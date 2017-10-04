Antonio Brown Apologizes Publicly For Being A Distraction

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown made a little bit of a scene during his team’s Sunday road win over the Baltimore Ravens and since then his mini sideline temper tantrum has become one of the top stories in the NFL. On Wednesday, Brown took to Twitter to apologize for his Sunday actions.

Apologize for all the noise and the distractions Steeler nation let's stay focus #Pushfor7 — Antonio Brown (@AB84) October 4, 2017

Brown’s apology comes one day after quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said during his weekly radio show that the wide receiver’s Sunday actions on the sideline could serve as a distraction to the team moving forward. Those comments were followed up by head coach Mike Tomlin saying his during Tuesday press conference that Brown needs to be more professional moving forward.





Brown, who threw a water cooler on the Steelers sideline during the second quarter of Sunday’s game after Roethlisberger failed to notice him being wide-open on a third and short play, previously wrote his actions off after the game as it being a result of him being an overly passionate player who just wants to help his team win.

Now that Brown has publicly apologized for his Sunday sideline antics, hopefully the team can now move forward and start focusing on their upcoming week 5 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“We are over it now,” said Roethlisberger on Wednesday. “We have moved on to Jacksonville. It’s Wednesday, it’s Jacksonville week. This is a really good defense. We don’t have time to think about anything else other than that right now.”