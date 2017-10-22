2017 NFL Week 7 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & David Todd

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast my co-host David Todd and I pick all of the NFL games against the spread and we post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode. We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below.

Week 7 Games Line Dave Bryan David Todd Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland Raiders 8:25 PM ET (THUR) Raiders +3 Raiders +3 Chiefs -3 Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Browns +5.5 Browns +5.5 Browns +5.5 Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Colts +3 Jaguars -3 Jaguars -3 Baltimore Ravens at Minnesota Vikings 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Vikings -5.5 Vikings -5.5 Vikings -5.5 New York Jets at Miami Dolphins 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Dolphins -3 Dolphins -3 Dolphins -3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Buffalo Bills 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Bills -3.5 Buccaneers +3.5 Bills -3.5 Carolina Panthers at Chicago Bears 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Bears +3 Panthers -3 Panthers -3 New Orleans Saints at Green Bay Packers 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Packers +4 Packers +4 Packers +4 Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Rams -3.5 Rams -3.5 Rams -3.5 Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers 4:05 PM ET (SUN) 49ers +6 Cowboys -6 Cowboys -6 Seattle Seahawks at New York Giants 4:25 PM ET (SUN) Giants +4.5 Seahawks -4.5 Seahawks -4.5 Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers 4:25 PM ET (SUN) Pick Chargers Broncos Atlanta Falcons at New England Patriots 8:30 PM ET (SUN) Patriots -3 Falcons +3 Falcons +3 Washington Redskins at Philadelphia Eagles 8:30 PM ET (MON) Eagles -4.5 Redskins +4.5 Redskins +4.5 Cinncinatti Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers 4:25 PM ET (SUN) Steelers -5.5 Bengals +5.5 Bengals +5.5 Steelers Game Final Score Prediction Steelers 17-16 Steelers 24-19 Week 6 Results 7-7 6-8 2017 Results 45-46 34-67