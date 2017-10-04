Hot Topics

    4-1 Start Ends Well For Steelers In Tomlin Era

    By Alex Kozora October 7, 2017 at 10:56 am


    The last time we broached a subject like this, the Pittsburgh Steelers went out and laid an egg to the Chicago Bears. So the track record isn’t the best. But if the Pittsburgh Steelers can stay on track and knock off the Jacksonville Jaguars, they’ll move to 4-1. And that’s a very good sign for the season success.

    Under Mike Tomlin, the Steelers have begun a year 4-1 on four different occasions. The years and the final results.

    2007 – Wild Card Loss (10-6 regular season)
    2008 – Super Bowl Win (12-4)
    2010 – Super Bowl Loss (12-4)
    2016 – AFC Championship Loss (11-5)

    On that math alone, it’s a 50% chance to advance to the Super Bowl. And in only one of those years did they not advance to the AFC Title game.

    Sure, that’s all history and the past doesn’t dictate the future. But it sure can’t hurt either.


    More relevantly, it’s a great chance for the Steelers to keep creating separation in the AFC North. The Ravens travel to take on the Oakland Raiders, poised for a bounce back week even if they are without Derek Carr. A win by Pittsburgh and loss by Baltimore puts the Steelers at 4-1, Ravens at 2-3. And the Cleveland Browns or Cincinnati Bengals…well, you already know the deal.

    It’ll make Pittsburgh runaway favorites for the division.

    It’s a down year for the North. And time for the Steelers to capitalize.

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • francesco

      Running away whether in games or division titles is not in the Steelers DNA of doing things.

    • dany

      Things would have to go real bad for them not to win the North. At this point I hope they keep up with the chiefs, and more importantly ahead of the pats. Probably even the raiders, just in case

    • Cullen James Riley

      I know this is petty, but I just want to keep seeing us play teams who are beat up. Haha.
      Week 1 – #1 overall pick Myles Garrett was out.
      Week 2 – QB Sam Bradford was out.
      Week 3 – Can’t think of any major injuries, and we lost that game.
      Week 4 – Baltimore has 16(?) players on IR. Most notably, Marshal Yanda.
      Week 5 – CB Jalen Ramsey & RB Leonard Fournette have both been on the injury list all week. Far fetched to dream, but I’m still going to dream. Haha.
      Week 6 – All-pro Safety Eric Berry is out.
      Week 7 – Hoping Vontaze Burfict is out by then.
      Week 8 – Hoping Detroit loses a major component to their defense (even just for week 8).
      And that takes us to our bye week.