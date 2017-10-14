2017 NFL Week 6 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & David Todd

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast my co-host David Todd and I pick all of the NFL games against the spread and we post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode. We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below.

Week 6 Games Line Dave Bryan David Todd Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers 8:25 PM ET (THUR) Panthers -3 Panthers -3 Eagles +3 Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Texans -9.5 Browns +9.5 Texans -9.5 New England Patriots at New York Jets 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Jets +9.5 Patriots -9.5 Patriots -9.5 Miami Dolphins at Atlanta Falcons 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Falcons -13 Falcons -13 Dolphins +13 Detroit Lions at New Orleans Saints 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Saints -4 Saints -4 Lions +4 Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Vikings +3 Packers -3 Packers -3 Chicago Bears at Baltimore Ravens 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Ravens -6.5 Bears +6.5 Bears +6.5 San Francisco 49ers at Washington Redskins 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Redskins -10.5 Redskins -10.5 Redskins -10.5 Los Angeles Rams at Jacksonville Jaguars 4:05 PM ET (SUN) Jaguars -2.5 Rams +2.5 Jaguars -2.5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Arizona Cardinals 4:05 PM ET (SUN) Cardinals +1.5 Buccaneers -1.5 Buccaneers -1.5 Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland Raiders 4:25 PM ET (SUN) Raiders -4 Chargers +4 Raiders -4 New York Giants at Denver Broncos 8:30 PM ET (SUN) Broncos -11.5 Giants +11.5 Broncos -11.5 Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans 8:30 PM ET (MON) NO LINE YET Pittsburgh Steelers at Kansas City Chiefs 4:25 PM ET (SUN) Chiefs -4 Steelers +4 Steelers +4 Steelers Game Final Score Prediction Steelers 27-16 Steelers 27-24 Week 5 Results 7-7 4-10 2017 Results 38-39 28-59