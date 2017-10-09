Hot Topics

    2017 South Side Questions: Is Doom And Gloom Justified?

    By Matthew Marczi October 9, 2017 at 06:55 am


    The journey toward the Super Bowl is now well under way with the Pittsburgh Steelers back practicing at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, still informally referred to as the ‘South Side’ facility. With the regular season standing in their way on the path to a Lombardi, there will be questions for them to answer along the way.

    We have asked and answered a lot of questions during the preseason and through training camp, but much of the answer-seeking ends in the regular season, and teams simply have to make do with what they have available to them. Still, there will always be questions for us.

    You can rest assured that we have the questions, and we will be monitoring the developments in the regular season and beyond as they develop, looking for the answers as we evaluate the makeup of the Steelers on their way back to the Super Bowl, after reaching the AFC Championship game last season for the first time in more than half a decade.

    Question: Is all the doom and gloom justified for a team that is 3-2 and in the lead in their division?

    Let’s just throw out a very quick reminder here. Through nine games last season, the Steelers had a losing record. They reached the AFC Championship game. So being in first place in the AFC North through five games shouldn’t have people running for tent poles with which to prop up the falling sky.


    But it’s not the record, of course. It’s not that at all, really. I think even the more pessimistic of us are likely to acknowledge that this team should be able to make the postseason. But this isn’t a team that’s just looking to make it to the dance. They want to be crowned at the end of the night.

    This season is all about winning the Super Bowl, and yesterday, their quarterback didn’t look anything like somebody who could accomplish that for them. And they don’t have the defense, nor to they play in the age, that would allow them to carry a shaky quarterback across the finish line.

    No matter how amazing Antonio Brown or Le’Veon Bell or Ryan Shazier or Cameron Heyward might be, in today’s league, it is almost universally true that a team can only go as far as its quarterback is able to pull the rest of the group along.

    Ben Roethlisberger has not really at any point this season looked like Atlas holding up the weight of the world—if anything, something more akin to Wile E. Coyote getting run over by a boulder.

    But he’s gotten off to slow starts before. It hasn’t been uncommon. And yesterday’s interception tally was a domino effect.

    He’s not going to throw five interceptions every game. And he is going to throw touchdown passes again. He is not suddenly a terrible quarterback overnight. He can bounce back, and he will definitely play better. The question really is, can he play well enough to properly honor the memory of Dan Rooney in the only fitting way, but hoisting the Lombardi Trophy?

    • falconsaftey43

      I don’t know at this point. He hasn’t look like a top notch QB any game this season. I’m starting to wonder if Ben might be coming to the end. It’s not physical, he can still sling it, but he just does not look right out there.

      That said, I truly believe if they turn to a ground and pound offense consistently and just ask Ben to manage the game, this team is good enough to win a lot of games.

    • ThatGuy

      My wife brought up something that nobody has mentioned… maybe his vision is declining. We hear about passion, desire, arm strength but if his eyes are going that isn’t going to help.

    • WreckIess

      I’m not normally one to buy in to all the doom and gloom, but yesterday didn’t feel like the typical Roethlsiberger bad game. I get that he was joking, but it really felt “like he just doesn’t have it anymore”. Like he’s just not there mentally.

      As for the defense, I just have absolutely no idea what Butler is doing. I just don’t. I don’t know why he calls what he calls in certain situations. I don’t see any patterns. I don’t see his signature on anything. He’s just been Dick LeBeau pt 2(without his players being willing to run through a wall for him) and if they weren’t happy with the first one, then I really don’t get why they put money into a sequel.

    • Bradys_Dad

      I’ve been “fortunate” in my career to stay in the same basic industry for quite some time now. Accordingly, I’ve witnessed many really great employees shut it down at the end of the ride. The term a couple of these older guys used was “coasting.” I sure hope that Ben isn’t in a coasting mode and that what happened yesterday was nothing more than a series of mistakes that aligned to create that perfectly ugly storm.

    • Justin Warrenfeltz

      What are you talking about? The Steelers D gave up one touchdown. ONE. And only 16 points, even with five turnovers. The defense has been great for most of the season, save for the run defense against Chicago.

    • 太阳三联

      Look at his face. No passion, no energy or emotion. I don’t want that guy leading my team. If TB did that he’d be fired up on the sidelines snapping, begging to get back on offense.

    • WreckIess

      Ok. Now I want you to go and reread my comment and tell me where exactly I said this defense is bad.

    • Justin Warrenfeltz

      To answer your question about transitioning to Butler over LeBeau: It’s because they knew if they didn’t give Butler the job soon, he was going to leave to another team, and when LeBeau retired, they’d have nobody.

    • WreckIess

      Well I’m glad that there are only two defensive coordinators on the planet and we’re lucky enough to have one of them then.

    • Paddy

      30 points a game they said, when on earth did they ever average 30 points a game? Haley needs fired!

    • Darth Blount 47

      Is all the doom and gloom justified…?

      In a word? NO.

    • tcirish53@gmail.com

      To answer the title question, a resounding NO.
      Matthew said it himself – we were in WORSE shape last year and it was LATER in the season.

    • Spencer Krick

      If they play the chiefs like they did the first time last year, the panicking will stop.