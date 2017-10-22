Hot Topics

    2017 Week 7 Steelers Vs Bengals Live Update And Discussion Thread – First Half

    By Matthew Marczi October 22, 2017 at 03:06 pm


    The Steelers have in front of them a golden opportunity today. With the Ravens having already fallen to 3-4, they face the 2-3 Bengals at home with a chance to go 5-2, tying for the best record in the AFC (and the second-best record in the NFL), which would vault them into the top seed in the playoffs.

    In order to win today, they will have to do so without a couple of key starters, as Stephon Tuitt and Marcus Gilbert are both out. But the Bengals will also be without Adam Jones, a big loss at cornerback, and wide receivers John Ross and Tyler Boyd are also sidelined.

    The Steelers won the opening coin toss and chose to receive, beginning with a touchback. Reports before the game said that Martavis Bryant would be involved more today. The first play from scrimmage was an end-around for him, gaining just a couple yards. On second and eight, it was Le’Veon Bell trailing Roosevelt Nix off right end for four. On third and four, Ben Roethlisberger threw to Bell, who was wide open for a first down and more, finding space down the field thanks to a block from JuJu Smith-Schuster down the field.

    Following the 23-yard gain, Bell flanked out wide across midfield, Roethlisberger faking the screen right and instead finding Antonio Brown on a slant for 16. Following an eight-yarder from Bell, the offense stayed on the ground for three more and a first down to the 20. Still on the ground, some excellent blocking off right end on the pull picked up another 11 or 12, setting up first and goal.

    Marked at the nine, it was yet another run, this time up the middle, but stopped after two yards. On second and goal, Roethlisberger found Brown for his third touchdown of the season, and second in as many games, beating Darqueze Dennard off a stacked formation to the left, the Steelers getting I think their first touchdown on their opening drive of the season.


    Following good coverage on the kickoff, stopped at the 17, Jeremy Hill picked up five yards on first down on the ground. On second and five for Andy Dalton and the Bengals, the quarterback found A.J. Green off play action at the 37. This time Hill was stopped for a loss, tackled by T.J. Watt. On second down, Dalton just barely got the ball to an elevated Green right at the first-down marker, Artie Burns just under the ball.

    From the 47 now, Hill was stopped for a yard or two up the middle. Mike Hilton absolutely smoked Giovani Bernard trying to catch a screen pass behind the line of scrimmage, forcing an incompletion. A check-down pass to Tyler Kroft was stopped well short of the first down by Hilton and Ryan Shazier. The punt was downed at about the 10-yard line, taking a forward bounce from about the five.

    After a pair of short runs from Bell, Roethlisberger in traffic couldn’t find Eli Rogers coming clean between two defenders coming cross the middle to the left, resulting in a three-and-out. Jordan Berry was able to induce a fair catch on the other side of the field. Not a great distance, but no return is a plus.

    From the Bengals’ 47, Dalton was forced to throw the ball away on first down with Watt getting pressure on an inside move. On second down, Joe Mixon was able to cut back for a big gain down to the 27.

    Sean Davis tackled him after a one-yard gain on the following play. Joe Haden knocked Brandon FaFell out of bounds after a four-yarder, setting up third and five. On the play, Dalton was able to connect with Green for 16 yards between Hilton and Davis, with the Bengals picking up the blitz well, setting up first and goal.

    From the seven, Dalton ran the bootleg but couldn’t find his tight end, Anthony Chickillo getting a tip on the ball, making a nice play. On second down, Havon Hargrave held on to Mixon after a short gain up the middle. Dalton found LaFell for the touchdown with Mike Mitchell in coverage, completing a 53-yard drive on a well-thrown football.

    Following a touchback, Bell could only find space for a yard as the first quarter ends tied at 7 apiece. Out of a five-wide look, Roethlisberger found Rogers for the first time since week two for a 10-yard gain and a new set of downs. James Conner checked in on the following play and fought up the middle for five yards. Vance McDonald came up with the big catch down the field vertically on the post for a big gain down to the 31.

    Right off the next play, Roethlisberger found rookie Smith-Schuster open down the field for the touchdown. He and Bell played hide and seek afterward as the Steelers grabbed the lead back, 14-7.

    Alex Erickson this time got out to the 25-yard line, taking the ball out from five yards deep. Watt made the tackle in Mixon for two yards on first down. Cameron Heyward pounded Dalton up the middle on a deep incompletion on second down. Now third and long, Dalton was able to find Erickson running free for a big gain near midfield, finding the open window in the coverage.

    At the 49, Dalton hit the flea-flicker down the field, but far incomplete. Burns and Mitchell collided down the field, and Dalton took a shot from Watt as well. Following a short gain for Mixon to the left, the Steelers were penalized for a hold on L.T. Walton, an automatic first down.

    Now across midfield, the pass was dumped off to Mixon up the left side for a solid gain of eight. Dalton found LaFell for 10 in front of Shazier. From the 27, Mixon picked up 17 on the draw as the Steelers continue to allow teams long runs on the ground.

    Inside the red zone now, at the 10, Mixon was thrown down for no gain. After a throwaway on second down that barely got out of bounds, Dalton found LaFell down to the one-yard line, Hilton forcing him out. On fourth and one, showing run, Dalton went play-action and hit Kroft for the easy touchdown, the backup linebackers biting on the run, resulting in a tie game in the one game in which the offense looks to be in sync, the defense unable to take advantage.

