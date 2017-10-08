Hot Topics

    2017 Week 5 Steelers Vs Jaguars Live Update And Discussion Thread – Second Half

    By Matthew Marczi October 8, 2017 at 01:28 pm


    The Pittsburgh Steelers are halfway through what appears set up to be yet another underwhelming performance, entering the second half trailing 7-6 after the offense stalled inside the red zone twice–though the latter came with time expiring, needing to settle for a field goal on third down.

    But even that field goal attempt was set up by an interception by Ryan Shazier, ripping the ball from the grasp of the tight end as he was being tackled, not having yet secured the catch in the process.

    The Jaguars’ touchdown came off of an interception from Roethlisberger by Jalen Ramsey, looking for Vance McDonald. The defense looked helpless on the drive. The Steelers’ first drive started with a 49-yard bomb to Brown that set expectations the rest of the half would not live up to.

    The Steelers got an early free play on offense with Calais Campbell offsides, but the deep pass didn’t connect. From the 46, however, Le’Veon Bell was able to work his way forward for about six yards across midfield.

    Martavis Bryant picked up nine yards on a screen pass up the left side on the following play. Bell was dropped for a loss of a yard on an inside zone run. Now third down, after timeout from Jacksonville, Roethlisberger went where he had to, to Brown on a short slant for the conversion. His fifth reception for the day, putting him over 100 yards.


    From the 35, Roethisberger took a deep shot to Brown down the right sideline, snagging it but out of bounds. He misfired on another free play due to an offside. The hard count has been his greatest weapon this year. Off the right side, Bell took the ball off the right side, following his blockers for 15 yards.

    From the 15, Roethlisberger stepped up and hit JuJu Smith-Schuster for 11, setting up their first goal-to-go situation of the game. From inside the five now, no huddle, a quick pass to Smith-Schuster was thrown in the dirt with the Jaguars breaking on it. The quick pass on second down went to Bell for three. On third and goal from the two, Roethlisberger forced the ball to Brown for an incompletion. Yet another stalled drive inside the 20, but they at least managed to take the lead, 9-7, on another Chris Boswell field goal.

    Following a touchback, T.J. Watt tackled Leonard Fournette from the back side after a three-yard run.  Immediately under pressure from Shazier, Blake Bortles had to launch early and out of bounds, hit by Cameron Heyward. On third and seven, the Steelers got him for the second time of the game, initial pressure by Heyward, with Watt cleaning it up for his third sack of the season.

    After holding call on the punt return, the Steelers started their second drive of the half from the 23. Bryant was upended for a loss of one on the first play, but Roethlisberger was picked off and returned for a touchdown by Telvin Smith, off a tipped pass by Avery Jones. The Jaguars missed the extra point, but it is still 13-9.

    Bell was dropped for a loss of five on the first play of the ensuing drive following a touchback. On second and 15, he got three back on a screen, setting up third and 12. But it was Brown coming through for a 19-yard gain on third and 12.

    Roethlsiberger was buried for a sack, the first of the game, for a loss of eight, Campbell rushing off the left side getting the initial pressure. On second and 18, his shovel pass was off-line and incomplete. On third and 18, his pass was overthrown, batted by the far defender and fielded by Barry Church, who returned it for another pick six, dropping the Steelers to 20-9, and the offense exited the field to very deserving boos.

    Three quick passes to Bell, Brown, and James picked up about 12 yards in total. He did a nice job of looking off the flat route to come right-middle back to Brown for nine. After another batted pass from Roethlisberger, Bell got the carried on third and one and converted. After an incompletion, Brown was tackled for a short gain on a screen to the left. On third and eight near midfield, he was sacked by Dante Fowler, spinning away from Hubbard as Roethlisberger tried to step up into the pocket.

    A combination of J.J. Wilcox and Arthur Moats was at least able to down the ensuing punt inside the five. Javon Hargrave brought down Fournette after one yard. The rookie back shook a couple of tackles for about 13 yards, followed by an 11-yard run.

    After a one-yard run, Chris Ivory got six to set up third and three. The veteran back converted on the next play. The Jaguars then proceeded to gash the defense until Sean Davis came up for a run stop near the 30 for a loss of three.

    After getting some of that yardage back on the ground, Bortles handed off to Fournette for no gain, but it kept the clock moving, ticking below seven minutes to play, as a field goal gave the Jaguars a 14-point lead.

    From the 25, Roethlisberger checked down to Bell for a loss. He found Smith-Schuster over the middle for 14. After an incompletion off a hopped pass–Mike Tomlin challenged the play for his second lost challenge of the game, wasting a critical timeout–Roethlisberger threw his fourth interception of the game looking for Smith-Schuster, pretty much putting the nail in the coffin for this one. He has as many interceptions as touchdowns through five games.

    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • Chris92021

      Please football gods, let the team run the no-huddle for the rest of this game. Todd Haley is inept beyond words. That guy couldn’t even plan a glass of water.

    • Douglas Andrews

      Todd Haley do you regret the day you cursed this offense with your prediction of averaging 30 points a game??? DO YA DO YA??

    • Kevin Schwartz

      Anecdotal obviously, but I’m pretty sure I’m gonna drop Ben from my fantasy team and pick up Carson Wentz as my second QB. Not a good sign, since he’s basically my backup.

    • melblount

      Yet another miserable pass by #7 has us down a point after the half. What else is new?

    • Kevin Schwartz

      I said earlier, I think the offense works best as a run-first team. That’s gonna lower the point totals, but I think it would get our offense running more consistently.

    • Chris92021

      I would be grateful if we could score a touchdown.

    • melblount

      You drafted Ben? Yoi!

    • alevin16

      Trying to think +, we should get the ball after the half

    • Kevin Schwartz

      Him and Cousins are my two QBs. He’s usually startable, and I don’t go after the top-tier QBs.

    • Michael James

      Tomlin needs to have a serious word with Haley. I’ve actually never said it out loud, but now it’s finally time: Todd Haley should be on the hot seat.
      On another note: Jordan Berry is awful. If he continues to produce such horrible punts, they may have to look for another punter.

    • WilliamSekinger

      No Dave Bryan injury posts yet today, so that is good news 🙂

    • Douglas Andrews

      Agree Ben at his best when we limit his attempts and run the ball….COWHER POWER!!

    • melblount

      So…looking ahead, is there ANY chance this team gets it all together for a deep playoff run?

    • pittfan

      Pile in everyone!!!
      Debbie Downers in front!!

    • melblount

      At this point, one must wonder…is it good news?

    • Nathanael Dory

      For real Ramsey is balling

    • Chad Sanborn

      since we haven’t seen signs of life by week 5, I say no

    • NinjaMountie

      I never drafted Ben even when he had his great seasons.

    • DarthYinzer

      Playoffs? You kidding me? PLAYOFFS?
      *Jim Mora face*

    • Kevin Schwartz

      Yeah, I think they fell in love with the idea of being an explosive offense racking up points. If it worked, great, and there’s still plenty of time to put it together. But, like I said, it seems like they play best when they play like they did against Baltimore.

