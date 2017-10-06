2017 NFL Week 5: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday to all of yinz once again.

Sunday the Pittsburgh Steelers will play the Jacksonville Jaguars at Heinz Field and that’s a game they’re heavily favored to win. Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has also only lost one game at home during the month of October during his long career so odds are good the team will be 4-1 on Sunday.

As for the Steelers all-time series with the Jaguars, I’ve actually attended one of those games. It was the 1996 Week 1 game in Jacksonville and the Steelers lost to the Jaguars 24-9. During that game, Steelers outside linebacker Greg Lloyd suffered a serious knee injury that would ultimately sideline him for the remainder of the season. That game also featured quarterback Jim Miller making his first start for the Steelers and he was pulled halfway through it after completing just 9 passes on 17 attempts for 83 yards. It wound up being the only game he would start for the Steelers.

1 – How many rushing attempts will rookie running back James Conner have in Sunday’s game against the Jaguars?

2 – Will Steelers outside linebacker James Harrison once again be inactive on Sunday against the Jaguars even though he appears to be over his recent illness?

3 – Which Steelers player will score the team’s last touchdown against the Jaguars?

4 – How many rushing yards will the Jaguars running backs have against the Steelers base 3-4 defense on Sunday?

5 – If a backup quarterback enters Sunday’s game, which one is it most-likely to be: Chad Henne or Landry Jones?

