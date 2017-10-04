Hot Topics

    2017 South Side Questions: Are AB’s Antics A Lock Room Distraction?

    By Matthew Marczi October 4, 2017 at 05:00 am


    The journey toward the Super Bowl is now well under way with the Pittsburgh Steelers back practicing at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, still informally referred to as the ‘South Side’ facility. With the regular season standing in their way on the path to a Lombardi, there will be questions for them to answer along the way.

    We have asked and answered a lot of questions during the preseason and through training camp, but much of the answer-seeking ends in the regular season, and teams simply have to make do with what they have available to them. Still, there will always be questions for us.

    You can rest assured that we have the questions, and we will be monitoring the developments in the regular season and beyond as they develop, looking for the answers as we evaluate the makeup of the Steelers on their way back to the Super Bowl, after reaching the AFC Championship game last season for the first time in more than half a decade.

    Question: Is Antonio Brown actually a distraction for the locker room?

    This has probably been the most widely-discussed topic on Steelers websites over the course of the past 20-ish hours, so it only seems to make sense to put it to the floor: is Antonio Brown’s occasional antics a distraction where it actually matters—the locker room?


    We know where the question stems from, of course. On Sunday, the Steelers ran a play on third down that got Brown wide open for what likely would have been a touchdown had Ben Roethlisberger gotten him the ball. The quarterback didn’t deliver, likely in part because he was under pressure.

    Brown proceeded to go on what Roethlisberger referred to as a temper tantrum that included throwing his hands up after the play, pushing Todd Haley away, and assaulting a Gatorade cooler. The quarterback and his head coach said that they didn’t want this to become a distraction.

    But at least to my knowledge, nobody really seemed to be making that much of a big deal about what happened. Things really escalated, ironically, after Roethlisberger’s comments yesterday, and now here we are framing the conversation in the context of being a distraction.

    But really, did this situation actually reveal anything that we didn’t already know? Contrary to what some may believe, this is not Brown’s first ‘temper tantrum’ that he’s had on the sideline as a result of not getting the ball that was caught on camera.

    And there many others that were not. He himself has even said that he’s had Heath Miller had to tell him basically to shut up and stop whining about getting the ball. The locker room already knows this about Brown.

    So if they know, I’m having a hard time seeing it as a distraction among his teammates, at least outside of the minor aggravation of being asked questions about it. But I’m sure not everybody agrees, so what do you think?

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • Iulo

      yes.. a distraction to himself…
      I think (and as you Matthew already said) the group already know what he is and can do (as a narcissist)…
      finally, ther is maybe a little distraction for the Coaches..

    • rdjmsr53

      Someone should ask AB what he thinks about all this. Let him defend his actions.

    • SilverSteel

      Ok, I’ll start. It’s the timing. It’s been a long off season with drama to go around. The whole O looked confused the first 3 weeks and Ben said he needs to spread the ball around and rebound from his bad play. So, he finally starts trying to just settle for the open man (as he should be doing), and right away AB puts the focus back on himself just as the O started to gel.

      I have always respected ABs play but now is a time to support your QB not distract him. He’s struggling. Give him a break. He needs to hit the open man, now he will be thinking about AB instead of scanning the field. Again, poor timing to pull these adolescent antics. IMO

    • Jason Campbell

      I really can’t believe how much coverage this has gotten. What’s the big deal? Ever watch a baseball game? How many gloves, helmets, bats, water coolers, etc get tossed every game? How about some time on how the Patriots played down to the Panthers at home?

    • Darth Blount 47

      And just like that… thanks to Brown/Gatorade… no one is talking about Le’Veon Bell and all his “struggles.”

    • Steeler Nation!

      The snapping back at a coach was worse than what he did to a Gatorade cooler. He looks like an idiot for doing that. An OC who has done so much designed to get him the ball. Yeah some of his teammates need to get in the middle of his butt

    • Brendan

      Because this was after his quarterback missed him. He wasn’t doing it because he was upset with his own performance or the refs. He was mad at Ben because he didn’t get the ball and so he threw his quarterback under the bus. Now, Ben came back and threw him under the bus in his interview, which is wrong. This does not seem like a cohesive unit.

    • MP

      In my estimation, it’s actually a welcome distraction compared to that other distraction we had last week.

    • Steeler Nation!

      Yeah this was more like an act of a T.O. type of diva. I never liked TO or wanted him on my team. In my opinion, all his stats are garbage because he always went to good teams and tore them apart. Made them much worse usually in a very short period of time. Tomlin and staff better address it, but ultimately the guys in the locker room better get a handle on it. Shut his butt up.

    • Gizmosteel

      Is it a distraction? Yes because players will be asked to comment. Is it likely to result in discord and diminished play? Very doubtful. This stuff happens all the time outside of the public eye.

    • RickM

      Mike Tomlin was asked about it and he could have said ‘that’s been discussed internally and I’ll leave it at that. He didn’t. He said ‘it can be a distraction; if AB can’t control this type of thing in the future, it could work against him.’ He also said the young players ‘need to be taught good things, good lessons and the ways to be a professional’ and he said AB needs to be a professional.

      That answers your question as far as I’m concerned. If this type of behavior continues in the future, it could affect Brown’s performance and the dynamic between #84 and #7. And it’s not the type of example that he wants set for younger players on the team. Long-term i don’t think it’s have any effect on the team unless it continues. I think all reasonable fans understand passion on the field. But they also understand when it goes over the line. And from Mike Tomlin’s perspective anyway, it’s not the example he wants to see.

    • pittfan

      IN short, no. I’m already tired of it. Bet the team is too

    • RickM

      Well, there were two articles devoted to this on this site before Ben even said a word. So if you want to know why this is getting the coverage, it’s media driven. Granted this was something that we don’t normally see on a Pittsburgh Steelers’ sideline.