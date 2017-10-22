Hot Topics

    2017 NFL Week 7 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & David Todd

    By Dave Bryan October 22, 2017 at 06:08 am


    Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast my co-host David Todd and I pick all of the NFL games against the spread and we post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode. We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below.

    Week 1 Picks
    Week 2 Picks
    Week 3 Picks
    Week 4 Picks
    Week 5 Picks
    Week 6 Picks

    Week 7 GamesLineDave BryanDavid Todd
    Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland Raiders 8:25 PM ET (THUR)Raiders +3Raiders +3Chiefs -3
    Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns 1:00 PM ET (SUN)Browns +5.5Browns +5.5Browns +5.5
    Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts 1:00 PM ET (SUN)Colts +3Jaguars -3Jaguars -3
    Baltimore Ravens at Minnesota Vikings 1:00 PM ET (SUN)Vikings -5.5Vikings -5.5Vikings -5.5
    New York Jets at Miami Dolphins 1:00 PM ET (SUN)Dolphins -3Dolphins -3Dolphins -3
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Buffalo Bills 1:00 PM ET (SUN)Bills -3.5Buccaneers +3.5Bills -3.5
    Carolina Panthers at Chicago Bears 1:00 PM ET (SUN)Bears +3Panthers -3Panthers -3
    New Orleans Saints at Green Bay Packers 1:00 PM ET (SUN)Packers +4Packers +4Packers +4
    Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams 1:00 PM ET (SUN)Rams -3.5Rams -3.5Rams -3.5
    Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers 4:05 PM ET (SUN)49ers +6Cowboys -6Cowboys -6
    Seattle Seahawks at New York Giants 4:25 PM ET (SUN)Giants +4.5Seahawks -4.5Seahawks -4.5
    Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers 4:25 PM ET (SUN)PickChargersBroncos
    Atlanta Falcons at New England Patriots 8:30 PM ET (SUN)Patriots -3Falcons +3Falcons +3
    Washington Redskins at Philadelphia Eagles 8:30 PM ET (MON)Eagles -4.5Redskins +4.5Redskins +4.5
    Cinncinatti Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers 4:25 PM ET (SUN)Steelers -5.5Bengals +5.5Bengals +5.5
    Steelers Game Final Score PredictionSteelers 17-16Steelers 24-19
    Week 6 Results7-76-8
    2017 Results45-4634-67

    • tcirish53@gmail.com

      This game will be no laugher for sure.
      Yeah the Bungholes are 2-3 but those two came in the last two weeks.
      If this game was in CIN, I would be tempted to pick CIN, but given it’s a home game our like our chances in a tough defensive game decided in the 4th.
      I see PIT 16, CIN 13.

    • ND_Steel

      Statement game…31-16 Pittsburgh. Cincy scores late to make it look closer than it was.

    • SilverSteel

      Sounds about right…

    • Jaybird

      Since the NFL is absolutely crazier than ever and the complete opposite seems to always happen, I’m going to say that instead of a defensive battle like it seems to be on paper that this game will have a little more offense.
      Steelers 30- 19.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Aside from Pittsburgh getting their job done; it would be good to have Atlanta and Minnesota step up for wins.

      Others that help Pittsburgh down the line by winning could be Browns, Colts, Jets, Tampa Bay & Chargers.

      Good job by Raiders except Lynch should have gotten a longer suspension.