    • Darth Blount 47

      97 yards for Brown at the half. Perhaps the quietest 97 half-time yards that I have EVER seen. That said, he’s a beast.

    • HopeHarveys

      I think they can do it. It’s on Ben to get on the same page with 10, 19, & 89

    • Chris92021

      Yep. We did it in the 2nd half last season and won 9 games in a row until injuries finally caught up with us in Foxboro. Why we insist on throwing deep to Bryant on every opening drive when it is clearly not there is a mystery but then again, Haley is not very good at his job.

    • Nathanael Dory

      Cousin is usually good at the second half of the season

    • WilliamSekinger

      They may have lost the 1st half, but they did it injury free!

    • Chad Weiss

      Props to the trenches first half

    • Darth Blount 47

      Brown is TORCHING him/them. At least, statistically.

    • #7

      This comment section is more toxic than the basement bathroom in the morning after a night of 12 Iron City’s and a plate full of enchiladas

    • Douglas Andrews

      I’m with you that’s really the only way to open up this offense

    • pittfan

      ARE YOU Kiddin kidding

    • Chris92021

      Yep. Our offensive philosophy is “please do something amazing, Antonio” on 3rd down and long after the offense does something stupid on 1st downs and predictable on 2nd downs.

    • Nathanael Dory

      Because he is the best WR in the NFL. That doesnt count lol

    • thomas hmmmm

      Nice image

    • HopeHarveys

      There are enchiladas???

    • Kevin Schwartz

      Yeah, I’ve been watching him play more now that I have him on my team. He’s a legit QB, I don’t know why Washington didn’t just pay him. They’re not gonna find anyone better any time soon. I’d say he’s at least in the Stafford level, and potentially in the Carr level.

      He’s gonna get paid this year on the open market. I’m really fascinated about how the bidding war plays out.

    • Douglas Andrews

      No doubt DB he comes to play every sunday

    • NinjaMountie

      Here we go. They turn it around this half.

    • thomas hmmmm

      He is a monster.. That was a great int he made.

    • alevin16

      I call bomb 🙂

    • Kevin Schwartz

      Yeah, I don’t target him, but I usually fill QB last of all the positions, and him, Cousins, etc… are usually the best available.

    • Douglas Andrews

      Defense not bad against the run so far

    • pdupuis

      Bomb, run, 3rd & long.

    • 6 ring circus

      more talk like that please.

    • NinjaMountie

      Hey look, a TE can catch

    • alevin16

      In the middle

    • 6 ring circus

      I find myself having to take breaks more and more often.

    • Dorian James

      This is the most underachieving offense I’ve ever seen

    • Darth Blount 47

      Bell and Brown should be options A, B, and 3.

    • HopeHarveys

      Break a tackle, Martavis!

    • alevin16

      MB looks like he is not completely healthy

    • Darth Blount 47

      Hurry up???? Ya don’t say!

    • Greg Payne

      Martavis keeps making me say the word “almost”.

    • alevin16

      LOW HIT ON BEN

    • Chad Sanborn

      I wish the deep ball just disappeared from the playbook ,.. poof .. just gone.. never to be seen again

    • WilliamSekinger

      Possible. He was ill so probably lingering effects.

    • Michael

      Is it me or today’s live streams are WEAK!

    • pdupuis

      Just needs something he can’t have.

    • Jonas

      In 2014, the offense’s strongest season, Haley’s dink & dunk style was as big a part of the O as the deep ball slinging. That balance and unpredictability makes an offense explosive, why can’t they realize that?

      Establishing the run from the shotgun would help, as BB actually plays PA out of these formations.

    • HopeHarveys

      So glad the game is on in Chicago!

    • Greg Payne

      A 10 minute drive like last week? I’d take that.

    • alevin16

      Does anyone know where Calais Campbell signed from? I am having a senior moment

    • HopeHarveys

      Get him going! Feed Martavis!

    • HopeHarveys

      Cardinals

    • alevin16

      Thanks

    • alevin16

      Why run to the right?

    • Kevin Schwartz

      Exactly. The biggest issue seems to be predictability. Throwing long on 1st down, or third and 2 was unpredictable when they started doing it. Then, they started doing it all the time. They just seem to fall in love with something then drive it into the ground. I keep saying, run a bunch, then do some play-action.

    • Darth Blount 47

      3rd and 2…. RUN. THE. BALL.

    • DSG

      If bens theows a 30yd pass here when they need 2 i’ll lose it

    • WilliamSekinger

      2nd and 1 they ra the ball and lost a yard.

    • alevin16

      run left behind Nix and 66

    • Darth Blount 47

      kEEP RUNNING IT.

    • alevin16

      and no flag

    • thomas hmmmm

      Not exactly no huddle but Ben is calling the plays and I will take that over Haley doing it.

    • Darth Blount 47

      Brown is focused. And should have gotten that call.

      I hope he has Gatorade bins at his house every week.

    • WilliamSekinger

      I’d rather they do whatever it takes to move the ball.

    • alevin16

      try…the…middle

    • Darth Blount 47

      Which is generally running Bell. Though admittedly, Brown will work.

    • Darth Blount 47

      Try the veal.

    • alevin16

      when they play at home they should always be no huddle

    • alevin16

      and don’t forget to tip your waiters

    • HopeHarveys

      Great job Ben! The maestro!

    • NinjaMountie

      Now lets get a TD here. NO FG PLEASE….unless we have to then Please make it.

    • HopeHarveys

      Heck yes!

    • HopeHarveys

      JuJu chants for Smith-Schuster!!

    • WilliamSekinger

      Agreed, and they should stick Haley up in the box so he can’t interfere with Ben

    • Darth Blount 47

      I smell a Bell TD!

    • Rob

      It’s almost as if the offense has balance..not forced balance, but actual game flow balance

    • DAWAARE

      Bell is a beast

    • Greg Payne

      I hope your smeller is working well.

    • Rick McClelland

      Finney, Finney, Finney. Give Finney the rock.

    • HopeHarveys

      So close!

    • alevin16

      run behind nix

    • HopeHarveys

      Yes!

    • Chad Sanborn

      Put in Nix, and run Connor behind him

    • alevin16

      naked bootleg by Ben

    • NinjaMountie

      sigh….well…I don’t understand that.

    • alevin16

      seriously?

    • Chad Sanborn

      hahahahah welp another wasted red zone…

    • capehouse

      This offense is offensive.

    • alevin16

      woo…f-ing…hoo

    • Darth Blount 47

      WHY NOT POUND BELL?!?!?!?!?

    • Ichabod

      we do not have an “elite” QB

    • HopeHarveys

      Ben looked great on that drive, last play aside.

    • melblount

      Nice drive…for yet another FG.

      Do we have ANY offensive TDs this season?

    • Evan Eremita

      Uptempo offense getting us all the way down the field, who could have guessed, besides anyone who has ever watched this team

    • NinjaMountie

      Their RZ problems aren’t execution nearly as much as it’s poor play calling.

    • Greg Payne

      After watching that drive I’m running my own version of 7 shots. It involves tequila.

    • Zarbor

      Doesn’t seem so anymore.

