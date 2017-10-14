Hot Topics

    2017 NFL Week 6 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & David Todd

    By Dave Bryan October 14, 2017 at 11:54 pm


    Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast my co-host David Todd and I pick all of the NFL games against the spread and we post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode. We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below.

    Week 6 GamesLineDave BryanDavid Todd
    Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers  8:25 PM ET (THUR)Panthers -3Panthers -3Eagles +3
    Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans 1:00 PM ET (SUN)Texans -9.5Browns +9.5Texans -9.5
    New England Patriots at New York Jets 1:00 PM ET (SUN)Jets +9.5Patriots -9.5Patriots -9.5
    Miami Dolphins at Atlanta Falcons 1:00 PM ET (SUN)Falcons -13Falcons -13Dolphins +13
    Detroit Lions at New Orleans Saints 1:00 PM ET (SUN)Saints -4Saints -4Lions +4
    Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings 1:00 PM ET (SUN)Vikings +3Packers -3Packers -3
    Chicago Bears at Baltimore Ravens 1:00 PM ET (SUN)Ravens -6.5Bears +6.5Bears +6.5
    San Francisco 49ers at Washington Redskins 1:00 PM ET (SUN)Redskins -10.5Redskins -10.5Redskins -10.5
    Los Angeles Rams at Jacksonville Jaguars 4:05 PM ET (SUN)Jaguars -2.5Rams +2.5Jaguars -2.5
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Arizona Cardinals 4:05 PM ET (SUN)Cardinals +1.5Buccaneers -1.5Buccaneers -1.5
    Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland Raiders 4:25 PM ET (SUN)Raiders -4Chargers +4Raiders -4
    New York Giants at Denver Broncos 8:30 PM ET (SUN)Broncos -11.5Giants +11.5Broncos -11.5
    Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans 8:30 PM ET (MON)NO LINE YET
    Pittsburgh Steelers at Kansas City Chiefs 4:25 PM ET (SUN)Chiefs -4Steelers +4Steelers +4
    Steelers Game Final Score PredictionSteelers 27-16Steelers 27-24
    Week 5 Results7-74-10
    2017 Results38-3928-59

