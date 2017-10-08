Hot Topics

    2017 Week 5 Steelers Vs Jaguars Live Update And Discussion Thread – First Half

    By Matthew Marczi October 8, 2017


    The Pittsburgh Steelers today play host to the Jacksonville Jaguars, and they are the healthiest they’ve been this season, missing just one player due to injury, though that one player is Marcus Gilbert at right tackle.

    Gilbert has been down the past three weeks after suffering a hamstring injury during the fourth quarter of the second game of the season, Chris Hubbard again filling his shoes in his absence. Other notable inactives are James Harrison and Eli Rogers.

    The Steelers won the coin toss and deferred. The opening kickoff was fielded mid-deep in the end zone for a touchback. Despite having initial contact in the backfield, Leonard Fournette still managed two yards. On second down, a burst for four yards set up a manageable third-down situation. On the play, Blake Bortles’s pass was incomplete. This was the first opening drive of the season on which they did not score.

    Antonio Brown back to receive the punt after a three-and-out called for a fair catch at the 27. Roethlisberger looked for Brown deep on first down and found him for a big gain, getting away with a bit of a pushoff on Jalen Ramsey.

    Quickly down to the 23, Roethlisberger pump-faked but threw incomplete. Le’Veon Bell on his first touch showed burst through a hole for 10. On the following play, he pushed the pile ahead for four yards, down inside the 10. Still on the ground, the Jaguars strung out the counter trey to knock Bell out of bounds for a loss of two. Now third and eight, Roethlisberger had to throw. From five wide, he ultimately threw the ball out of bounds. Chris Boswell’s field goal did get them on the board first.


    Following another touchback, Fournette was able to shake T.J. Watt on a screen pass to pick up three yards. Javon Hargrave recorded the tackle for no gain to set up a third and long on the next play. Bortles stood tall in the pocket against the blitz, but was able to float the ball down the field to Marquis Lee for a 31-yard gain to the Steelers’ 41.

    A short pass looking for Marcedes Lewis was wide and incomplete. Tyson Alualu tackled Fournette for a short gain on second down. Now third and eight, Bortles’ pass was overthrown down the right sideline, incomplete. The Jaguars early just one for three on third down, all throws. The ensuing punt was downed inside the five.

    A false start on Bryant packed the Steelers up to the two. He checked out and B.J. Finney came in as eligible. Bell got the ball but for no gain. A checkdown to Bell picked up eight to make it third and four. From the 10, five wide, it was a quick hit to Bell to convert.

    Pressure allowed by Hubbard forced Roethlsiberger to scramble for a yard on first down. Bell found space on the left side on second down for 14, his second carry of double-digit yardage of the first period. At the 30, however, he was stuffed for no gain. An end-around for Bryant went for 15, but a hold on the edge by Brown wiped the play out. It was an easy call. Still, it was a spot foul, so it was second and seven. Bell added about four on a screen to the left. Now third and three, the shovel pass to Bell was enough to convert, and he added a little more after a juke.

    At the 46, James Conner getting his second snap, he couldn’t get himself open for the screen pass, so Roethlisberger was forced to ground the ball. As he was hit, Roethlisberger tossed an interception to Ramsey looking for Vance McDonald.

    With the return, Jacksonville was on the Steelers’ side of the field. Stephon Tuitt made the tackle at the line for no gain, but Allen Hurns was open for 18 over the middle, into field goal range. Fournette closed out the first quarter with a 12-yard burst. After a pair of four-yard runs, Fournette added five to set up a first and goal from the four.

    Chris Ivroy was stopped after two yards, but it briefly looked like he would break it. Fournette got in on second down, the Jaguars seizing a 7-3 lead off the Roethlisberger turnover.

