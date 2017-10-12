Hot Topics

    Antonio Brown Rated As Best Receiver In Football

    By Alex Kozora October 12, 2017 at 12:33 pm


    But you probably already knew that title was true. Love them or hate them, PFF is certainly exhaustive in their research and yet again, they’re high on Antonio Brown.

    They released their grades for the league’s best receivers after five weeks. Brown topped the charts.


    Diving a little deeper, here’s what PFF had to say about AB.

    “Brown has also not dropped a single pass this season and his 40 catchable targets are the most among receivers without a dropped pass. Brown is on pace for a third 120-plus reception, 1500-plus yard season, which would be the third such season of his career. No other receiver in NFL history has more than one.”

    That last nugget of information is jaw-dropping. But that shows at the incredible level Brown’s game is at.

    Specifically, Brown is one pace to finish 2017 with 128 catches for 1744 yards. What’s funnier is that those wouldn’t be the best numbers he’s put up in each of those categories, career highs of 136 and 1834 respectively.

    Even in a time where the Steelers’ offense is the league’s most disappointing, Brown has been immune to their ills. He leads the league in receptions, yards, and averaging 13.6 yards per catch, the highest number since 2013.

    He’s only one of two receivers in the NFL, A.J. Green being the other, to average over 100 yards per game. If that number can hold for the rest of the season and Julio Jones fails to do the same, Brown and Jones will be tied for the most such seasons in NFL history. Calvin Johnson only had three. Marvin Harrison, Terrell Owens only twice each. Jerry Rice only accomplished it once.

    The other good nugget PFF dropped is that Brown has caused seven missed tackles this season, second of all wide receivers. He’s been as good as it gets. Which for him, is an awfully high bar.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • Dan

      An important factor in rating elite receivers is degree of head case. On a scale of Terrel Owens to Jerry Rice, I think AB also rates above average. Not perfect, but closer to the better side of the spectrum than say OBJ or Dez Bryant.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Not that it matters much big picture but I seem to remember 1 or 2 catchable balls that AB didn’t bring in this year. I know it can be a bit sketchy as to what is labeled as a drop but if it is graded on a curve for AB’s skills they were definitely drops.

    • PaeperCup

      Yup. Only 1 TD though….

    • Dan

      This is a highly subjective thing, but I think there have been instances where he could have done better in defending against interceptions. But overall I’d pick him over any other receiver in the league.

    • falconsaftey43

      What would be interesting would be for someone to grade “tough” catches. Basically mark down how many times they catch a ball, that if they hadn’t caught, it wouldn’t be considered a drop. Brown makes a ton of spectacular catches, especially his toe taps on the sidelines.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Yeah I am not debating him having the best grade, just questioning how they got the grade. I am always curious how people/groups define dropped passes as well.

    • treeher

      I think he’s had two nullified by penalties.

    • MP

      I miss RickM. Please come back.

    • treeher

      He can do better. I don’t think the other receivers, so far, are peeling coverage from him.

    • PaeperCup

      good point. *angry face*

    • Joseph Shaw

      All this and more in the latest edition of Duh magazine.