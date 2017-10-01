2017 NFL Week 4 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & David Todd

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast my co-host David Todd and I pick all of the NFL games against the spread and we post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode. We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below.
|Week 4 Games
|Line
|Dave Bryan
|David Todd
|Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers 8:25 PM ET (THUR)
|Packers -7
|Packers -7
|Packers -7
|New Orleans Saints vs. Miami Dolphins 9:30 AM ET (SUN)
|Dolphins +3
|Saints -3
|Dolphins +3
|Carolina Panthers at New England Patriots 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Patriots -9
|Panthers +9
|Patriots -9
|Los Angeles Rams at Dallas Cowboys 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Cowboys -6
|Cowboys -6
|Rams +6
|Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Vikings -1.5
|Vikings -1.5
|Vikings -1.5
|Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Texans +2
|Titans -2
|Titans -2
|Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Jets 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Jets +3
|Jaguars -3
|Jaguars -3
|Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Browns +3
|Bengals -3
|Browns +3
|Buffalo Bills at Atlanta Falcons 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Falcons -8
|Falcons -8
|Bills +8
|New York Giants at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Buccaneers -3
|Giants +3
|Buccaneers -3
|Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Chargers 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Chargers -1.5
|Chargers -1.5
|Chargers -1.5
|San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Cardinals -6.5
|Cardinals -6.5
|49ers +6.5
|Oakland Raiders at Denver Broncos 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Broncos -3
|Raiders +3
|Broncos -3
|Indianapolis Colts at Seattle Seahawks 8:30 PM ET (SUN)
|Seahawks -13
|Colts +13
|Seahawks -13
|Washington Redskins at Kansas City Chiefs 8:30 PM ET (MON)
|Chiefs -7
|Redskins +7
|Chiefs -7
|Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Ravens +3
|Steelers -3
|Steelers -3
|Steelers Game Final Score Prediction
|Steelers 20-16
|Steelers 27-17
|Week 3 Results
|8-8
|4-12
|2017 Results
|25-22
|16-31