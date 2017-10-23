Hot Topics

    2017 South Side Questions: Will Bryant Finish This Season Or Start The Next In Pittsburgh?

    By Matthew Marczi October 23, 2017 at 05:00 am


    The journey toward the Super Bowl is now well under way with the Pittsburgh Steelers back practicing at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, still informally referred to as the ‘South Side’ facility. With the regular season standing in their way on the path to a Lombardi, there will be questions for them to answer along the way.

    We have asked and answered a lot of questions during the preseason and through training camp, but much of the answer-seeking ends in the regular season, and teams simply have to make do with what they have available to them. Still, there will always be questions for us.

    You can rest assured that we have the questions, and we will be monitoring the developments in the regular season and beyond as they develop, looking for the answers as we evaluate the makeup of the Steelers on their way back to the Super Bowl, after reaching the AFC Championship game last season for the first time in more than half a decade.

    Question: Will Martavis Bryant finish the 2017 season in a Steelers uniform? Will he start the 2018 season in one?

    The Martavis Bryant drama is now two weeks running since reports indicated that he had in weeks prior requested a trade. While he subsequently denied the report, he seemed to let the cat out of the bag on social media after yesterday’s game, in which he got just two touches for a combined five yards.


    In response to somebody saying that JuJu Smith-Schuster, the Steelers’ rookie wide receiver who currently is tied for the team lead with three touchdown receptions, was better, he in so many words said that if the team gave him what he wanted—inferring here a trade to a team with more opportunities—they would see who is better.

    There exists in this scenario the potential for a toxic climate that could snowball if left to fester. If Bryant is going to continue to be used in a reduced role with few targets and touches per game, and he really is unhappy with his role on the team and would rather seek opportunity elsewhere, I don’t see why it would be impossible for it to create issues in the locker room.

    As I wrote last week, he has said publicly all the right things, but he still has exposed these moments of mental fragility, baited by a comment on social media to go on rants he would subsequently have to delete, and one has to wonder where it all ends.

    Would it become so bad that they would have to try to move him mid-season, even if that meant releasing him? That would seem unlikely from where we currently stand. And they have already said they’re not looking to move him, though that could change. But what about next year? Smith-Schuster isn’t going anywhere, nor is Antonio Brown. Where does that leave Bryant?

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • CP72

      I don’t care that Martavis says wants the ball. I actually like that in a receiver. If you are going to complain about opportunities when the ball comes your way you better make a play on it.

      Two of the recent deep balls to him he didn’t step up. One he stopped running (Chicago) and the other he lost in the lights (Cincinnati). If he catches those two balls I don’t think we are having this conversation.

      If you’re unproductive and causing a distraction what incentive does the organization have to keep you around?

    • Doug Andrews

      Just being objective if the Steelers wait until next year I doubt they’ll get any real offers since Bryant will be in the final year of his contract. The thing is he’s needed this year for the potential SB run. Honestly hoping the Steelers and Bryant can work thing out because I do believe Bryant has a legitimate gripe. The Steelers seemingly game plan to get BB Bell and AB going so why not work in MB as well? From the Steelers standpoint they’ve stuck with Bryant during his off the field issues but they really need to get him involved in the offense. Watching the Bengals game I wondered where’s the Redzone threat when you have JuJu AB and McDonald all lined up with Bryant standing on the sidelines.

    • Iulo

      I don’t get it… it looks like every week someone is trying to make some scandal/controversy around the Team…. first AB then Bell, later Rodgers, and now Bryant…
      No way he is leaving PIT; the owner was also clear on that. If he plays like he is doing now its great. He is blocking, he is catching (when he gets some balls) and attracts/absorbs coverage so that AB is not double covered…

      here we have an example of two good receivers (Rodgers and Bryant) which are underutilized…
      either is Ben or Haley doesn’t matter, but right now the ofense is far from expected

    • Steven

      Giving only the limited information available it seems less and less likely that Martavis will finish his career with the Steelers. I don’t see a trade happening this season as one injury and his playing time can skyrocket. Also the value of that trade is very likely limited. Next season who knows but for now message should be Chest Up Eyes Up & Off Social Media.