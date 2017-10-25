Hot Topics

    2017 South Side Questions: How Will Tomlin Discipline Martavis Bryant?

    By Matthew Marczi October 25, 2017 at 05:00 am


    The journey toward the Super Bowl is now well under way with the Pittsburgh Steelers back practicing at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, still informally referred to as the ‘South Side’ facility. With the regular season standing in their way on the path to a Lombardi, there will be questions for them to answer along the way.

    We have asked and answered a lot of questions during the preseason and through training camp, but much of the answer-seeking ends in the regular season, and teams simply have to make do with what they have available to them. Still, there will always be questions for us.

    You can rest assured that we have the questions, and we will be monitoring the developments in the regular season and beyond as they develop, looking for the answers as we evaluate the makeup of the Steelers on their way back to the Super Bowl, after reaching the AFC Championship game last season for the first time in more than half a decade.

    Question: How will Head Coach Mike Tomlin discipline wide receiver Martavis Bryant for his post-game behavior on social media Sunday?

    One thing that Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin is known for is turning what some see as mountains into mole hills. It is pretty frequent that he is bombarded with questions that would make it seem as though a very serious issue is being addressed, when, in actuality, to paraphrase the coach, it really isn’t high on the damn agenda.


    So he walked into yesterday’s press conference knowing that he would have to address wide receiver Martavis Bryant’s post-game comments on social media that quickly went viral, even though he deleted them, seemingly calling out rookie teammate JuJu Smith-Schuster and giving life to the report that he wanted to be traded.

    While Tomlin characterized the whole issue as “somewhat of a distraction” only because he had to field questions about it, he did say that he would speak to Bryant and that he would reign down his discipline; so the question then is in what form that discipline will come.

    It could be anything, really, from a suspension for conduct detrimental to the team to a simple order to say off of social media. Mike Mitchell had to be told to get off of Twitter and other apps early in his tenure with the Steelers because he lashed out in frustration at people during his injuries.

    Tomlin did say that what he has said away from the team—namely, on social media—has presented a different set of information than he and the rest of the team have been given while speaking with him, so that could play a factor.

    What should the punishment be? That isn’t for me to say, and, really, isn’t my place. I don’t even have enough information to venture a fair wager. But don’t let that stop you. If you were Tomlin, how would you handle Bryant—noting that he said that he is not available for trade?

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music.
    • Jacob

      Bench him until he finds JuJu’s bike?

      Seriously though, a social media ban at the very least as it seems to not only affect the team, but him personally as he reads criticisms.

    • CP72

      I like this solution. I would also add a fine. He’s taking about getting his money, so show him that what he did has the opposite effect.

    • israelp

      Change his precious #10 uniform number.

    • Nolrog

      Unfortunately, everything Bryant has done just diminishes his trade value and makes it less likely they will deal him. The best thing he could have done was make his request private, then shut up, work hard and play the best that he can. Not running hard on a 3rd and short and then watching the ball sailing over his head is not going to peak the interest of possible trade partners.

    • Rick McClelland

      Send him to an English class so he can learn how to speak other than hood. Maybe he won’t be looking for “mines” then.

    • Michael James

      I think a social media ban is necessary.
      In addition, I would have a long and serious talk with Bryant. About the fact that they still need and value him, but that he’s only butchering his career with this diva-like behaviour and that he has to get his act together and be a teamplayer. Also make him apologize in front of all his teammates (especially to Juju).

    • Alan Tman

      Funny how mines is making millions. How about you? Education doesn’t make you a good person. But why would I have to tell you that?

    • Alan Tman

      Social media and media ban plus a fine.

    • Av232

      He’s going to have a long conversation where he let’s Bryant know how disappointed he is. He’ll ask him to keep it positive on social media. They’ll talk about his production on field.

      Case closed.

      It’s good fodder for us, but it’s not worth a fine, a suspension, etc. Relationships are forged in real life, not on Instagram. All accounts point towards a good teammate in the flesh.

    • Zach6432

      Ban from social media, make him apologize, and tell him that if he doesnt shut up about the trade BS, they will trade him to the Browns where careers go to die.

    • WARisHELL

      There’s a decent chance JuJu misses the Lions game with his concussion so I’d be shocked if he doesn’t play this week. “Punish him, not punish us” comes to mind. Probably a fine at the most.

