Hot Topics

    2017 NFL Week 8 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & David Todd

    By Dave Bryan October 29, 2017 at 07:37 am


    Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast my co-host David Todd and I pick all of the NFL games against the spread and we post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode. We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below.

    Week 1 Picks
    Week 2 Picks
    Week 3 Picks
    Week 4 Picks
    Week 5 Picks
    Week 6 Picks
    Week 7 Picks

    Week 8 GamesLineDave BryanDavid Todd
    Miami Dolphins at Baltimore Ravens 8:25 PM ET (THUR)Ravens -3Ravens -3Dolphins +3
    Minnesota Vikings at Cleveland Browns 1:00 PM ET (SUN)Browns +9.5Vikings -9.5Browns +9.5
    Chicago Bears at New Orleans Saints  1:00 PM ET (SUN)Saints -9Saints -9Saints -9
    Atlanta Falcons at New York Jets 1:00 PM ET (SUN)Jets +5Falcons -5Falcons -5
    Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1:00 PM ET (SUN)Buccaneers -2Buccaneers -2Buccaneers -2
    San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles 1:00 PM ET (SUN)Eagles -12.5Eagles -12.5Eagles -12.5
    Oakland Raiders at Buffalo Bills 1:00 PM ET (SUN)Bills -2.5Raiders +2.5Bills -2.5
    Indianapolis Colts at Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 PM ET (SUN)Bengals -10.5Bengals -10.5Bengals -10.5
    Los Angeles Chargers at New England Patriots 1:00 PM ET (SUN)Patriots -7.5Patriots -7.5Chargers +7.5
    Houston Texans at Seattle Seahawks 4:05 PM ET (SUN)Seahawks -5.5Seahawks -5.5Seahawks -5.5
    Dallas Cowboys at Washington Redskins 4:25 PM ET (SUN)Redskins +2.5Cowboys -2.5Redskins +2.5
    Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs 8:30 PM ET (MON)Chiefs -7Chiefs -7Chiefs -7
    Pittsburgh Steelers at Detroit Lions 8:30 PM ET (SUN)Lions +3Steelers -3Steelers -3
    Steelers Game Final Score PredictionSteelers 23-19Steelers 34-19
    Week 7 Results9-66-9
    2017 Results54-5240-76

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE
    • HondoCogburn

      Trap game, coming off a big win and playing against a team that’s coming off a bye has me worried. We’re gonna have to do better on third down, the red zone and field goals aren’t gonna cut it if we wanna get to the big game. Steelers 21 Lions 17.