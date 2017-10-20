2017 NFL Week 7: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday and welcome to the weekend. I’m glad all of you made it through another week.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will play the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday at Heinz Field and if they win that game, they will be the new No. 1 seed in the AFC entering Week 8. While the Bengals are currently 2-4, their defense certainly looks great on tape and thus Sunday will be yet another big test for the Steelers offense. While the Bengals certainly won’t be eliminated from the playoff picture should they lose to the Steelers on Sunday, they certainly will have a tough time winning the AFC North if that happens.

The Steelers will be without defensive end Stephon Tuitt on Sunday and that’s a big blow. He really has played well so far this season even though he’s missed nearly half the games due to injuries. At least it looks like the Steelers will have inside linebacker Vince Williams this weekend and hopefully Tyson Alualu can fill Tuitt’s shoes admirably.

It sure would be nice to have at least a few weeks in a row without having to discuss any sort of drama surrounding the Steelers. This past week it was the Martavis Bryant trade request report that needed to be waded through. What in the hell could possibly be in store for us next week? I really cant wait for the bye week to get here and I bet the team feels the same way.

On a personal note, I had four canister lights installed in my office on Thursday and now I can finally see what I’m reading and typing. Do you see how exciting my life is?





Ok, now it is time for the Friday night five questions and hopefully several of you have time to answer all of them in the comments below. I think I have a few good ones for you.

Have a great weekend and peace and love to all of yinz.

Go Steelers!

1 – Is Steelers safety Mike Mitchell a dirty player in your eyes?

2 – Between Steelers cornerbacks Artie Burns and Joe Haden, which one will be tested deep the most during Sunday’s game against the Bengals?

3 – How many total penalties will be called in Sunday’s game between the Steelers and the Bengals?

4 – Will Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell have more rushing yards on Sunday than Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green has receiving yards?

5 – Over or under 40½ total points being scored in Sunday’s game between the Steelers and the Bengals?

Bonus – True or false: The Steelers will be the only AFC North team to win in Week 7.

Recap last week’s Friday night questions per David Orochena:

Question 1- We were all over the place after the 5-interception game versus the Jaguars. Anywhere from # 1 to # 32. The mean appeared to be somewhere between 8-10.

Question 2 – James Harrison played 15 of 54 defensive snaps against the Chiefs (27.778%). Our responses ranged from 5-50% with a mean response of 20% – not bad. First time respondent Charles Haines was the closest predicting 26% and gets the point.

Question 3 – 31 yeas to 7 nays on whether the Chiefs would turn over the ball. The nays have it and each receive a point.

Question 4 – 28 folks took the under on Eli Rogers getting 44.5 receiving yards. 9 took the over. The unders have it as Eli was shut out.

Question 5 – The 25 optimists who picked Le’Veon Bell beat out the 12 pessimists who picked Kareem Hunt for most total yards: Bell had 191 total yards to Hunt’s 110.

Bonus – Pittsburgh’s defense did give up a 57-yard touchdown pass to De’Anthony Thomas but the question was a run over 20 yards. According to the Football Reference Alex Smith’s 11-yard scamper was their longest rushing play. Kareem Hunt’s longest run was for 5 yards. Only 4 folks got his one right. Congrats Jaybird, RiversTKO, Josh Cummings & Reader783.

The most points scored this week was 3. Here is the leaderboard after Week 6:

1st Place – Reader783 with 15 points

2nd Place – AlanTman; Jeff McNeil & SJT63 with 13 points (Tman has come company chasing Reader)

5th Place – Darth Blount47 with 12 points

6th Place – Matt Manzo; Chris92021; LucasY59 & Beaver Falls Hosiery with 11 points

10th Place –Jeff Papiernik; SkoolHouseRoxx & Josh Cummings with 10 points

Dropped out of leaderboard: Michael Mosgrove; Marcel Chris Chauvet; & Johnny Loose … for now. A big po9int week will get them tight back in it.