    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • afrazier9

      Let’s GO STEELERS!!!!!!!!

    • HopeHarveys

      Wrap it up Titans, I’m ready for some Steelers football!

    • afrazier9

      We need a good game plan no five wide set on the first series. Run play action will when the game for us that’s how we could take a couple shots deep.

    • afrazier9

      Lol

    • Danny Porter

      #HereWeGo!!
      Stomp the Bungels

    • Darth Blount 47

      “Welcome to the jungle, we’ve got fun & games. We’ve got everything you’d want…”

    • afrazier9

      He missed it wow

    • DirtDawg1964

      The Ravens truly are awful. They had 208 yards of offence today. And that included 68 on the final drive.

      And we’re upset with our offence!

    • alevin16

      I think Succup saw the TO and just kicked it for the heck of it. Although it would be so totally Browns for him to miss that and then get it

    • 6 ring circus

      The Colts really, I mean really suck. Gave up 9 sacks, by my last count, to the Jag-offs.

    • afrazier9

      Lol

    • HopeHarveys

      Browns LOSE Ravens LOSE! Bengals feel free to make it 3 for 3 in the AFC North!

    • alevin16

      OK you can all call me a downer but everything is just setting up too perfect. I so hope I am wrong

    • afrazier9

      This is when the run begins.

    • Darth Blount 47

      Honest question: If the Ravens offered us a 1st round pick for Martavis, how many of you would say yes?

    • Jaybird

      The Steelers offense is finally go to show up today. Enjoy the game boys.

    • Danny Porter

      Yes

    • alevin16

      ooo that is tempting

    • Jaybird

      For their 1st- a high 1st rounder because they will have a losing record this year- —-maybe! LOL

    • Danny Porter

      Who has the big game on defense today?
      I say Hargrave

    • HopeHarveys

      I’d do it. Ravens will have a top 15 pick at least.

    • afrazier9

      Lol you feeling good Jaybird

    • Jason Vancil

      Basically we dont have any faith that they can play 2 good games in a row.

    • HopeHarveys

      I like Hargrave. Step in big for Tuitt. Show some versatility and pass rush ability!

    • Jason Vancil

      Right now. I would sign the papers.

    • Jaybird

      My pregame prediction
      1) Bryant scored aTD
      2)Haden gets a pick
      3) McDonald scores a TD to go with 5 catches

    • Jason Vancil

      We would have to get Ozzie pretty drunk first.

    • SilverSteel

      Sup JB? Enjoy the game!

    • Jaybird

      Going with Haden – he’s getting a pick today and shutting down whoever he’s covering

    • SilverSteel

      Enjoy the game Heavy D!

    • Jaybird

      Yeah but they didn’t show last week. The run game did. But today will be a complete effort

    • Chad Weiss

      Time to take control of the division today. We gonna make a statement today,lets hope it’s a good one. Bengals pass defense is tough, I would love to see Ben get some home revenge from two weeks ago. Come out like a lions and turn them sob into lambs. This is our house and they’re not gonna beat us in our house.Time to put Bengals in their place like the little brother they are!

    • HopeHarveys

      You think Haden will cover Green all day, or will Artie get in there too?

    • Jaybird

      Likewise bro.

    • 6 ring circus

      Booking this game, just like I booked KC…Book it, Dano.

    • SilverSteel

      Yes but only for a QB in the 1st

    • Darth Blount 47

      Have you seen their WR core? It is pitiful. Bryant goes off today and then we make the call. Lol.

    • Michael Cunningham

      Bryant breaks out against the Bengals .. he has their number
      I predict a big day for him

    • Darth Blount 47

      I do think they could be about to sliiiide.

    • Jaybird

      I am 0-42 in my book its . I will refrain from them today.

    • Jason Vancil

      I just can’t see Oz giving up a high 1st rounder for a guy on a Suspension high wire

    • HopeHarveys

      Well his agent did start that drama this week. Tantrums tend to result in more targets.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Vikings & Titans did their job in AFC North – can Steelers do their part?

    • Darth Blount 47

      At the very least it would give us a ton of ammo come draft time.

    • Darth Blount 47

      Sinfully.

    • Darth Blount 47

      That was quick! Lol.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      We in there like swimwear! What up fellas!!! ✌️

    • 6 ring circus

      lol, Well, I can only be right or wrong on a w/l.. You book all kinds of prop bets, lol.

    • Jaybird

      Haden and Artie will play who ever is on their side. Doubt they move around to get AJ.

    • Chad Weiss

      Shazier and Williams gonna have a field day. Bell dominant against Bengals today imo

    • Reg Sayhitodabadguy Hunt

      him and McDonald

    • Ravens Team Gynecologist

      Let’s not suck today on offense/ red zone please.

    • Michael

      If you lose this bet, we meet at Olive Garden your treat.

    • Yeshaya

      Ok good, he’s been appeased.

    • 6 ring circus

      MB goes down easy. No Bell like footwork.

    • Darth Blount 47

      GREASE alert!

    • Jaybird

      Squeak , squeak.

    • Darth Blount 47

      I’ll never be so happy to get a question wrong! Lol.

