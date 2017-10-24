Antonio Brown Offers Reward For Return Of Smith-Schuster’s Stolen Bike

Since Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals ended, Pittsburgh Steelers rookie wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster has had some bad juju and hopefully one of you reading this post can help him remedy some of it.

Smith-Schuster, who caught two passes for 39 yards and a touchdown in Sunday’s home win over the Bengals, had his bike stolen from him Monday night. The rookie wide receiver doesn’t have a driver’s licence so he had to walk to the team facility earlier today.

🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ MY BIKE GOT STOLEN 😂😂 WHY PEOPLE GOT TO BE LIKE THAT?? pic.twitter.com/W01q63IY0d — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) October 24, 2017





Smith-Schuster’s bicycle being stolen comes on the heels of fellow wide receiver Martavis Bryant needlessly taking a shot at him on Instagram Sunday night because the rookie is essentially stealing some of his playing time. If that’s not enough, this year’s second-round draft pick is currently in concussion protocol after reporting symptoms following the team’s Sunday win.

Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown is trying to help get Smith-Schuster get his bike back, however, and is even offering a reward for its return. Brown posted on Twitter that he’ll provide to tickets to a future home game to anybody who helps get the bike returned to the team’s practice facility.

This was me biking yesterday 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ gonna miss that bike for real 😭 pic.twitter.com/Xyv59LBh75 — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) October 24, 2017