    • 6 ring circus

      Redzone=Deadzone. Wow…

    • Douglas Andrews

      Man if Ben can look for someone other than 84

    • Nathanael Dory

      I actually believed they could have had a TD there. Shame on me

    • DAWAARE

      steelers qb next year : Tony romo, Alex smith, Kirk cousins

    • HopeHarveys

      I’d love to see the other routes on that play.

    • NinjaMountie

      Ben has 6…Bell has a couple

    • Chad Sanborn

      I smell a Todd Haley stinker

    • Dorian James

      Or like Ganon said play design

    • Steeldog22

      That’s awesome.

    • Danny Porter

      Or maybe run it inside the 5

    • Chris92021

      Yep, we are now reliant on the officials to be perfect, begging for every flag. That is a sign of a team that lacks confidence. Here is hoping Shazier gets another turnover so we can kick another field goal.

    • WilliamSekinger

      I’m not that upset, because the way the offense looked they have woke up. Defense is playing out of this world so far. 3 and out and another score on offense coming up.

    • Jason

      well i thought i liked the play calling on that drive until they hit the reszone

    • #7

      You’re an atrocious commenter and fan. Go follow the Eagles

    • Chris92021

      Have you met Todd Haley?

    • Rob

      Regardless of your opinions on Ben, this offenses woes have to lay at Haley’s feet. You can’t honestly tell me that with this much talent even Andy Dalton, or Alex Smith wouldn’t be able to allow the offense to thrive into a top 10 unit.

    • melblount

      Like I said, I think we have a real chance of scoring 12 points today.

    • alevin16

      Why not try Watson when you get close?

    • Darth Blount 47

      The Refs are swallowing their flags in this game. Clearly.

    • Douglas Andrews

      I’m sure someone else was open. Looked like Ben had made up his mind from the snap it was AB all the way.

    • SilverSteel

      My wife who knows nothing about FB asks- why don’t they just run it in? Hmm..

    • thomas hmmmm

      The O looks much better with Ben calling the plays versus Haley’s play calls. That play to Brown looked like a good play but Brown just couldn’t get Bouye off of him to turn around for the ball.

    • WB Tarleton

      Haley didn’t interfere with that 3rd down play call in the end zone, now did he?

      3 instead of 6.

    • Edjhjr

      Like I said the defense has to score.

    • Av232

      Haley reads Steelers Depot. Too many run haters.

    • DSG

      Ben. Changed the play on that last one btw.

    • Douglas Andrews

      Anything except shotgun on the 2yd line again.

    • NinjaMountie

      tired of shotgun from the 2yd line

    • alevin16

      make bortles beat you.

    • thomas hmmmm

      I called it in the last half thread!!!

    • Rob

      I saw one crossing route covered by the three middle hooks. Not sure about anything else tho. The play was designed to go to AB from the start.

    • Douglas Andrews

      Why not just run it up the gut from the 2

    • DAWAARE

      Final score 15 : 10 steelers

    • Darth Blount 47

      Love me some Patron.

    • alevin16

      I would be happy

    • HopeHarveys

      Get off the field!

    • 6 ring circus

      Still haven’t resolved those childhood issues, smh

    • HopeHarveys

      Me too

    • alevin16

      They have a backup center, do that every play

    • alevin16

      Watt Watt Watt!!

    • DAWAARE

      steelers really haven’t played any good team yet…
      wonder wut will at happen at kansas next week 🙁

    • 6 ring circus

      I wish they wouldn’t celebrate so hard while they are stinking up the scoreboard!

    • Rick McClelland

      There’s my boy JT Watt.

    • Darth Blount 47

      Watt will get the sack. But that was all Tuitt.

    • Douglas Andrews

      TJJJJ

    • DirtDawg1964

      The Steelers are 12th in the league in Red Zone efficiency. They can obviously be better but some here make them out to be like they are dead last. NE, and the GOAT, are 18th by the way.

      It’s been a sluggish day but the Steelers have been dealing with horrible field position. They did well to get out of the shadows of their end zone and not have that field position turn into too many points.

    • JNick

      Watt is just incredible for a rookie. Sound, smart and makes play after play.

    • thomas hmmmm

      Can Watt dance or what? LOL

    • Nathanael Dory

      F*CK YEAHHHH!!!

    • Douglas Andrews

      Defense looks good it’s the Offense that’s crapping the bed in the Redzone right now

    • Michael

      His dance reminded me of someone?

    • alevin16

      good point

    • SilverSteel

      That is going to be brutal

    • Douglas Andrews

      Turn down for WATTT!

    • Evan Eremita

      Turn down for Watt!!!

    • 6 ring circus

      Great point but no mea culpas from me because its been a problem for the last coupla years.

    • DAWAARE

      TJ watt > Bud dupree >= jarvis jones

    • JNick

      I enjoyed last week’s dance.

    • Evan Eremita

      Classy

    • HopeHarveys

      They need to have that sounder after he gets a sack

    • SilverSteel

      Ouch

    • ayub

      > Vernon Gholston

    • 6 ring circus

      True dat.

    • DirtDawg1964

      In other news, the Browns have benched Kizer. Same old Browns.

    • JNick

      >day old taco bell

    • WilliamSekinger

      At least we aren’t being blown out 44-7 at home…

    • DarthYinzer

      31 passes, 13 runs. Jesus H Christ offense, just bash your head against a wall why don’t ya?

    • WreckIess

      I think Jacksonville has had enough of the Watt family for one lifetime.

    • SilverSteel

      lol. 🤔

    • alevin16

      take what they give you and don’t force it

    • Rob

      What you are hoping for is disastrous for a team sideline lol Any team that is pouting and kicking themselves with time on the clock is destined to lose. YOU HAVE TO KEEP YOUR HEAD UP!

    • George Kroger

      That game was in London.

    • Douglas Andrews

      I knew thew would mess up dudes career. Honestly they should’ve let him watch this year until they were eliminated from the playoffs

    • HopeHarveys

      And they have a Watt, #19

    • DAWAARE

      Browns ruined another qb career …
      RIP KIZER

    • HopeHarveys

      Or force it

    • alevin16

      ugggggg

    • WilliamSekinger

      Well… w/e Ben

    • JNick

      Man. Defense is playing so well and the offense is killing em

    • Chad Sanborn

      hahahahahahahahahahahah wow just ridiculously bad offense

    • DirtDawg1964

      True that. 16th last year, 12th the year before, and 19th before that. With the talent we have we expect more. Five games in the “it’s taking time for people to gel” excuse is getting thin.

    • Jay Clam

      Ben wtf are you doing

    • George Kroger

      You didn’t mean the jags D, did you?

    • Rick McClelland

      Thats two ints. WTFF?

    • Danny Porter

      Just horrible

    • Dorian James

      Watt is such a hustler

    • JNick

      It was tipped

    • 6 ring circus

      Celebrate, but get back work. You make a good point, though.

    • Darth Blount 47

      How are tipped passes that are picked on Ben?!

    • DirtDawg1964

      It was tipped. But he was also staring AB down.

    • NinjaMountie

      jags getting every break in the world

    • Michael

      May be the passon’s leaking?