    • HopeHarveys

      WR blocking has been awesome this year.

    • alevin16

      Smart play by Ben

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Nice catch Bell! Could have gotten more yds tho!

    • Darth Blount 47

      JJSS with the seal down block!

    • Michael Cunningham

      and no hold lol

    • Chad Weiss

      Ben needs to pump fake more!!

    • Reg Sayhitodabadguy Hunt

      td byant

    • Yeshaya

      Which for him is huge

    • Darth Blount 47

      Way to go through the progression quickly, Ben!

    • alevin16

      I still do not like the 5 wide, although I did see that 26 started in the backfield

    • Reg Sayhitodabadguy Hunt

      completely agree

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Let’s sco some points!

    • Rob S.

      Anybody else see the two-footed up Kick from Burfict on the second play of the game?

    • Jason Vancil

      McDonald is a good blocker

    • alevin16

      Need at TD!

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      re

    • HopeHarveys

      100%

    • Yeshaya

      Please redzone playcalling, don’t get silly.

    • Michael Cunningham

      Nix is knocking skulls

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Lol!

    • Paul RK

      FG is NOT an option !!!!

    • Yeshaya

      Yeah. He’s scum

    • alevin16

      Nixxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

    • Darth Blount 47

      Rosie leads the way!

    • Chad Weiss

      Blocking is looking great.Something bout this line vs Bengals

    • Ravens Team Gynecologist

      I love Rosie nix man.

    • Jason Vancil

      dont stop running

    • 6 ring circus

      110

    • Rob S.

      Right in front of the official I have no idea how there’s no call

    • Yeshaya

      Haven’t really been tested in pass protection though. If hubbard holds up though we’re golden

    • alevin16

      I think playaction to a TE could work

    • Reg Sayhitodabadguy Hunt

      McDonald’s

    • Darth Blount 47

      We need to get creative here, Haley. Get. A. Touch.

    • Chad Sanborn

      AB!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    • Jason Vancil

      TD AB!!!!!

    • Yeshaya

      ANTONIO!!!

    • Jaybird

      NICE!

    • Reg Sayhitodabadguy Hunt

      good ball placement

    • HopeHarveys

      Ben looking sharp off the bat

    • alevin16

      not too much holding on AB

    • Chad Sanborn

      How many opening drive TDs do we have this season?

    • Darth Blount 47

      BOOMIN’!!!!!!!!

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      AB simply the Best! PERIOD! PROVE ME WRONG!

    • 6 ring circus

      Continue to press the foot…to the neck…

    • Darth Blount 47

      Big Ben lives!

    • Danny Porter

      Nice drive

    • Yeshaya

      I think that might be our first

    • Jaybird

      Ben looks MVP like today. Is my boy back ?

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      I hear Business is Boomin’!

    • Reg Sayhitodabadguy Hunt

      wrong tony toe tap is better

    • alevin16

      Come on he is not in Limas Sweed’s universe…and for that I say thank god!

    • Darth Blount 47

      He ain’t neva left.

    • Agustin-ARG

      Perfect drive!!

    • Applebite

      I hope they’ll eventually get Bryant and somebody at TE more involved in this one….

    • Jaybird

      Preach it Darth!!!

    • Chad Weiss

      Could it be? Is this offense gonna start flashing?

    • Nathanael Dory

      finally scored on the first drive!!!!

    • Buccos9

      A TD throw in the middle of the end zone! My heart soars like a hawk.

    • Rick McClelland

      That may be the best drive I’ve watched yet this year. Defense time.

    • Rob

      Haha I’m so far behind on my stream..lets get this W

    • NinjaMountie

      Can’t complain about that drive. Good balance. Now hope the D plays well.

    • Darth Blount 47

      I would if I could…. BUT… I can’t!

    • Jaybird

      They made it look easy Nat.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Maybe the best drive of the season against I really good defense.

    • jconeoone C

      Who brought Ben out of retirement? I like.

    • Chad Weiss

      Dude might be best to ever play game by time he’s done..

    • Jaybird

      💥💥💥💥💥

    • Yeshaya

      Did pouncy false start a tiny bit on that score?

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      My bold prediction. Will Gay gets a pick 6 to make 6 all-time and break a tie with Rod Woodson for career lead. Book it.
      What is yours?

    • Yeshaya

      Chickky boy!

    • Darth Blount 47

      Willpower!

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Chick!

    • Yeshaya

      Deebo gets a FF

    • alevin16

      I am happy for the stop there but just kick it into the endzone please

    • Jaybird

      That was a weird play. Something looked off, right? Timing wise.

    • SilverSteel

      Yes, he does.

    • Reg Sayhitodabadguy Hunt

      lol he let a chick tackle him

    • Nathanael Dory

      Finally!

    • HopeHarveys

      Somebody flinched.

    • Darth Blount 47

      You too, Silver!

    • Dee Evolution

      But they keep jagging on… : )

    • Reg Sayhitodabadguy Hunt

      McDonald scores
      Bryant scores
      THEY ALL SCORE

    • HopeHarveys

      WATT

    • Darth Blount 47

      Little Jerry Rice.

    • alevin16

      Watt needs a sack or 5

    • Dee Evolution

      ALMOST!!

    • HopeHarveys

      Artie rolled the dice here… yikes.

