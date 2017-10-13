2017 NFL Week 6: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday to all of yinz once again. I hope all of yinz are now recovered from the Pittsburgh Steelers home loss last Sunday to the Jacksonville Jaguars. What a mess of a game that one was.

The Steelers will play the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium and that game will certainly be a test for the 3-2 team. A win on Sunday just might play a big role in playoff seeding come that time.

In case you didn’t already know it by now, Jim Nance and Tony Romo will be calling the Sunday game between the Steelers and Chiefs for CBS. I can’t wait for that as I believe Romo has been doing a fantastic job in his first season as a color commentator.

Well, on Thursday little Finley Pearl turned one. That was one exhausting first year and we didn’t even adopt until December. Puppies are tough to handle in their early years and I seem to have forgotten that. She’s slowly starting to calm down now, thankfully.

Ok, it’s now time for this week’s Friday night five questions and I hope that several of you can take time to answer them in the comments below.





Have a great weekend and peace and love to all of yinz.

Go Steelers!

1 – What current NFL quarterbacks would you rank higher than Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger entering Week 6 of the 2017 regular season?

2 – With it sounding like veteran outside linebacker James Harrison will play Sunday against the Chiefs, predict the percentage of total defensive snaps he’ll be on the field for.

3 – After fumbling on their first offensive play of the season, the Chiefs have now run 311 plays without a turnover. First, will they have a turnover on Sunday against the Steelers? And second, how many offensive plays will the Chiefs run Sunday before committing their first turnover, if they think they’ll ultimately commit at least one?

4 – It sounds like Steelers wide receiver Eli Rogers will also be active Sunday after spending the last two games in street clothes. Assuming he plays, will his game receiving yardage be over or under 44.5 yards?

5 – Between running backs Kareem Hunt and Le’Veon Bell, which of the two will have the most total yards from scrimmage on Sunday in Kansas City?

Bonus – Will the Steelers defense allow a run of 20 or more yards to the Chiefs on Sunday?

Recap last week’s Friday night questions per David Orochena:

Question 1 – James Conner had three rushing attempts against the Jaguars. We were all over the place in our predictions which ranged from 0-22. We tended on the lower end anticipating Le’Veon Bell to get the lion’s share but even the median response of 5 was too high. Of course, how many people thought the Steelers would total 20 rushing attempts for the game including one by Ben? Six folks did peg the right answer and got a point.

Question 2 – Mike Tomlin tried to avoid it, but Dave Bryan’s persistence paid off as Tomlin could no longer ignore the drum beats emanating from Steelers Depot and sat a healthy James Harrison versus the Jaguars.19 of 39 folks called it and got a point. Interestingly, back in Week 3 this notion had been rejected by a 42-3 vote. Michael Lloyd, NW86 & erock634 got retroactive points for being bold back then. Michael Lloyd was consistent and got points for both weeks.

Question 3 – Which Steelers player scored the team’s last touchdown against the Jaguars? No one picked the correct answer which is Brice McCain. Perhaps, because he last played for Pittsburgh in 2014. No points awarded.

Question 4 – Yoi. We ranged from 41-120 yards with a median response of 75. Alex Kozora was kind enough to calculate the rushing yards the Jaguars ran against the base 3-4 defense. He was able to negotiate with the Chinese Government to access a few minutes computing time on their Sunway Taihulight super computer capable of making a billion billion calculations a second. And the answer is … 196 yards. PaeperCup’s 120-yard prediction was as close as we got so he got the point.

Question 5 – The correct answer was neither; although I think Landry Jones could have managed handing off the football those last three carries by James Conner or for that matter Chad Henne could have handed the ball off to Leonard Fournette.

After week 5 season leaderboard:

1st Place – Reader783 with 13 points

2nd – AlanTman with 12 points

3rd – Jeff McNeil & SJT63 with 11 points

5th – Matt Manzo & Darth Blount47 with 10 points

7th – Michael Mosgrove; Chris92021; LucasY59 & Beaver Falls Hosiery with 9 points

11th – Marcel Chris Chauvet; Jeff Papiernik; SkoolHouseRoxx & Johnny Loose with 8 points