    • alevin16

      OK just get a TD and we are right back in it

    • Ichabod

      why isnt hunter playing?? Bryant is a waste today

    • Dorian James

      Oh my gosh I’m way behind that hasn’t even happened yet

    • melblount

      That’s our boy. Big Ben to the rescue. I was starting to think we actually had a chance to win today.

      Man, does he ever suck.

    • Chris92021

      Lol oh man. Here is hoping Bortles gives us one back because our offense ain’t scoring touchdowns today. Not with this game plan.

    • DAWAARE

      ben suckkks

    • pdupuis

      Starting to smell 3-2.

    • HopeHarveys

      Pittsburgh Dad should be good this week.

    • Edjhjr

      I meant our defense needed to score

    • DirtDawg1964

      Because that’s how it works. He also gets credit for any bad pass that ultimately was caught.

    • George Kroger

      Telegraph

    • Jason

      this really is not a good team and its because of the QB

    • Chad Weiss

      He didn’t stare him down,he didn’t look over there til right as he passed it

    • melblount

      Bryant is a waste EVERY day.

    • Douglas Andrews

      That’s the only hope the Jags had dang it!!

    • Hyped Up Hypocycloid

      Vegas needs to wise up and adjust the lines on games this team plays against so-called lesser teams. Another stinker.

    • Chris92021

      Ryan Shazier, please save us after this 3 and out.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Shazier has all of our splash. I think it is time to give him a try on offense.

    • Chad Sanborn

      hahahaha yep

    • SilverSteel

      Does it matter? We are who we thought we were.

    • psteelers

      The Jags came into this game with only one chance at winning and the Big guy is definitely doing his part. Yea yea I know it’s Haley’s fault.

    • MP

      That INT was tipped, right?

    • Darth Blount 47

      The Jags Offense has 144 total yards. The only way we lose, is if we beat ourselves.

    • Edjhjr

      Good thing we have an offense with lots of potential

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Has he been good any week? Always found him to be obnoxious.

    • HopeHarveys

      He would be a crazy scat back.

    • DAWAARE

      landry jones warming up~~

    • Av232

      Lots of dumb money comes in on the Steelers. Vegas is probably has a well balanced risk on this game.

    • Darth Blount 47

      Yes.

    • thomas hmmmm

      Boswell missed the extra point LOL… These announcers have no clue who plays for who and have called the majority of plays wrong.. How do these guys get picked to do these jobs?

    • Evan Eremita

      Yea but Ben is still an idiot

    • ThatGuy

      Can’t wait for the “I need to play better” quote from Ben only for him to do the opposite again

    • Ichabod

      4-4

    • George Kroger

      That’s happening…

    • Chad Sanborn

      so far we are doing exactly that

    • Mr. KnowItAll

      He is staring down the receivers…even the commentator called it.

    • MP

      Thanks for the commentary.

    • Darth Blount 47

      Kinda.

    • Michael

      Ball hits the underarm of DL and into CB’s bread basket. BBB. Bad Bad break.

    • Chad Weiss

      America woo

    • thomas hmmmm

      Looked like a kid on ice skates for the first time.

    • DAWAARE

      ben is not even top ten qb anymore
      plus he has good oline, best wr, rb
      and he still plays like shiiiiiiiz

    • ThatGuy

      Rich Gannon is a joke

    • Darth Blount 47

      It’s early.

    • WreckIess

      Just wouldn’t be a game against Jacksonville if Ben didn’t throw a pick 6. Thought it would end once Rashean Mathis left though.

    • Michael

      For real or fecetious?

    • Evan Eremita

      Thanks for the gratitude

    • ayub

      That made me laugh.

    • Nathanael Dory

      I can undserstand if the D would feel demoralized

    • Chad Sanborn

      ummm its halfway through the 3rd quarter…

    • HopeHarveys

      He gave us nightmares

    • L Garou

      Hire Johnny Football!

    • Michael

      Why so many of Ben’s throws been tipped for a 6’5″ QB?

    • Edjhjr

      Can our defense stay on the field

    • Dorian James

      Pop Quiz guys how many pick-sixes does Ben Roethlisberger have against the Jacksonville Jaguars LOL??

    • Douglas Andrews

      Haley is going Shotgun Shotgun Shotgun!

    • JNick

      Eleventy

    • Chad Sanborn

      hahaha couldn’t do any worse…

    • alevin16

      please just punt

    • Ichabod

      wow now just out played

    • HopeHarveys

      Textbook

    • ThatGuy

      Just get Shazier on the field

    • Dorian James

      Nice

    • Ichabod

      one man on “O”

    • WilliamSekinger

      Ravens were the home team in that game.

    • Darth Blount 47

      Brown is on fire.

    • Mr. KnowItAll

      Offensive play calling is so predictable

    • Greg Payne

      all year long.

    • alevin16

      thank god for AB

    • Douglas Andrews

      Can Shazier play offense?

    • RJ

      My biggest complaint is that every pass seems to be so high risk.

    • JNick

      Give the man a raise.

    • Evan Eremita

      finally did something past the chains on third and long!

    • Rob

      How does Ben throw a stinker and then throw a strike like that..he’s about 50/50 this year it feels like

    • Dorian James

      Yep, every week

    • Chad Sanborn

      hahahaha wtf… I hear boos

    • Ichabod

      Bring in Freakin Landry!!

    • alevin16

      Let me guess a 3 yard pass upcoming

    • Darth Blount 47

      Ben can NOT be calling these plays.

    • Evan Eremita

      God AV is such an idiot

    • Jay Clam

      Another pick 6 LOL

    • Dorian James

      Maybe we are seeing the RAPID decline of Ben

    • WilliamSekinger

      My goodness, I’m beginning to think Ben shoulda retired…

    • Jay Clam

      Boo this team

    • Danny Porter

      Bench 7?

    • Chad Sanborn

      hahahahahahahah wow just ok I’m done

    • Ichabod

      Bench Him!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    • HopeHarveys

      Oh man. Meltdown in the Steel City.

    • George Kroger

      I think it seems that way because of the loss of arm strength from Ben.

    • melblount

      Seriously…F U Ben.

    • psteelers

      Yea Haley is killing us, lol

    • alevin16

      They had a game just like this years ago with Tommy Maddox, int after int after int

    • Edjhjr

      I going to cut the grass

    • pdupuis

      Landry time?!

    • Douglas Andrews

      This damn Shotgun offense

    • Jeremy McClurg

      They deserve the boos. BOOOOOOO, you bums

    • SilverSteel

      This is painful to watch

    • Chad Sanborn

      Ok I am forced to now admit Ben is beyond his prime and maybe should sit down

    • ThatGuy

      Put in Landry

    • ayub

      All that’s needed is a Fred Taylor 200 yard game.

    • Jay Clam

      Just retire, Ben. Go be a dad.

    • Rick McClelland

      Just getting hard to watch now. Holy crap. Best offense in the NFL on paper. Somebody better throw that damned paper away.

    • Michael Cunningham

      is Ben on drugs …. ???

