    2017 South Side Questions: How Would Matakevich Fare Starting?

    By Matthew Marczi October 17, 2017 at 05:00 am


    The journey toward the Super Bowl is now well under way with the Pittsburgh Steelers back practicing at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, still informally referred to as the ‘South Side’ facility. With the regular season standing in their way on the path to a Lombardi, there will be questions for them to answer along the way.

    We have asked and answered a lot of questions during the preseason and through training camp, but much of the answer-seeking ends in the regular season, and teams simply have to make do with what they have available to them. Still, there will always be questions for us.

    You can rest assured that we have the questions, and we will be monitoring the developments in the regular season and beyond as they develop, looking for the answers as we evaluate the makeup of the Steelers on their way back to the Super Bowl, after reaching the AFC Championship game last season for the first time in more than half a decade.

    Question: How would Tyler Matakevich fare if he were forced into starting action?

    Fifth-year inside linebacker Vince Williams is coming off one of the better games of his career, during which he recorded two sacks to take the team lead in that category, in addition to a couple of tackles that qualified as defensive stops.


    But he also suffered a hip injury early in the fourth quarter that saw him on crutches after the game. While he Tweeted after the game that he was fine and that the only thing injured was his pride after he got stiff-armed on one play, that doesn’t mean that he might not miss time.

    Perhaps we will know more later today during Mike Tomlin’s press conference, but it would not be surprising if he does miss a game or two, and if he does have to sit out, then it figures to be Tyler Matakevich, the second-year player, that would take his spot.

    He has come in on defense now in two of the past three games to replace Williams, and previously Ryan Shazier, albeit for one snap, due to injuries, so it’s readily apparent that he is the top reserve. Not to mention the fact that L.J. Fort has already been released once this season.

    Going back to the preseason, Matakevich really did not look very good—certainly a far cry from the standout work that he delivered a year ago in the fourth quarter. The difference a year later was that he was playing a lot in the first and second quarter because Shazier missed most of the preseason due to injury, so he was playing against a higher level of opponent.

    While he has gotten run over in the goal line package, however, he did not look altogether out of place coming in on Sunday. Matakevich certainly has his fan base, but I personally am not too sure how I feel getting a glimpse of him in the starting lineup.

    • Iulo

      he will do a good job.. unfortunately, not enough good…
      This team is thin at ILB (and safety)… There is also no prospect to acquire from the street. I mean here, someone like Dangerfield who is already on the PS ready to come and take a place either from Golden/Wilcox/Mittchel (hope he takes Mittchel/Golden spot by the way)…

      Dirtyred big liability is pass-coverage… apart from that he will be good.

    • Steeler Nation!

      Instincts are good, speed is below average. Meaning he will be going in the right direction but not quite quick enough to make the play. If he were having to play in Shazier’s place, it would be worse. That would be a bigger drop off in play.

    • Jim McCarley

      he needs to work on his speed a bit….if he can read the play a bit faster and get a better jump on the ball, he will be ok….he looks slow running in the open field…

    • Kevin artis

      I would go with Fort. More athletic and showed he can rush the passer.

    • SilverSteel

      Is Danger on the PS? I thought he was just released and no one picked him up.

    • dany

      since yesterday actually

    • GravityWon

      Looking forward to see how an ILB who reads plays more fares in this D. VW and Shazier sometimes shoot gaps immediately and get caught inside on plays that bounce outside. He could be the perfect contrast to Shazier who is a dynamic playmaker.

      With that being said I still hope VW is available as he is perceived to have more big play ability.

    • Charles Mullins

      The answer is pretty simple. He is going to have a ton of tackles they are just going to get further down the field then we would like. He will most likely get trucked once or twice and he will be one or two steps shy on a couple sacks. They will most likely run at Shazier and away from Matekovich. Also look for them to get Mixon matched up on him in the passing game.

    • Charles Mullins

      Not a shot.

    • Charles Mullins

      TM has made more big plays this year than VW. They just happened to be on special teams.

    • GravityWon

      Harrison did play one snap inside vs KC. With his experience I’d like to see him get a few snaps too if VW can’t go. I don’t know how he would do but would be very interesting to see.

    • Taylor Williams

      As a backup he’s fine, but you’ll have to lower your expectations in pass defense with dirty red.

    • Steve Johnson

      Work on his speed? At this point in his csreer, he is either slow, medium or fast. He is who he is.

    • Steve Johnson

      I agree, I would take athleticism and speed anyday. My guess? They will probably try and rotate both of them. A mistake, go with one or the other.

    • Andrew

      He is what he is, a good, steady tackler with next to no coverage ability. He can rack up tackles and stop the run pretty well. He is a quality backup, not someone you want starting every week.

    • The Truth

      He couldn’t be any worse than Williams in coverage.

    • The Truth

      So basically he is Williams, but a better tackler?

    • I think Vince Williams has proven himself to be good enough at his position. He’s not Jack Lambert, but he isn’t some scrub either. He’s a guy that you can win with.

    • Charles Mullins

      He covered good on the fake punt.

    • Charles Mullins

      I don’t know if it was inside as much as a shift. Would be nice if Matt broke the play down.