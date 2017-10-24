Hot Topics

    Antonio Brown Offers Reward For Return Of Smith-Schuster’s Stolen Bike

    By Dave Bryan October 24, 2017 at 01:00 pm


    Since Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals ended, Pittsburgh Steelers rookie wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster has had some bad juju and hopefully one of you reading this post can help him remedy some of it.

    Smith-Schuster, who caught two passes for 39 yards and a touchdown in Sunday’s home win over the Bengals, had his bike stolen from him Monday night. The rookie wide receiver doesn’t have a driver’s licence so he had to walk to the team facility earlier today.


    Smith-Schuster’s bicycle being stolen comes on the heels of fellow wide receiver Martavis Bryant needlessly taking a shot at him on Instagram Sunday night because the rookie is essentially stealing some of his playing time. If that’s not enough, this year’s second-round draft pick is currently in concussion protocol after reporting symptoms following the team’s Sunday win.

    Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown is trying to help get Smith-Schuster get his bike back, however, and is even offering a reward for its return. Brown posted on Twitter that he’ll provide to tickets to a future home game to anybody who helps get the bike returned to the team’s practice facility.

    • Bryant Eng

      This is a really low move on Martavis’ part. Sure, scorch the guy on social media, but why he gotta steal his bike?

    • SwagDaddy330

      Check MB’s garage. Unless he sold it for dope already.

    • Grant Humphrey

      That boy needs a drivers license lol

    • The Tony

      Here come the yinzers trying to make fun of Bryant.

    • O’Neal

      He gotta feed his family, point blank. Period.

    • O’Neal

      Its inevitable

    • WilliamSekinger

      Why you walking fool! Dude, seriously call the Organization, they will gladly pick you up.

    • colingrant

      He’s a kid literally. Refreshing to say the least. This story could possibly be the first in NFL history whereby a player’s primary transportation mode is bicycling and where the heist of it is not a “cute story”, but a real one. The public approval gap between he and Bryant is country wide.