    • DAWAARE

      throws at 5 defenders

    • Edjhjr

      Against houston

    • Jason

      Ben a good QB any more, dosen’t matter what team they are playing

    • Douglas Andrews

      Paper champs on offense

    • ThatGuy

      Please!!

    • DarthYinzer

      Well 3-13 here we come.

    • JNick

      The good news is the offense gets the ball back. The bad news is the offense gets the ball back.

    • Mr. KnowItAll

      Why would you throw that in TRIPLE coverage??

    • melblount

      Can’t wait to hear how much we learned this week.

    • Jeremy McClurg

      Not even mad. This was predictable.

    • pdupuis

      30 points a game my posterior!

    • NinjaMountie

      fun times…..terrible play on o

    • DAWAARE

      guaranteed to lose next week hahaha

    • George Kroger

      Smart move…make the wife happy!

    • Axel

      OMFG………this is ridiculous

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Ben Bortles or Blake Roethlisberger? Either way we seem to have the wrong guy.

    • melblount

      Brain dead QB?

    • Chris92021

      We are an average football team that gets the benefit of playing the Browns twice a year. This is who we are.

    • alevin16

      30 points for the other team

    • DarthYinzer

      So KC 51 Pittsburgh 15 next week. Calling it now.

    • DAWAARE

      plz put in landry jones

    • pdupuis

      No but 3-2 is almost here.

    • WilliamSekinger

      So much talent and potential being wasted.

    • Steelers12

      Guys we still in this. Calm down😂😂😂😂

    • Ichabod

      no worries…now we will run

    • Ray Smith

      Ben Bortles

    • George Kroger

      We need to draft a replacement first…dare I say first round 2018.

    • Chris92021

      If Todd Haley is fired after this game, the loss will be worth it. Having said that, Big Ben is having an awful day and needs to be held accountable.

    • DarthYinzer

      No fn way. Not the way we are playing.

    • Michael Cunningham

      He’s making Flacco look good

    • Ichabod

      and thats what pisses me off the most

    • alevin16

      Well at least the D has gotten a lot of rest

    • melblount

      Boswell +9
      Big Ben -20

    • George Kroger

      No, but he’s (poorly) executing them.

    • Michael

      Biorhythms are way off today folks. Bad breaks bad bounces all around. Let’s hit the buffets instead.

    • Jeremy McClurg

      What a disgrace

    • I4giveSteelers

      things that will make you say HMMMNNN

    • pdupuis

      Offense either gets it worked out soon or we may have another lost season.

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      Anyone still think ben isn’t playing like an average qb?

    • Ichabod

      then lose to detroit

    • Douglas Andrews

      Wonder who Ben throws under the bus this week because it’s “his Job as the leader”

    • pittfan

      WHo guessed Landry?

    • DAWAARE

      i mean jags did annihilate the ravens 🙂

    • Edjhjr

      Also, they always look like they are unprepared to play. What I mean is they don’t look like they ever do anything specific based on the team they play

    • Mark Petraglia

      Time for Ben to hit the bench!

    • L Garou

      We want Johnny Football!

    • George Kroger

      He’s playing like an average 35 year old QB.

    • HopeHarveys

      Can we switch the rules to make it take it?

    • Rob

      average Brown QB

    • capehouse

      Villanueva needs to go stand in the tunnel.

    • Steelers12

      Yeah when i call him out people get mad

    • psteelers

      Where is the guy who was chasing everyone on the blog that was critical of Ben’s lackluster play? I’m sure it’s Haley’s fault.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      In mass, visiting friends. Ben threw 3 interceptions 2 being pick sixes. Sit his ads down.

    • Dorian James

      I am not speaking out of anger right now but I must tell you Big Ben is done.
      He is no longer Elite and he is just average at this point

    • Ichabod

      Ben being Ben brings the show home

    • Evan Eremita

      I’d rather he keep his mouth shut and focus on how to fix his play than call people out or even take the blame, just quietly get better you idiot

    • Jeremy McClurg

      I don’t care how this game ends, some changes need to be made, NOW!

    • I4giveSteelers

      I hope Haley has a B plan

    • George Kroger

      You mean Ben being old

    • Douglas Andrews

      If it’s BS Ben needs to get called on it

    • John A Stewart

      Haley is killing this offense it’s so obvious every play you go to AB wow.

    • Chad Weiss

      Did I miss something? Is today Wednesday?

    • Douglas Andrews

      Exactly

    • Dee Evolution

      This offense is too predictable.

    • pdupuis

      I’ll have what you’re having.

    • Michael

      Ben plays like the aging surgeon in the O.R. being second guessed for his techniques.

    • ThatGuy

      Can’t believe how fast Ben plummeted from elite to average.

    • Michael James

      Haley is hot garbage and Ben is done.

    • psteelers

      Did Blake Bortles switch jersey?

    • Dorian James

      That’s your quarterback throwing those balls remember that.
      I agree Hailey is predictable but Ben is throwing the passes

    • Mister Wirez

      Ben Staring down AB the whole way. That’s because AB is a BAby.

    • Ichabod

      james .0098 yards after that catch

    • George Kroger

      Age, a wife and two kids will do that.

    • DAWAARE

      peyton manning..

    • Michael Cunningham

      Worst part is that we are wasting a great effort from our D

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      Let me guess…it’s the defense’s fault?

    • ayub

      And how fast Bortles jumped from garbage to elite.

    • Michael

      and Too much cash.

    • Douglas Andrews

      Does Ben even attack the middle of the field?

    • Mister Wirez

      Fat and out of shape too

    • alevin16

      no

    • Rocksolid20

      30 point a game offense is all I kept hearing ?

    • I4giveSteelers

      nope no game plan B

    • Dorian James

      He can’t, statistics show he sucks throw in there

    • Michael Mosgrove

      Called it. Trap game 2.

    • Michael

      The 3 main chat guys next few days will have severe CARPEL TUNNEL. Book it.

    • Ray Smith

      he actually travels back in time

    • alevin16

      Is Ben 6’5″ or 5’6″?

    • George Kroger

      AV not good and Gilbert is sorely missed. I think this has led to Ben’s woes lately.

    • Chad Weiss

      But it’s an impressive.0 098 yards

    • John A Stewart

      Ben retired last year

    • Chad Sanborn

      Ben has thrown more TD passes to Jaguars players than Bortels has… ugh

    • George Kroger

      From age, fam and cash.

    • DAWAARE

      ben has good protection he just sux ass rite now

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      Stop making excuses

    • Douglas Andrews

      If he’s healthy Steelers better put in a call to Ladarius Green. That’s the only way this offense is going to get going

    • Matt Hatchett

      Ben’s heart is in retirement because he knows that the way this team is run they will never reach another super bowl. This team should be a run first and pass second team. Ben is not Tom Brady. This whole offense sucks!

    • Danny Porter

      News flash
      That does not work

    • Rob

      No question Ben hasn’t been lighting it up, but don’t ignore the context that both picks were tipped. That is all for now. Thanks.

    • Mister Wirez

      Why not run on 3-1

    • alevin16

      go for it

    • Michael Cunningham

      Hubbard got used ..

