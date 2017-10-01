Hot Topics

    Antonio Brown, Teammates Defend His Sideline Blow-Up As Product Of ‘Passion’

    By Matthew Marczi October 1, 2017 at 07:27 pm


    Although he very nearly managed to score a touchdown on what proved to be the penultimate offensive play of the game for the Pittsburgh Steelers—sans a snap in victory formation—wide receiver Antonio Brown may have spent more time making noise off the field on the day than on it.

    For the game, the All-Pro had just four catches for 34 yards, ranking fifth on the team in receiving yards. He entered the day with demonstrative leads league-wide in terms of receptions and receiving yards with 26 for 354, respectively. Stefon Diggs has now passed him in receiving yards, while Bears running back Tarik Cohen is now just two receptions behind him.

    It was one pass, however, early in the second quarter that did not go his way that saw him fuming on the sideline. On third and four during the Steelers’ first possession of the quarter, Ben Roethlisberger was under pressure when he tried to find Le’Veon Bell on a target short of the first down that fell incomplete.

    Brown had pulled a double move on the down after showing a crossing route over the middle, peeling back to the left to find himself wide open on his side of the field on a play that could have had the potential to result in a long touchdown.

    He was livid that he was not targeted on the play, which would have required Roethlisberger to throw across his body while he was being hit, so much that he took it out on a water cooler on the sideline, fuming all the while.


    After the game, he was asked by reporters if that was the most frustrated during a game that he can recall being. He responded, saying that it was a product of his “passion about the game. Any time you work as hard [as you do] and you expect something out of a play and it doesn’t run the way you want it to, you just get a little frustrated”.

    While it was not the most optically beneficial moment of the game, his teammates defended and sympathized with his reaction. For his part, Roethlisberger talked about Brown’s passion. Everybody, he said knows “how passionate he is about wanting to help this team, wanting to do everything he can to take us to the next level”.

    Roethlisberger said that he thinks Brown’s behavior was “nothing more than a competitor wanting the ball every single play, and you can’t blame him for it”. Ramon Foster also told reporters that his response was “right-minded”, even if it looked bad, because it was just an example of his drive to succeed and to help the team succeed.

    The veteran offensive lineman pointed to the fact that they have too many playmakers on the offense for everybody to be featured every game. Yesterday was Bell’s day, putting up over 180 yards and scoring two touchdowns. Brown has two 10-reception, 100-yard games over the course of the first four weeks.

    • Reader783

      Non-story, just Jeremy Fowler and other beat reporters begging for a juicy locker room story, just like Jeremy’s “divided locker room” theory this morning. I was sure frustrated at home when I saw how open he was, so I don’t know why he can’t be a bit upset on the sideline.

      Tom Brady does it, he’s a fierce competitor…AB does it, locker room issues. Joke.

    • Steel B

      Other than just being a stupid thing to do, it’s a none story.

    • Ken Krampert

      Maybe Ben should have tossed a Gatorade cooler after AB lost control of the ball causing an INT. AB was totally out of line and would be best served to publicly apologize as well as personally apologize to Ben and Haley.

    • Matt

      Seriously? On a day the Steelers won and looked good, who cares about this? Enjoy the win guys.

    • TrappenWeisseGuy ;

      The little diva got his g-string in a knot again?.

    • WilliamSekinger

      Great point about Brady. He’s captured throwing things and yelling at teamates and coaches, and the media is like ‘wow, just look at his passion for the game’. Kind of sickening actually.

    • RickM

      If Ben had done this he’d be shot at dawn by this fanbase. AB can likely get away with it though. Yes, it was juvenile. He should know that Roethlisberger looks his way whenever he can. Ben handled it the right way by defending AB, but a vet shouldn’t be doing this kind of stuff as it suggests the QB missed seeing him. And in this case, the play had already broken down and Ben was looking in the opposite direction.

    • Matt

      Exactly. Stupid

    • NinjaMountie

      I noticed he picked an empty cooler to beat up. He’s afraid those full coolers will make him look bad.

    • Jones

      Mean Joe Green threw his helmet after a loss, too. Big deal.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      ab had at least 3 different plays where he was WIDE open. if ben hits him on any of them, touchdowns or at least very good chunks of yardage.

    • ryan72384

      Everyone just needs to adopt Jay Cutlers I don’t give a f… sideline demeanor. No passion. No fire. No personality. No story.

    • falconsaftey43

      Except that gets turned into a story haha. Don’t you remember all the bad press about Cutler not caring enough blah blah blah? All this stuff is nonsense. No one actually cares about this stuff.

    • Mark

      Bogus, that play was specifically designed for AB, you could see Haley’s reaction on the sideline. Brown was wide open and Ben had a chance to get it to him. We will get a post of the play soon, that was on Ben and he failed to throw it.

    • Mark

      That Int was a ridiculous call, not even close to an INT, AB need was down. So bogus

    • Obi Ryn Denobi

      It ‘looks’ terrible. It’s Dez Bryant-esque. But then some Gatorade coolers are just asking for it!

      There is no passion. There is the force!

    • Hec

      The Gatorade cooler asked for it!

    • JT

      As much as I don’t appreciate Fowler stirring up crap, it’s miles better than the days of Hensley covering the whole AFCN.

    • JT

      Saw someone on Twitter say he tossed the cooler because it didn’t stand for the anthem. Got a good chuckle out of that.

    • John A Stewart

      Exactly he was wide open on that play no excuse Ben had him.

    • John A Stewart

      It was unbelievable he was open like that.

    • Reader783

      At least Steelers sites and fans treated him like a joke….people take Fowler seriously and he spends 50% of his week talking about our locker room.

      James Harrison unhappy, Villanueva abandoned his team, AB was mad, the locker room is divided stories all in ONE WEEK.

    • Steel-on-Target

      Not a big deal. Just got caught up in the heat of the moment.

      The only advice I would offer AB (and only one-on-one as a teammate) is to think about last year towards the end of the season. You were disappointed that the receiving corps was so banged up and defenses were able to key on you. Well, we have more weapons now. Some days you are going to draw most of the attention and free up your teammates. Other days, they will draw more attention leaving you open. Don’t worry about personal stats. It’s all about producing wins!

    • colingrant

      No problem here man. As much as that guy’s done for the Steelers and as hard as he works. If a rare sideline blowup is the only downside (if you want to call it that) I’ll take it, plus some.

    • Looked good? You mustn’t have spent much time posting/reading posts here on the Depot comment sections…

    • I noticed it was empty too, lol.

    • I love how the CBS halftime show didn’t have better highlights to show from the first half of this 19 – 0 game. The only thing they showed was this play where AB broke loose in the secondary and Ben threw it to Bell who dropped it. And then AB tossing the Gaterade cooler. And I was really looking forward to see some of the plays since I didn’t get to watch the game (I listened to SNR’s coverage). Man was I disappointed, but not by AB, by CBS…

      The funny thing is AB got open because the secondary was reacting to Ben throwing it to Bell.

    • Rob S.

      Unrelated but I just saw some highlights and did anyone else see the DB (Webb) dive at Ben’s knees on his 1st quarter shovel/screen pass to Bell?

    • Jakobson

      Its a good thing the comment section is full of couch coaches and not anybody who is an actual part of the team. A double-digit win in Baltimore is great, and seeing our defense create turnovers and knock Flacco around was incredibly satisfying