    • 6 ring circus

      I’d settle for 2

    • Greg Payne

      should have worn the high heeled cleats

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Green is a freak.

    • alevin16

      I have an idea here, COVER GREEN

    • Darth Blount 47

      Surprised we aren’t getting a dose of Mixon. Hill? Really?

    • Yeshaya

      Hilton MVP

    • Reg Sayhitodabadguy Hunt

      hit on no Ls

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Did you enjoy your stay at the Hilton Hotels?

    • HopeHarveys

      Senquez Golson’s friend is good at football.

    • Dee Evolution

      I second that emotion!

    • Chad Sanborn

      almost a bakward pass

    • Greg Payne

      He looks fired up today.

    • 太阳三联

      Hilton is a dog

    • Darth Blount 47

      Tony Romo hearts Hilton. Awww.

    • Yeshaya

      Yeah that should be an incomplete

    • alevin16

      I didn’t even know they called it backwards to begin with

    • Danny Porter

      31 is balling

    • Yeshaya

      Yeah, Fox game tracker called it an incomplete

    • dany

      I think Hilton read a book called “How to be liked by steelers fans”

    • alevin16

      either way it is third and long…argh

    • Reg Sayhitodabadguy Hunt

      int

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      a defender as I see it

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      No no guy!

    • HopeHarveys

      Whew

    • alevin16

      whew

    • Darth Blount 47

      Mike Munchak makes a tackle.

    • Yeshaya

      Excellent sound tackling by Shaz

    • 6 ring circus

      shazier looks slight, but he brings a load

    • NinjaMountie

      Okay…cool so far

    • NinjaMountie

      Hilton is a lucky find.

    • alevin16

      if we didn’t have bad luck on special teams we would not have any

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      In Tomlin voice: Run it again!

    • Darth Blount 47

      Written by Rosie Nix!

    • NinjaMountie

      I sense a bomb to MB upcoming.

    • dany

      who?

    • NinjaMountie

      Sorry
      ..bomb attempt

    • 6 ring circus

      I’d rather be lucky than good…5 on the powerball.

    • Jaybird

      We scoured him with Golson. Thank Golson.

    • dany

      edited by 2009 Issac Redman

    • HopeHarveys

      There’s already a GIF of Burfict kicking Rosie Nix in the face going around.

    • Agustin-ARG

      let´s to play action!!

    • Chad Sanborn

      hard to believe that talent was on the practice squad .l just waiting

    • Taylor Williams

      Nah he’s Golson reincarnated.

    • Darth Blount 47

      Haha!

    • Jaybird

      Deep pass to McDonald . Book it!

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Is that stat correct!?!

    • Yeshaya

      The opening drive points allowed? I think so

    • Darth Blount 47

      I’d pay to see that cage death match.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Wow!

    • Chad Sanborn

      seems hard to believe but .. i guess its true

    • #7

      Only up 7-0? What’s wrong with this team!!! Fire and cut everyone

    • 6 ring circus

      Let’s not get conservative.

    • Reg Sayhitodabadguy Hunt

      here comes the bomb to Bryant or McDonald

    • dany

      Ben’s getting ready for a play action, just look at his body language when handing off

    • Chad Sanborn

      idk how Ben got rid of that ball

    • Danny Porter

      74 needs help

    • Darth Blount 47

      Lawson. Son of a ….

    • Paul RK

      AV gave up another hard hit / sack

    • 6 ring circus

      AV let a leaker, I think.

    • Chad Sanborn

      Villy hasn’t been great this year. He is such a big guy you would think he would be like a brick wall.

    • #7

      Run run pass punt

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Man I wanted that guy!

    • Chad Sanborn

      yep. saw that on replay. He hasn’t played so well this year.

    • Jaybird

      He’s been pretty awful actually . Kind of like the start of last year.

    • dany

      carl lawson eh haha

    • Darth Blount 47

      This Bungle D is full of guys that I wanted! Lol. I HATE it.

    • Reg Sayhitodabadguy Hunt

      what rd did he go in

    • Taylor Williams

      That’s fine, but everyone’s still going deep on third down.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Could use a pick 6 right here

    • 6 ring circus

      Not to his contract, for sure.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      4th.

    • dany

      Lawson is pretty small though, leverage game there. He’s been good against the bengals usual 6’6+ ends

    • NinjaMountie

      Need some big plays from d here

    • Mrs Bighead

      Villanueva got worked on that last play

    • Taylor Williams

      Haley sucks. Why does everyone go deep in third down?

    • Jaybird

      Yeah but we got Josh “neutron” Dobbs instead.

    • Darth Blount 47

      Sadly, he’s been very average.

    • Chad Sanborn

      its only the 2nd series. But I would like to mix up run/ pass more on 1st down

    • Agustin-ARG

      I want to see you Cam…

    • #7

      Prediction: Bengals score here and this blog goes ape chit

    • 6 ring circus

      I think he and Mccullers need to go sniff some gunpowder or something.

    • Jay Clam

      I feel like we need a new punter…

    • Reg Sayhitodabadguy Hunt

      tfl sack int

    • Darth Blount 47

      Well… SOMEONE has to hold the clipboard’s clipboard.

    • Mrs Bighead

      FG is likely

    • ryan72384

      Will Berry ever give us a field position flipping punt this year?