    • George Kroger

      Dudes…I’ve made many comments on Ben’s bad decision making and weakened arm strength. I just think the Oline issues are making it all worse.

    • Evan Eremita

      Wasn’t there four guys in the area of the third pic?

    • Ichabod

      and as for the rest of his game?

    • Pat Knotts

      No doubt

    • melblount

      So we’ve had the ball almost the entire 2nd half and we’re losing it 3-13.

    • pdupuis

      Hopeless.

    • Rob

      “No question Ben hasn’t been lighting it up”

    • Jeremy McClurg

      Should’ve retired

    • Evan Eremita

      Four defenders*

    • George Kroger

      It was 3rd and 8.

    • alevin16

      Our D is going to have to get us a TD at least

    • melblount

      Get a grip man. Ben has 2-5 passes tipped at the line EVERY week.

    • Douglas Andrews

      Hubbard vs Donte Fowler with no help…HUH?

    • Rod Hedrick

      Hubbard getting killed!

    • DarthYinzer

      More like 2. or 3.

    • pdupuis

      2.

    • Chris92021

      This team will get blown out today. We are not a good team and our QB is average at best. The only way we win this one is if Jaguars turn the ball over at least 3 times, which ain’t happening.

    • melblount

      Amen to that.

    • Chad Sanborn

      yeah but he was throwing into triple coverage

    • George Kroger

      1st P6 was telegraph city; 2nd was thrown WAY too high.

    • Rod Hedrick

      Oh and Ben has to look at someone other than AB

    • Rob

      I’m sure we’ll get the All22 from the guys later. I think AB had inside leverage on the safety and corner..the third guy came flying in after it was batted up by AB.

    • Mister Wirez

      Hubbard SUCKS!

    • L Garou

      Coaching always sticks to a losing plan waaay too long..

    • Douglas Andrews

      Maybe the defense can score 30 points

    • Ni mo

      Bens should have retired

    • George Kroger

      Just said they miss Gilbert.

    • melblount

      At least hockey is back.

    • ayub

      This team has struggled to get momentum every season. A big win is followed up by a stupid loss. The difference between 13-3 and 9-7.

    • NinjaMountie

      Now THIS is a terrible game by Ben. At least the haters will have something legit this time.

    • melblount

      Amen to that.

    • Rob

      You are choosing to ignore my fair assessment of what is happening this week. I didn’t reference anything else. Please take your anger elsewhere.

    • NinjaMountie

      That’s not going well for us either.

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      Dobbs?

    • hdogg48

      Ben Rothelsberger couldn’t make a good pimple on
      Tom Brady or Aaron Rogers azz.

    • Ni mo

      Ben has been terrible all year

    • DSG

      Ben’s been on an obvious decline since 2014 if you’ve been paying attention

    • Edjhjr

      In other news I really don’t see Bell getting 17m.. I’m not sure why he is getting 12

    • Chad Weiss

      Let’s go defense!!!

    • DAWAARE

      no joke but i really think ben is actually worse than joe flacco and andy dalton.

      Ben has a lot better o-line, Wr corps and RB and he is playing as bad as them

    • Ichabod

      Big Bum needs to sit

    • Ray Smith

      There is the highlight of the day a pinned punt

    • Douglas Andrews

      KC next week in KC with Bad Road Ben……

    • Matt Manzo

      AZ?

    • NinjaMountie

      He was average up until this.

    • ayub

      Brister or Randle El.

    • Chad Sanborn

      Well a loss today and a definite loss next week will put us right where I said we would be. On par to finish 8-8. IDK what everyone saw in this team be in the preseason I called 8-8. I am sticking with it.

    • John A Stewart

      Who are Hubbard’s parents damn

    • Nunya

      Yea…I’m sorry I just checked the score and stat line. Good Lord! I remember being concerned about Ben’s lack of accuracy in training camp but everyone said no big deal. Well…this is kinda what I was worried about. But 2 pick 6s back to back? Good Lord…

    • WB Tarleton

      Yeah, Ben forcing into double coverage has nothing to do with it. If blaming “coaching” does not work, don’t forget to blame the defense.

    • Rob

      I know it looks that way on first look, and it very well might have been, but I’d personally like the All22 to confirm

    • Brad Wilson

      This is getting old… Bad team bad performance…..

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      That’s not what u just said.

    • Matt Hatchett

      The Steelers need changes from the top to the bottom. That starts with Tomlin. Until he is gone they are going to underachieve.

    • Brad Wilson

      Agreed

    • Jeremy McClurg

      NO, we can’t strike very quickly announcers. Our offense sucks!

    • alevin16

      Well at least Tomlin will accept this and own it…so we got that going for us

    • Icancoach

      “It’s not over yet. We know Pittsburgh can strike quickly ”

      Are you kidding me? They haven’t done that all year.

      Paper champs

    • alevin16

      game

    • Rob

      Not adding anything else to my original comment. Which is fact.

    • Chad Sanborn

      he was terrible being covered up by exceptional play of AB and Bell

    • George Kroger

      Holding on Hargrave, anyone?

    • Mr. KnowItAll

      Hargrave is dominating week in and week out

    • I4giveSteelers

      Im so done with Tomlin. He has many great attributes, but for to long, lacks a chess mind

    • Evan Eremita

      Haha yea exactly. I wish they would just shut up and focus on how to get better

    • John A Stewart

      In all three phases

    • HopeHarveys

      How is the D already gassed?

    • Rob

      Obviously this performance was not up to the standard.

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      He hasn’t been good in any game honestly. Not by his standards.

    • Ravens Team Gynecologist

      How? They haven’t played !

    • Nunya

      Well…we are seeing what he looks like with an average to poor QB, that’s for sure. Welcome to Cowher QB hell!

    • hdogg48

      So Big Ben lets Blake freaking Bortles outplay him…pathetic.

    • alevin16

      Jags are just going to run the ball, they have a backup center, the D has not played for a quarter and they STILL cannot stop the run

    • Ravens Team Gynecologist

      We did a good job
      If chewing the clock on that last drive. Oh wait.

    • Brad Wilson

      We deserve to lose D cant get a breathe cause “BIG BEN” wants to throw picks and go 3 and outs….

    • Evan Eremita

      Never thought our special teams would be outplaying our offense

    • Chad Sanborn

      I have said this numerous times. Until he is gone we will not see 7

    • Jason

      this is literally the same game as 2 weeks ago and the Steelers have done nothing to be better

    • Jeremy McClurg

      We’re the worst coached team in the NFL

    • John A Stewart

      Don’t forget Ben’s favorite line this one is on me.

    • ayub

      Clock churning drive. Even if they don’t score it’s a success.

    • Ravens Team Gynecologist

      Yep.

    • Matt Manzo

      This is not very fun.

    • Mr. KnowItAll

      Dupree has been a non factor…again

    • Nathanael Dory

      D getting tired

    • Matt Hatchett

      Who wants to pay Bell 12 million a year now? He is not worth 1/2 that.

    • NinjaMountie

      This hasn’t been a very enjoyable experience.

