falcons 1:00 PM ET (SUN)Falcons -8Falcons -8Bills +8
    New York Giants at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 4:05 PM ET (SUN)Buccaneers -3Giants +3Buccaneers -3
    Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Chargers 4:05 PM ET (SUN)Chargers -1.5Chargers -1.5Chargers -1.5
    San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals 4:05 PM ET (SUN)Cardinals -6.5Cardinals -6.549ers +6.5
    Oakland Raiders at Denver Broncos 4:25 PM ET (SUN)Broncos -3Raiders +3Broncos -3
    Indianapolis Colts at Seattle Seahawks 8:30 PM ET (SUN)Seahawks -13Colts +13Seahawks -13
    Washington Redskins at Kansas City Chiefs 8:30 PM ET (MON)Chiefs -7Redskins +7Chiefs -7
    Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens 1:00 PM ET (SUN)Ravens +3Steelers -3Steelers -3
    Steelers Game Final Score PredictionSteelers 20-16Steelers 27-17
    Week 3 Results8-84-12
    2017 Results25-2216-31

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE