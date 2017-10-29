2017 NFL Week 8 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & David Todd

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast my co-host David Todd and I pick all of the NFL games against the spread and we post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode. We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below.
Week 1 Picks
Week 2 Picks
Week 3 Picks
Week 4 Picks
Week 5 Picks
Week 6 Picks
Week 7 Picks
|Week 8 Games
|Line
|Dave Bryan
|David Todd
|Miami Dolphins at Baltimore Ravens 8:25 PM ET (THUR)
|Ravens -3
|Ravens -3
|Dolphins +3
|Minnesota Vikings at Cleveland Browns 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Browns +9.5
|Vikings -9.5
|Browns +9.5
|Chicago Bears at New Orleans Saints 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Saints -9
|Saints -9
|Saints -9
|Atlanta Falcons at New York Jets 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Jets +5
|Falcons -5
|Falcons -5
|Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Buccaneers -2
|Buccaneers -2
|Buccaneers -2
|San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Eagles -12.5
|Eagles -12.5
|Eagles -12.5
|Oakland Raiders at Buffalo Bills 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Bills -2.5
|Raiders +2.5
|Bills -2.5
|Indianapolis Colts at Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Bengals -10.5
|Bengals -10.5
|Bengals -10.5
|Los Angeles Chargers at New England Patriots 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Patriots -7.5
|Patriots -7.5
|Chargers +7.5
|Houston Texans at Seattle Seahawks 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Seahawks -5.5
|Seahawks -5.5
|Seahawks -5.5
|Dallas Cowboys at Washington Redskins 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Redskins +2.5
|Cowboys -2.5
|Redskins +2.5
|Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs 8:30 PM ET (MON)
|Chiefs -7
|Chiefs -7
|Chiefs -7
|Pittsburgh Steelers at Detroit Lions 8:30 PM ET (SUN)
|Lions +3
|Steelers -3
|Steelers -3
|Steelers Game Final Score Prediction
|Steelers 23-19
|Steelers 34-19
|Week 7 Results
|9-6
|6-9
|2017 Results
|54-52
|40-76