    • DAWAARE

      tomlin after this game : ” we didn’t do enough”
      won’t change a thing and get annihilated by chiefts next week

    • Ichabod

      d-line getting worked now

    • Rob

      Ben’s verterans day off should be on Sundays

    • NinjaMountie

      why..this is the first they played this half lol

    • John A Stewart

      With all this talent

    • George Kroger

      Sorry…it’s what I meant.

    • Chad Sanborn

      next 3 games, Chiefs Bengals, Lions. 1-2 over those games .. Book it

    • pdupuis

      This game is OVER!

    • alevin16

      it is it seems

    • Ravens Team Gynecologist

      What the hell is Mirchell doing?

    • Ike Evans

      Bud Dupree is so overrated I can’t take it

    • Ichabod

      wow they are punking us

    • Kevin Schwartz

      All right, I know we’re playing like c$ap, but this game’s nowhere near over.

    • HopeHarveys

      Look at Mitchell party after that 11 yard gain.

    • psteelers

      Now Shazier is trying to make super plays.

    • Icancoach

      Way to celebrate Mitchell

    • Jimbo

      ben has no fire..his confidence is missing..

    • Nunya

      That dude in Coming to American on Ben today:
      That Boy Good!

    • Danny Porter

      He Tomlin
      They are going to run it

    • Ike Evans

      Defense is tired

    • L Garou

      It will be in 40 seconds..

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      *Offense

    • Mr. KnowItAll

      Mike Mitchell is delusional

    • I4giveSteelers

      i have never unstood letting law dog go

    • Jeremy McClurg

      Get Mike Mitchell off of the field

    • DAWAARE

      bud dupree non factor

    • Ravens Team Gynecologist

      Can you imagine if we played a tough schedule to this point?

    • ayub

      “You must be crazy”

    • psteelers

      All runnung plays, SMH

    • Matt Hatchett

      There is no discipline on this team. Now the defense is falling apart

    • Ichabod

      Cinci will win the AFC North

    • DSG

      This is nothing new. He was outplayed by tebow and ryan mallet who was signed off the street.

    • alevin16

      I was just about to type that

    • michael young

      A few questions that keep popping into my head as I watch this game.

      1. Can Martavis Bryant be a legitimate #2 if Ben cannot find his accuracy on the deep ball?
      2. Was it a mistake going with Justin Hunter over Eli Rogers in a game against a defense like Jacksonville who makes you work underneath?
      3. How oddly inconsistent is our run defense?
      4. How predictable is our offense?
      5. Why does Ben get so many passes knocked down? It feels like multiple each game.

      Good grief. We keep hearing how talented this team is but they sure don’t show it. Poor performances throughout the year.

    • Michael Cunningham

      Ok looks like this game is done
      Lotta high paid players (and coaches) out there tho
      Time for peeps to start earning their pay ..

    • gentry_gee

      Ben’s done. His heart ain’t in it anymore. And he ain’t no Peyton Manning so I’d wish he’d stop with the Ricky today. I expect this to be his last year. As for the O they got all these hotshots but they don’t line up to play fundamental football. They telegraph everything. They go pass into five wide or draw to the single back. It’s all so predictable. They can’t line up and smash you in the mouth. They got to finesse and prance the ball down the field. If Ben and the O want success, they need to pare down the finesse game and run some more physical packages with a pass/run set.

    • David Henderson

      If Mitchell puts as much effort into playing as he does dancing he may make a play!

    • Greg Payne

      If they score here, I’m out for the day. This is painful. How can Jacksonville run the ball, but we can’t?

    • L Garou

      Run it down their throats at home?! Embarrassing.

    • WilliamSekinger

      Perfect timing for the defense to fall apart

    • DarthYinzer

      How to make the Steelers 0-16.
      Favor them by 7+ points in every game.
      It’s a loss, you can bet your house on it.

    • 6 ring circus

      James Harrison, we need you to get dressed…

    • I4giveSteelers

      they are tired of getting hit

    • gentry_gee

      That’s how you run the ball. Keep it simple.

    • Ichabod

      has Dupree made a tackle today???

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      Only so much this defense can do. Offense has not helped them yet.

    • Douglas Andrews

      Just falling apart technique wise

    • Michel Smiffi

      Ok, I’ve always supported Tomlin, but he has to go.
      This is humiliating.

    • Michael James

      Good thing that Haley forgot to that running the ball with the best RB in the business might be a good idea. Pathetic all around. Ben is done, so much is clear, but Haley’s bs playcally are the icing on the cake.

    • michael young

      J Wobble the Grave Digger is the man. Seriously, he’s a gamer.

    • Matt Manzo

      We are getting beat up!

    • Pat Knotts

      It’s over

    • DAWAARE

      they really should consider benching ben
      playing like shiiiz for 5 straight games is not a good sign

    • Matt Hatchett

      Martavis Bryant has been away from football way too long to be counted on

    • psteelers

      Can hear big dofous now, this one is on me, i got to play better blah blah blah……just heard that a couple weeks ago.

    • hdogg48

      They are getting physically man handled by a team that lost
      to the dog azz Jets.

    • pittfan

      Miss it!!!

    • Ike Evans

      And again…tired as hell…our D makes the play

    • Tontokitty Millican

      I guess they don’t want another Super Bowl ..no one corrects or addresses issues immediately ! You can’t wait till after the game !

    • alevin16

      My predication, the Jags get their heads handed to them next week.

    • DarthYinzer

      So do the Steelers.

    • Evan Eremita

      They address it, but they don’t correct it

    • Tontokitty Millican

      Ben has the lowest pass percentage that he’s ever had ,something is clearly wrong

    • alevin16

      yup

    • Douglas Andrews

      Does this mean the Steelers aren’t better than the Jets?

    • WilliamSekinger

      It’s about time, cause they missed getting off the field the last 5 or 6 3rd downs by missing tacl
      kles.

    • Ni mo

      Yup

    • I4giveSteelers

      i love me some smash mouth football

    • John A Stewart

      Ben is a very very good jock and not a student of the game

    • hdogg48

      It’s called no effing guts.

    • Nunya

      He forgot he decided not to retire!

    • Ray Smith

      Why does Tomlin always look like his wife dragged him to the Ballet ?

    • Rick McClelland

      We’re still in it everybody. We’re 7.5 point favorites. Tomlin and his staff suck.

    • julian

      man I thought the offense would get better but this is just who they are. We are 5 games in

    • Douglas Andrews

      No more days off for Ben

    • Ichabod

      wonder if Ben will call AB out in his show this week?

    • paltel

      Harrison should have been active instead of Ben as James can set the edge and hash”t thrown a pick in his career.

    • Ni mo

      Average and he’s a Hof QB

    • Michael Conrad

      No but he is fast.

    • pittfan

      Blocked FG!!!

    • Michael Cunningham

      Because he knows he’s going to have to start and earn that new contract

    • Michael Conrad

      I say we tank the season to get a top QB in the draft.

