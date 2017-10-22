2017 NFL Week 7 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & David Todd

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast my co-host David Todd and I pick all of the NFL games against the spread and we post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode. We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below.
Week 1 Picks
Week 2 Picks
Week 3 Picks
Week 4 Picks
Week 5 Picks
Week 6 Picks
|Week 7 Games
|Line
|Dave Bryan
|David Todd
|Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland Raiders 8:25 PM ET (THUR)
|Raiders +3
|Raiders +3
|Chiefs -3
|Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Browns +5.5
|Browns +5.5
|Browns +5.5
|Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Colts +3
|Jaguars -3
|Jaguars -3
|Baltimore Ravens at Minnesota Vikings 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Vikings -5.5
|Vikings -5.5
|Vikings -5.5
|New York Jets at Miami Dolphins 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Dolphins -3
|Dolphins -3
|Dolphins -3
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Buffalo Bills 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Bills -3.5
|Buccaneers +3.5
|Bills -3.5
|Carolina Panthers at Chicago Bears 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Bears +3
|Panthers -3
|Panthers -3
|New Orleans Saints at Green Bay Packers 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Packers +4
|Packers +4
|Packers +4
|Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Rams -3.5
|Rams -3.5
|Rams -3.5
|Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|49ers +6
|Cowboys -6
|Cowboys -6
|Seattle Seahawks at New York Giants 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Giants +4.5
|Seahawks -4.5
|Seahawks -4.5
|Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Pick
|Chargers
|Broncos
|Atlanta Falcons at New England Patriots 8:30 PM ET (SUN)
|Patriots -3
|Falcons +3
|Falcons +3
|Washington Redskins at Philadelphia Eagles 8:30 PM ET (MON)
|Eagles -4.5
|Redskins +4.5
|Redskins +4.5
|Cinncinatti Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Steelers -5.5
|Bengals +5.5
|Bengals +5.5
|Steelers Game Final Score Prediction
|Steelers 17-16
|Steelers 24-19
|Week 6 Results
|7-7
|6-8
|2017 Results
|45-46
|34-67