    • Yeshaya

      Excellent TJ

    • HopeHarveys

      WATT

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Watt!!!

    • NinjaMountie

      That’s groundinh

    • Chad Sanborn

      Almost….

    • Taylor Williams

      That Watt move! Nasty.

    • #7

      I’m good with that

    • Mister Wirez

      Wouldn’t have it any other way.. :eyeroll:

    • Shannon Stephenson

      saw that huge whole

    • Paul RK

      cut back killed us !!

    • Taylor Williams

      Of course that happens

    • HopeHarveys

      He got away from Cam

    • Michael Cunningham

      had ’em

    • Chad Sanborn

      hmmmm i saw a block in the back on Heyward i thought…

    • Darth Blount 47

      That was a block in the back!!!!!!

    • dany

      Both Dupree and Watt with a hand in that one, just what they need

    • 6 ring circus

      Say it ain’t so, Joe!!!!

    • NinjaMountie

      Los….thats never called there

    • Chad Sanborn

      on Cam right? I thought I saw that too

    • Jaybird

      Here comes a TO

    • ryan72384

      He’s facing the right run defense to get his ypc average up

    • Jason Vancil

      That Mixon really packs a punch.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Man I like Haden!

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Steelers just gave up longest rush in Mixons career

    • Yeshaya

      Cmon…

    • 6 ring circus

      almost…

    • Darth Blount 47

      Hilton.

    • Chad Sanborn

      really?…

    • #7

      When has this team ever been better against the pass than against the run?

    • Yeshaya

      That’s the kindof situation I’d want JH in on

    • Darth Blount 47

      Well, not FOR US.

    • Taylor Williams

      This year

    • NinjaMountie

      It’s not illegal

    • HopeHarveys

      Nice play by Chick

    • Mister Wirez

      Mixon looks like a big guy

    • Jason Vancil

      Green always has big games in Pittsburgh

    • Yeshaya

      Beautiful chick

    • #7

      Yeah it’s the first time I can ever remember

    • Chad Sanborn

      Man they had us on that one… glad it got tipped

    • Shannon Stephenson

      chick saved us on that play

    • Jaybird

      Tipped !

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      I’ll even just take a plain pick at this point

    • Applebite

      Same size as Bell….

    • Darth Blount 47

      Heady play by Chick!

    • HopeHarveys

      Hargrave!

    • Yeshaya

      J-Wobble, nice tackle

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Grave!

    • #7

      Not when Ike was on him

    • Taylor Williams

      Need more hargrave. He’s on the sideline too long

    • Shannon Stephenson

      watch green

    • dany

      wow that Ozwumah

    • Shannon Stephenson

      wow

    • Danny Porter

      Too much time

    • alevin16

      well now we have a game

    • Paul RK

      rushed only 3 !!!!!

    • HopeHarveys

      3 Man Rush

    • Chad Sanborn

      someone here called this TD

    • Darth Blount 47

      U G H.

    • ryan72384

      All about the passrush

    • 6 ring circus

      Fitting…on Mike Mitchelll

    • NinjaMountie

      New game

    • dany

      They’re getting really creative, watch out!

    • Chad Sanborn

      yeah Harrison was in on that snap, but dropped out into coverage

    • Shannon Stephenson

      great play by Dalton…hard to defend that

    • Reg Sayhitodabadguy Hunt

      shazier got to get his hands up

    • Dee Evolution

      Please stop playing soft zone in goal-to-go situations.

    • Mrs Bighead

      Defense laid down

    • Taylor Williams

      What’s with the 3 man rush? Just press the receiver and rush 4-5

    • Jaybird

      I hate rushing three. Stupid

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      No pass rush – making Dalton look like Tom frickin Brady

    • Michael Cunningham

      Should have blitzed with Hilton

    • 6 ring circus

      For sure, pass and catch is super hard to defend. In fact, you can’t defend the perfect pass.

    • Darth Blount 47

      On pace for 56 total points….

    • dany

      Haha that should be something, when in doubt blitz Hilton

    • Darth Blount 47

      His little red-headed cousin.

    • #7

      It’s over. Fire everyone. Demo the stadium.

    • NinjaMountie

      Ben needs to step up

    • ryan72384

      Makes sense drop your 39 year old passrush specialist into coverage

    • Buccos9

      Rushing three, with James Harrison in the middle of the D on a passing down, is just a sad choice by Butler.

    • George Kroger

      Let’s see if Haley has learned not to be overly conservative early in drives. That TD drive by the bengals shows the Steelers are gonna need to put up 20 (maybe 30) + to win this.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Throw it downtown to Martavis.

    • Shannon Stephenson

      eat their children

    • Aj Gentile

      You forgot move the team too

    • Dee Evolution

      We need to be smarter about play-calling when backed up deep in our territory. We don’t have the best punter to bail us out.

    • Chad Sanborn

      I have a piece of 3 Rivers … Hopefully I can get a piece of Heinz as well

    • HopeHarveys

      RRPP

    • alevin16

      play action

    • #7

      Who wants this team?

    • Darth Blount 47

      Bungles are starting to cheat up on the run. We need to stretch them back out.

