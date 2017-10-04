Hot Topics

    Antonio Brown Apologizes Publicly For Being A Distraction

    By Dave Bryan October 4, 2017 at 11:24 am


    Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown made a little bit of a scene during his team’s Sunday road win over the Baltimore Ravens and since then his mini sideline temper tantrum has become one of the top stories in the NFL. On Wednesday, Brown took to Twitter to apologize for his Sunday actions.

    Brown’s apology comes one day after quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said during his weekly radio show that the wide receiver’s Sunday actions on the sideline could serve as a distraction to the team moving forward. Those comments were followed up by head coach Mike Tomlin saying his during Tuesday press conference that Brown needs to be more professional moving forward.


    Brown, who threw a water cooler on the Steelers sideline during the second quarter of Sunday’s game after Roethlisberger failed to notice him being wide-open on a third and short play, previously wrote his actions off after the game as it being a result of him being an overly passionate player who just wants to help his team win.

    Now that Brown has publicly apologized for his Sunday sideline antics, hopefully the team can now move forward and start focusing on their upcoming week 5 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

    “We are over it now,” said Roethlisberger on Wednesday. “We have moved on to Jacksonville. It’s Wednesday, it’s Jacksonville week. This is a really good defense. We don’t have time to think about anything else other than that right now.”

    • falconsaftey43

      Yay. AB better be prepared to have another quite week. Jags are good against the pass (even on a per play basis) but are terrible vs. the run. I’d expect another run heavy game plan. I want to see a +200 yard rushing performance by this team.

    • Steelers12

      Man Ben and his high horse attitude is so funny to me. Ben has caused his fair share of distractions and when brady curses out coaches on sidelines and throw helmets it called “passion”.

    • Steeler Nation!

      Ben has made his mistakes, and owned up to them. Brady is a jackass. What’s your point?

    • falconsaftey43

      JAX has given up most total rushing yards, worst ypc (5.7). They’ve had two 200+ yard rushing games against already (titans and jets). they allow a 41% success rate on 1st down rushes, 51% on 2nd, and 66% on 3rd. 46% run success allowed overall. Great game to get Bell/Connor heavily involved from the start.

    • CountryClub

      Ben and Tomlin were right to do what they did. AB was right to “apologize”. It’s all over now.

    • PaeperCup

      I think this was marketing ploy by Gatorade to promote the durability of their coolers.

    • ThatGuy

      Bell’s getting 165 on the ground.

    • Darth Blount 47

      Steeler Nation… Our long national nightmare is over.

    • #7

      Ben should have screamed, cried, pushed the WR coach, and kicked a puppy after AB dropped that 2 pt conversion throw.

    • Sam Clonch

      This is still a story?

    • Matt

      Done now?

    • Conserv_58

      What about the fact he has matured as a person, especially since he got married can’t you appreciate? He made some bad choices in his younger years. Who hasn’t? I sure made my fair share of dumb decisions in my life when I was young, but I’ve learned from my mistakes and make it a point to not make the same ones over again.

    • Conserv_58

      So, how’s about the Jaguars?

    • The Chin

      3-1

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Run heavy and stack AB with another receiver also play him in the slot.

    • srdan

      I think people are sleeping on this team. This is going to be 2003 football. Who can rush for more yards gets the win.

    • John Noh

      Good. Time to move on.

    • John Noh

      LMAO! Thanks Pres. Ford.

    • WilliamSekinger

      Bell should have that by halftime.

    • Gizmosteel

      Thumbs up!

    • FATCAT716

      Yea well AB is the best in the business & I predict business will be boomin this week

    • SwagDaddy330

      I agree because doing all of that when AB doesn’t get open would be too many delay of game penalties.

    • RMSteeler

      Can’t wait to see the OFF and DEF breakdown articles on the Jags later this week. Want to see if the pass defense is that good, or skewed because everybody can run on them so successfully and aren’t really tested.

    • Steve Johnson

      I would like to see Connor and Watson get more carries as well. No need to run L. Bell in the ground too early. Besides, we all know he has had duribility issues in the past.

    • Steve Johnson

      Yes, you’re right. I just hope this is the last time we have to hear about A.B. apologize for some dumb (S) he has done in the locker room or sideline. Like Tomlin said during his Weekly Press Conference “act like a professional.”

    • Xclewsive

      AB marketing Facebook and Gatorade now? lol

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      The throw was off. AB had to reach back for the ball instead of being lead into the endzone. He would have been tackled before he scored anyway.

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      Just Conner. He should get at least 5-7 carries a game.

    • JT

      You know the whole anthem debacle worked out well for a thrashing of the Ravens. Maybe distractions are a good thing. Somebody get Bell a “Juice is Loose” T-shirt with OJ’s face on it to wear postgame this week or something.

    • JT

      AB is matchup proof. I don’t know how many times he needs to show it for people to understand.

    • JT

      I think the gameplan will be the same as Chicago, just hopefully better executed (so what GB did). Get up early and coast. Make them use more Bortles and less of Leonard.

    • steeltown

      Tough defense and good running game. Like always, we need to stop the run first and foremost.