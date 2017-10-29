2017 Week 8 Steelers Vs Lions Live Update And Discussion Thread – First Half

The Steelers are back on the road, this time in Detroit, looking to claim third third straight victory, and the sixth overall. A win today would keep them tied for the best record in the AFC and retain a two-game lead in the AFC North.

The most notable inactive today is, of course, Martavis Bryant, who is being benched for disciplinary reasons. As has been the case for most of the season, right tackle Marcus Gilbert and defensive end Stephon Tuitt are also inactive due to injury. Tight end Vance McDonald is missing his second game of the year.

The Lions will be without their starting left tackle, Greg Robinson, replaced in the lineup by Brian Mihalik, making his first career start. Wide receiver Golden Tate, who is banged up, is dressed, but whether or not he will be the same dynamic threat that he is when healthy remains to be seen.