    • dany

      I love how Randy Bullock always looks chubby

    • Reg Sayhitodabadguy Hunt

      it’s coming on this drive

    • HopeHarveys

      If there ever was a time…

    • Chad Sanborn

      Sell the team to a new owner

    • #7

      I would love a piece of 3 Rivers. That’s awesome.

    • Taylor Williams

      Shouldn’t have rushed Gilbert last week. Hubbard’s gonna get Ben killed eventually.

    • T-51b

      Didn’t I read that the Bengals are having trouble with their o-line?

      If so, why did the Steelers only rush 3 there?

    • Jaybird

      Where is Dupree??? The guy is non existent.

    • Darth Blount 47

      Which jersey # has everyone chosen to wear today???

    • George Kroger

      I must be ignorant or just old, but I have no idea what this means.

    • Greg Payne

      58 – always

    • Taylor Williams

      We have the best pass rush since 2010…. and we rush 3. Thank Butler

    • Steelers12

      Which is why i wanted to double dip early in draft on edges

    • Darth Blount 47

      Classy.

    • Chad Sanborn

      Arians special

    • Rob

      Im ok with rushing three there..the coverage wasn’t really bad. That was an extremely tight window to throw into.

      Have to acknowledge that bad plays buy our team can also be the other team just making a really good play, and that was one of them imo

    • #7

      My treasured Huey Richardson

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Book of Eli! Welcome back!

    • Chad Sanborn

      Run Run Pass Punt

    • Shannon Stephenson

      That is knowing where the first down is

    • Darth Blount 47

      I’m rocking my 83.

    • Aj Gentile

      My newest one, 50

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Nice push, took!

    • HopeHarveys

      Spread the ball around

    • Shannon Stephenson

      That Conner is a load

    • T-51b

      That’s nice, but the Bengals o-line has struggled this year.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      I say again. Throw it downtownn to Martavis

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Micky D’s please!

    • #7

      Haley is as good as anyone in the screen game? Sure Tony

    • HopeHarveys

      There he is Jaybird!

    • Taylor Williams

      Connor sighting… MCDONALD SIGHTING!

    • Shannon Stephenson

      Vance!!!!! Almost all the way

    • NinjaMountie

      What!!!

    • Greg Payne

      Heeeeaath!

    • Michael Cunningham

      Happy Meal ..

    • Yeshaya

      Ben, meet McDonald

    • Aj Gentile

      There we go!

    • Chad Sanborn

      I loved his running style in preseason.

    • Darth Blount 47

      I’M LOVIN’ IT!

    • Chad Sanborn

      Old Macdonald had a catch…

    • alevin16

      Vaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaance

    • George Kroger

      Thanks – yep, that’s what I noticed.

    • Aj Gentile

      JUJU!!!!!!

    • Chad Weiss

      Woot woot

    • 6 ring circus

      Vance…deferred payment on investment.

    • Shannon Stephenson

      JUJU!!!!!!!

    • #7

      Ben looks sharp today

    • Nathanael Dory

      So Bryant will not miss a snap hummm Rapopo

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      JuJu on that beat!!!!

    • Jason Vancil

      Nice

    • Paul RK

      JUJU !!

    • Yeshaya

      10/10 TD, 15/10 celebration

    • Chad Sanborn

      BAmmmmmm! How does he get wide open like that

    • Chad Sanborn

      Nice celebration at the end

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      I said Martavis not JUJU! But I’ll take it.

    • George Kroger

      lol TD dance!

      Ben should have huge game; bengals secondary looks bad.

    • Applebite

      +2
      JUJU on that beat!

    • 6 ring circus

      The celebrations need mondo work…

    • Darth Blount 47

      Little known stat: JJSS has as many receiving TD’s as anyone else for us this season.

    • alevin16

      Don’t do that celebration, the refs could have said you were using the goal posts!

    • Taylor Williams

      Eiei oooo

    • NinjaMountie

      Awesome celebration…missed that in football

    • T-51b

      You’re giving them help in that situation. That’s what I’m saying

    • Chad Sanborn

      awww come one.. thats a 10 for originality

    • Greg Payne

      I’m surprised they didn’t get flagged for using the goal post in the hide and seek celebration.

    • Shannon Stephenson

      JuJu needs to be careful…..at the rate he is getting touchdowns he will need help thinking up new TD celebrations

    • Aj Gentile

      Does any know if Juju is leading Rookie WR in touchdowns?

    • Nathanael Dory

      JUJUUUUU!|

    • #7

      Rehire everyone. Rebuild the stadium.

    • Darth Blount 47

      Big Ben unretires!

    • Agustin-ARG

      Juju 1 game suspension by godell

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      That celebration gets a Chuck Norris thumbs up!

    • 6 ring circus

      Lets find that bowl trophy he has hidden on that farm…

    • Shannon Stephenson

      nice

    • Chad Weiss

      Down with the clown

    • alevin16

      Come on at least Fire Danny Smith!

    • Buccos9

      I am loving the way Haley and Been are using the middle of the field.

    • ryan72384

      JuJu reminds me of Lad Green. Kind of runs like him. Works those seam routes

    • Yeshaya

      Ben looks like himself. Thank God

    • Taylor Williams

      Too bad, Ben already retired. Killer bees went to the Browns

    • pittfan

      BENS done. Sell the team.

