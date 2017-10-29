2017 NFL Week 8 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & David Todd

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast my co-host David Todd and I pick all of the NFL games against the spread and we post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode. We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below.

Week 1 Picks

Week 2 Picks

Week 3 Picks

Week 4 Picks

Week 5 Picks

Week 6 Picks

Week 7 Picks

Week 8 Games Line Dave Bryan David Todd Miami Dolphins at Baltimore Ravens 8:25 PM ET (THUR) Ravens -3 Ravens -3 Dolphins +3 Minnesota Vikings at Cleveland Browns 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Browns +9.5 Vikings -9.5 Browns +9.5 Chicago Bears at New Orleans Saints 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Saints -9 Saints -9 Saints -9 Atlanta Falcons at New York Jets 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Jets +5 Falcons -5 Falcons -5 Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Buccaneers -2 Buccaneers -2 Buccaneers -2 San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Eagles -12.5 Eagles -12.5 Eagles -12.5 Oakland Raiders at Buffalo Bills 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Bills -2.5 Raiders +2.5 Bills -2.5 Indianapolis Colts at Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Bengals -10.5 Bengals -10.5 Bengals -10.5 Los Angeles Chargers at New England Patriots 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Patriots -7.5 Patriots -7.5 Chargers +7.5 Houston Texans at Seattle Seahawks 4:05 PM ET (SUN) Seahawks -5.5 Seahawks -5.5 Seahawks -5.5 Dallas Cowboys at Washington Redskins 4:25 PM ET (SUN) Redskins +2.5 Cowboys -2.5 Redskins +2.5 Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs 8:30 PM ET (MON) Chiefs -7 Chiefs -7 Chiefs -7 Pittsburgh Steelers at Detroit Lions 8:30 PM ET (SUN) Lions +3 Steelers -3 Steelers -3 Steelers Game Final Score Prediction Steelers 23-19 Steelers 34-19 Week 7 Results 9-6 6-9 2017 Results 54-52 40-76