    • Jim Foles

      Does proper route running and learning the playbook have any relation to education?

    • LHW

      It is funny. Embarrassing actually. Somebody can be that dim-witted and make that kind of money. That shines the bright light of truth on the US education system. That guy went to college – HE WENT TO COLLEGE. Think about that. He could not find Pittsburgh on a map. Even so, all the more power to him.

    • Jim McCarley

      If I am Tomlin, I bring Bryant in, sit him down and tell him not to say a word until I am finished talking, and then I tell him this….” Do you realize that the only reason we drafted JJSS is because of YOU? If you had not let us down multiple times and got suspended for a year and showed us that we could not depend on you to be on the field, we would have likely not drafted JJSS and we would likely be talking to you about an extension and a raise, but now we are talking about how unhappy YOU are. You are telling us that you want to leave the team that stood by you through all your troubles because you think you should be getting more targets. You should be glad that you are getting the targets that you are and when you start getting open more and actually making catches when the ball is thrown your way, you WILL get more targets. I am going to request that you stay off of social media until further notice. I am also going to tell you that this is the one and only time that you and I will talk about this. If this happens again, you will be fined and suspended for as long as we see fit and before you can get back on the field you will have to meet with Mr. Rooney. Oh and here’s a bit more to mull over in that tiny little brain of yours…..Mr. Rooney has enough power in this league to make you less attractive to other teams than Colin Kaepernick is…..So, if you have any questions or anything to say, now’s the time. If not, then Ill see you on the practice field..”

    • hdogg48

      I don’t think a punishment is what is called for here.

      I think that he should stand up in front of his teammates and
      apologize for badmouthing other players (JuJu) and thank
      the organization for giving him a second, and third chance.

      Further he should thank everyone involved for their support
      and ask for them to show continued compassion and support
      in his struggles on his journey of recovery from substance abuse.

      Make him eat a little humble pie, and at the same time cut
      him a little slack. As someone who has been sober from
      alcohol and substances for over 29 years I can tell
      you that when you are finally FORCED to deal with issues
      without self medicating yourself can be a tough road to hoe.

      He has to understand that it is not the stats or his future
      contract that are important at this stage of his life.
      It is his ability to build on his emotional state of being
      going forward.

      If the Steelers try to humiliate him by wearing a metaphorical
      dress in front of them, then they will LOSE this special
      talent…FOREVER.

      I use the above example because in the 1970s a friend
      of mine was forced to wear a dress when he had a relapse
      at his heroin addiction rehab clinic. Needless to say
      he died of an overdose within a year of that happening.

    • Alan Tman

      No ask money Mayweather

    • Alan Tman

      Goff went to Cal-Berkeley and didn’t know the sun rose in the East.

    • Alan Tman

      And no it has no relation to education, but neither does making money or being a good person.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      I said before but he needs to be banned from social media or if it is possible have him strictly regulated.

      However, after the JuJu comments and all he has said and done up to this point I think you bench him. Like you said Matthew, we don’t really have all of the info as far as locker room goes and what relationships are like but just based off of what we know I sit him.

      I don’t know if I go as far as taking his helmet for a week (though I strongly consider it) but at least a first half benching that sends a clear message. “You need us more than we need you”.

      I know a lot of people talk about fines but with the kind of money these guys make fines are meaningless 99% of the time. It would have to be a large fine to make it worth it and they don’t usually do that.

    • Reg Sayhitodabadguy Hunt

      I agree and I also think he should ban him from social media,buy juju a new bike and maybe teach him how to drive

    • LHW

      And probably once experiencing that revelation could not deduce that it must then set in the West. And many of these players feel as if they have the comprehension and understanding to protest the anthem? I am not knocking these guys, it is not their fault. They took advantage, and I would too.

    • Ralph Wagner

      The Steelers brought this whole Bryant mess upon themselves. They new or should have known about Bryant’s mental and drug problems before they drafted him. Yet they took a chance and got what they drafted, trouble. Hey sometimes you get what you draft. LOL

      Football used to be fun now there is to much media, face book, and twitter crap going on.
      Such is life and distractions on the football team.

      Go Steelers