    • Chad Sanborn

      hmmmm good point. they did last week. perhaps it wasn’t seen as a prop this time? But if they can fine him for it, they will

    • #7

      Lol ehhhh ok.

    • Shannon Stephenson

      Love and Haley does not go well on this thread…be careful….the haters are here.

    • Darth Blount 47

      The Hide & Seek was GLORIOUS!

      Just went back and rewatched it twice!

      Laughed everytime!

    • Chad Sanborn

      finally some personality to a game that lost some

    • 6 ring circus

      Well, it was original, but so was my last dum…p

    • Dee Evolution

      Young! I thought he was doing some prayer/meditation/jedi mind trick…. Next celebration should be Criss Angel-inspired.

    • NinjaMountie

      I give you 100 thumbs up for working Chuck into the comment

    • Reg Sayhitodabadguy Hunt

      Bryant and McDonald with tds too

    • Darth Blount 47

      He should levitate???

    • ryan72384

      I feel like Rosie Nix could tackle a full grown elephant

    • Rob

      Part of it is also confusing the QB. Expect pressure, and not get any is just as effective as not showing pressure, and sending the house. It’s not always as simple as, send pressure bc their offensive line struggles.

    • alevin16

      Not feeling it with the Run D, making me nervous

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      They practiced that for a week!

    • Michael Cunningham

      no Tuitt

    • alevin16

      Yes it is like night and day when he is out

    • Chad Sanborn

      was that catch by McDonald his longest this season?

    • Carlos Martínez

      Lets call Homer Simpson.

    • Steelers12

      😂🤣

    • Dee Evolution

      EXACTLY!!

    • Darth Blount 47

      Easy. Bungles gonna bungle.

    • Reg Sayhitodabadguy Hunt

      int

    • #7

      Mixon looks like a good player. Fortunately for the Bengals they’re not afraid of hiring criminals

    • 6 ring circus

      Tuitt is a baller, even when his name is not getting called, he is in the mix.

    • Shannon Stephenson

      someone moved out of their zone

    • ryan72384

      Seriously come on D. Last week KC couldn’t do anything for 3 quarters and now this

    • Chad Sanborn

      Dalton crunched

    • Rob

      Lad Green barely remembers Lad Green lol

    • alevin16

      NO do not knock him out…we are not good with backups

    • Yeshaya

      Nice hit by Watt, hope burns and gay are ok

    • Reg Sayhitodabadguy Hunt

      shazier put your hands up

    • HopeHarveys

      I do not want to see AJ

    • #7

      Getting the feeling Ben and the receivers are gonna have to win this game today

    • 6 ring circus

      That wasn’t a big hit..QB’s milking the system…hate it

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Make up flag?

    • NinjaMountie

      Sigh

    • Shannon Stephenson

      Holding on the defense on a run play?

    • Chad Sanborn

      it looked worse live than on the replay.

    • Michael Cunningham

      wtf

    • Jason Vancil

      It’s rare.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      I never heard of that.

    • Shannon Stephenson

      do not know if I have ever remember it being called before

    • Darth Blount 47

      I think Watt killed Dalton and Burns killed Mitchell.

    • 6 ring circus

      Absolutely. And officials watch in real time. That’s part of the issue, they are taught to throw the flag first now.

    • dany

      Hampton in 08. He went berserk after it

    • Taylor Williams

      Wtf why rush 3???!!!!!!?

    • #7

      Boo the 3 man rush. BOOOOOOO

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Goodell trying to turn NFL into NBA with make up calls to make games close

    • Jason Vancil

      Casey Hampton got called a couple of times I remember.

    • Dee Evolution

      Is it me, or do the refs always give generous spots to opposing ball-carriers?

    • alevin16

      that way you can avoid covering with 8

    • ryan72384

      Alright guess were going to have to score 50 today

    • HopeHarveys

      Robert Golden in there

    • NinjaMountie

      Sigh…can we hold them to a fg

    • Chad Weiss

      I just don’t get it.Offense starts playing great and all of sudden defense goes turns into trash

    • Chad Sanborn

      reminds me of the chicago game

    • Michael Cunningham

      Harrison

    • 6 ring circus

      Mixon’s going for 100 today…

    • Shannon Stephenson

      wondering if Dave Bryan is starting to worry about Mixon now

    • HopeHarveys

      Heyward with the emphatic slam!

    • Yeshaya

      Nice Ironhead. 2 more stops

    • #7

      Bengals line is struggling. I know! Let’s rush 3! Brilliant!

    • Paul RK

      we really miss Tuitt on the 3 man rush

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Heyward!!!

    • Steelers12

      Someone to put some sauce on mixon

    • Darth Blount 47

      Heyward …. ANGRY!

    • Chad Sanborn

      yeah thats odd.

    • Reg Sayhitodabadguy Hunt

      i think shazier got hurt earlier

    • Chad Sanborn

      The way they are running with a small back on us, reminds me of the Chicago game.

    • Taylor Williams

      Blitz Hilton again

    • Shannon Stephenson

      come on wit da turnovers

    • Jason Vancil

      Need a stop here.

