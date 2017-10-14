2017 NFL Week 6 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & David Todd

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast my co-host David Todd and I pick all of the NFL games against the spread and we post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode. We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below.
|Week 6 Games
|Line
|Dave Bryan
|David Todd
|Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers 8:25 PM ET (THUR)
|Panthers -3
|Panthers -3
|Eagles +3
|Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Texans -9.5
|Browns +9.5
|Texans -9.5
|New England Patriots at New York Jets 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Jets +9.5
|Patriots -9.5
|Patriots -9.5
|Miami Dolphins at Atlanta Falcons 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Falcons -13
|Falcons -13
|Dolphins +13
|Detroit Lions at New Orleans Saints 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Saints -4
|Saints -4
|Lions +4
|Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Vikings +3
|Packers -3
|Packers -3
|Chicago Bears at Baltimore Ravens 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Ravens -6.5
|Bears +6.5
|Bears +6.5
|San Francisco 49ers at Washington Redskins 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Redskins -10.5
|Redskins -10.5
|Redskins -10.5
|Los Angeles Rams at Jacksonville Jaguars 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Jaguars -2.5
|Rams +2.5
|Jaguars -2.5
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Arizona Cardinals 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Cardinals +1.5
|Buccaneers -1.5
|Buccaneers -1.5
|Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland Raiders 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Raiders -4
|Chargers +4
|Raiders -4
|New York Giants at Denver Broncos 8:30 PM ET (SUN)
|Broncos -11.5
|Giants +11.5
|Broncos -11.5
|Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans 8:30 PM ET (MON)
|NO LINE YET
|Pittsburgh Steelers at Kansas City Chiefs 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Chiefs -4
|Steelers +4
|Steelers +4
|Steelers Game Final Score Prediction
|Steelers 27-16
|Steelers 27-24
|Week 5 Results
|7-7
|4-10
|2017 Results
|38-39
|28-59