    • Jeremy McClurg

      This game was over after the first pick 6. This team is dumbly ran solely off of emotions, by Tomlin. We lose a shred of momentum, and we lose big time. I am not shocked by the ut come at all by this game. This is Mike Tomlin’s Steelers. Ben needs to retire after this game

    • Matt Hatchett

      Please, Pittsburgh media hold Tomlin to account on his post game presser. He will blame Ben and say how good Jacksonville is, just like he said how good the bears are. The Steelers are undisciplined and are terrible offensively. I really think that this is a undisciplined locker room and it shows. Tomlin needs to be on the hot seat!

    • Ichabod

      only Sundays

    • John Pennington

      Ben will lose this game and it’s all his fault.He rushing all his throws don’t see the field his legs are shot and don’t matter anymore.We don’t need to here it’s his fault we all know and he can’t play better.He is done go home to your family you can’t lead this team to the bathroom at this point never to a SB.Retire call it a day your done.

    • pdupuis

      Is it time to unleash hell yet? Obviously!

    • pittfan

      LOL

    • Ike Evans

      Ben doesn’t look good but let’s be honest…. when Ben was good we were still inconsistent scoring

    • hdogg48

      Game…set…match!

    • ThatGuy

      People need to be fired. Enough is enough

    • NinjaMountie

      Even if we did that and Ben retired, I would sign Cousins and use the draft pick on Sanquez Barkeley.

    • melblount

      Speaking of hockey…Ben going for the Hat Trick on this next drive.

    • Chris92021

      Absolutely embarrassing. This team is going nowhere.

    • DAWAARE

      game over
      why does ben skip practice anyway? he is the worst piece in this offense rite now looll

    • melblount

      Amen.

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      I hold my breath every time ben throws 10+ yards downfield.

    • DarthYinzer

      After next week, their record will show what we’ve seen today. The Steelers are an average football team.

    • NinjaMountie

      true….too much shotgun/ empty sets from the 2 yard line!!

    • 6 ring circus

      Steeler fans can’t take a loss without losing their minds. We aint gonna win a superbowl every year. Who do you thing we are? The Patriots, smh

    • Tontokitty Millican

      Or Ben decided he’s not getting paid enough ? And is getting paid to throw games ! CLEARLY THERES A PROBLEM …we have the best receivers and hasn’t anyone noticed how low his pass percentage is ? It’s I’m pretty sure the lowest in the league after today

    • I4giveSteelers

      Im betting Todd Haley will be fired this week

    • ThatGuy

      Welp at least my schedule has opened up next week.

    • David Henderson

      Only Steeler I draft is the kicker!

    • Chris92021

      Yep. We just have the benefit of playing the Browns twice a season, which skews our record.

    • Jeffrey Haynes

      The tips are on Ben too

    • DAWAARE

      chris hubbard > big bum

    • NinjaMountie

      lol

    • Timothy Rea

      Is it time for Landry to split reps with the first team offense? Is that how bad the offense is?

    • pittfan

      TIme to start my lawn workk

    • Rocksolid20

      He needs a toke !

    • Douglas Andrews

      Ben better not say anything until he starts playing better

    • L Garou

      Maybe Tomlin will hire Kap..

    • ayub

      There’s too much talent and limited injuries this year to lose to the Jaguars and Bears. It’s not acceptable at this point.

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      Ben or Haley has to go. I think we all know which one is expendable.

    • Nathanael Dory

      Mentally

    • Tontokitty Millican

      I’m telling you I think he needs glasses

    • melblount

      Offensive practice focus this week will be tackling defenders who have picked off Ben.

    • Jeremy McClurg

      The Bengals are the best team in the division, and will win the division with a 9-7 record

    • Matt Hatchett

      Start by running the ball first. Stop the 4 wide receiver set because it is not scaring no one. Ben was never good throwing 30 times a game.

    • psteelers

      Lol Tomlin will blame Ben? He should but he wont.Ben is on his last leg. He has fooled everyone. They should go to him and ask for some money back so they can sign Bell. Everytime we have these for sure wins Ben plays terrible. So maybe Ben should be benched when we play the so-called layup games.

    • blue

      Big Ben does it again. QB in the 1st rd, Ben can walk.

    • DarthYinzer

      How about not playing down to an opponent EVERY FREAKING TIME!!!!

    • Dee Evolution

      The Patriots are good enough at everything they need to do to take a lead, come back, and win close games.

    • Kevin Schwartz

      If the price was right, I wouldn’t be totally against it.

    • #beatthepats

      Garbage defense, garbage off coordinated garbage head coach brown is a distraction. Bud dupree not a good football player , mike mitchell is an ass, 4-1 ay? . Shotgun formation go out im throwing to brown so he doesnt have a hissy fit- season over- team turmoil.FIRE TOMLIN- his teams arent prepared.

    • Ichabod

      who game planned better

    • DAWAARE

      steelers goin 0-3 next three games unless they do something about qb
      maybe collin kapernick will do

    • 6 ring circus

      Yea, but in the scheme of things, there”s Las Vegas and Puerto Rico, etc. So what for a football game.

    • Douglas Andrews

      Biggest takeaway from this game….Steelers can’t afford any injuries on the Offensive Line

    • Zarbor

      Who’s the distraction now?

    • WB Tarleton

      Yeah, because the D is the problem today. SMH

    • Michael Conrad

      Lets goof around in the preseason so we have no idea how bad we are until we play bad and everyone can’t understand we was bad all along. Let keep talking big and show boating a tackle twelve yards down field. Ben needs to take the game off instead of Wednesday

    • Agustin-ARG

      Tomlin outcoached: Season 10 episode 2

    • Ichabod

      nice pass without pressure Ben

    • NinjaMountie

      You’re kidding me….Tomlin challenged that….MY GOD

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      Dont blame the defense for this loss. The offense did absolutely nothing.

    • Jay Clam

      Goodbye, timeout.

    • WilliamSekinger

      WTF is he challenging?

    • Rob

      You’d have to be watching another game to not see Ben has lost accuracy and just general awareness out there. Haley’s play calling and even the drawn up plays have rendered the wealth of talent on offense useless, and I think the majority of the blame can be laid at his feet, bc even before this current iteration of Ben, the offense still hasn’t lived up to expectations.

    • Ichabod

      nice Challenge Mike

    • Icancoach

      What is wrong with this coach???

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Is Tomlin not communicating with the guys upstairs?

    • Matt Hatchett

      Great challenge Tomlin

    • pdupuis

      Why Tomlin, why?

    • Rocksolid20

      I smell a stench in the air .There has to be a change . Tomlin must go !
      I know everyone will cry he doesn”t play , but he just can’t get his team ready
      for the games against a lesser opponent .

    • Evan Eremita

      Ben used to be able to get it done with a bad O line

    • Rob

      loose another TO. Idiot

    • Timothy Rea

      Now tomlin is challenging plays that are obviously called right?

    • Chad Sanborn

      that’s your coach. always making game changing decisions

    • melblount

      Brain dead Mikey Tomlin to the rescue.

    • Chris92021

      What a terrible challenge. Well, the entire team is struggling so the head coach should too as well.

    • Reginald Pippin

      This is effing terrible! I bet Selfish AB just glad that he got his catches even if Ben threw two pick-6s trying to get him the ball some more. I don’t effing believe any of this!