    • 太阳三联

      Defense so fxcking soft

    • Carlos Martínez

      What about that holding on Hargreave

    • Chad Sanborn

      hes been getting held and no flags

    • 太阳三联

      I snapped out loud on that

    • alevin16

      I think the Bengal said my bad so the ref let it go

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Now he understands why Harrison angryy all the time

    • NinjaMountie

      Geesh

    • Dee Evolution

      Generous spots

    • Darth Blount 47

      I’m pretty sure Romo is a Steeler fan deep down.

    • Yeshaya

      I’m guessing they’re going for it

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Nope!

    • Dee Evolution

      Ball was out at the 2.

    • 太阳三联

      Honestly it’s refreshing. He knows the game

    • Shannon Stephenson

      Lets go D!!!!!

    • NinjaMountie

      Dang

    • Paul RK

      this is why we cant have nice things…..

    • Greg Payne

      So last one with the ball wins?

    • Danny Porter

      Defense looks bad

    • HopeHarveys

      Heck ova game so far

    • Shannon Stephenson

      How come other teams make red zone scoring look so easy

    • ryan72384

      When our defense is bad they are just plain awful

    • 太阳三联

      Who is this bum ass defense out here today seriously

    • Chad Sanborn

      Welp… they are being creative on Offense… something I wish we had.

    • Steeldog22

      Exact same play Chicago ran.

    • dany

      they should go for it

    • George Kroger

      Dirty Red…not good (horrible read).

    • Taylor Williams

      Easy. Bungles figured out how to play against this soft prevent D

    • Aj Gentile

      So much for that top ranked D

    • Paul RK

      backup ILB’s were horrible on that play !

    • Applebite

      Haley outsmarts himself.

    • Darth Blount 47

      U G H.

    • Rick McClelland

      What happened to the defense that held the Chiefs to 6 yards in a half?

    • NinjaMountie

      Watch…..neither team will have offense in the second half.

    • 6 ring circus

      Defense will be why we don’t win #7. D wins Bowls.

    • capehouse

      Steelers 4-6-1 defense allowed a TD. Wow big surprise.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      This freaking defense couldn’t cover a dang baby if they were a blanket.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Wack.

    • Dee Evolution

      Would they have gone for it on 4th and goal from the 2?

    • Nathanael Dory

      loll they’ve been caught with the same type of play before

    • Mister Wirez

      TEs kill the Steelers

    • Mrs Bighead

      Two practice squad LBs cost us one there

    • Ichabod

      Wow no pass rush and D unable to stop Bungles
      O better keep scoring

    • John Pennington

      So far Burns has not helped on 3 run plays standing there watching oh a bump with his shoulder.The man is no good against the run.He will hurt the team before this is over.

    • Evan Eremita

      Hmm. So that’s what an offensive coordinator looks like.

    • #7

      Wouldn’t be right if we didn’t have a unit on this team to bash

    • George Kroger

      Until the last 6 minutes – they we’ll see two TDs each.

    • RASTA

      I must’ve missed it…why are two backup LB’s in the game there? Or ever for that matter? (except where injuries have mounted of course)….

    • jconeoone C

      Dirty red is suppose to be a smart player to make up for less than ideal ability. cant play like that.

    • Ichabod

      They play against out D

    • Mister Wirez

      Yep.. Dirty Red

    • WreckIess

      Probably should’ve gotten some better backup ILBs if we’re expecting them to actually play competent pass defense in the red zone.

    • Shannon Stephenson

      they have been playing them on red zone plays in the past

    • Chad Sanborn

      At this point I think its going to come down to a special teams play as to who wins….and our special teams are not so special… But hopefully we can make some halftime adjustments on defense.

    • WilliamSekinger

      Nope. D gets you to the game. Offense wins Bowls.

    • Mrs Bighead

      Fort was lost too

    • Darth Blount 47

      Look on the bright side….

      Burfict hasn’t murdered anyone and our Offense is moving the ball. Ben is sharp and the Bungles are daisies if they can out-shoot us in Pittsburgh.

    • George Kroger

      Dirty Red good on ST, but horrible on D! I guess he’s young and can improve (we hope).

    • Taylor Williams

      We have a pass rush. They just rush 3 and play prevent

    • Aj Gentile

      He did kick Nix though

    • Darth Blount 47

      That probably just got Nix angrier.

    • Mrs Bighead

      Ben’s wife prayed for him and it worked

    • T-51b

      When’s the last time the Steelers had a kickoff returned for a TD?

    • George Kroger

      Who’s the color guy in this broadcast? Guy is definitely rooting for the bengals.

    • Darth Blount 47

      The power of Christ compels you!

    • Mrs Bighead

      Romo and he’s really good

    • Mister Wirez

      Romo

    • T-51b

      Tony Romo

    • Aj Gentile

      I hope so

    • 6 ring circus

      Tony Moho. But he is very insightful. He calls momentum, and Cincy has it.

    • Evan Eremita

      I think he’s annoying

    • Darth Blount 47

      Could Hubbard be any lazier on that one!!!!!!???!!

      It looked like he was playing Patty-Cake.

    • Chad Sanborn

      ben wanted that free play

    • HopeHarveys

      I like him too

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Got em!

    • Taylor Williams

      Romo, who should be out playing for the Texans

    • Mrs Bighead

      I think he’s refreshing as an announcer. Annoying is Phil Simms

    • Dee Evolution

      So many players get overly excited when they see someone encroach the neutral zone.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Shoot I wanted that free play!