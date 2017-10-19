Ask Alex: Steelers’ Mailbag

Welcome back to the mailbag. Let me know what’s on your mind.

To your questions!

Shai Landesman: If Gilbert is out for an extended period of time, how much does that hurt the offense? Is there anything schematically they won’t do with Hubbard in there?

Alex: It hurts the offense and yes, you can probably expect Gilbert out until after the bye. In terms of schematics, not really, with the team’s next man up mentality and Hubbard being comfortable with the position. But there’s an obvious drop off in talent. From one of the best RTs in the game to a fringe guy, no doubt the offense feels it. Hubbard did well coming in to pinch hit last week though.

PghDSF: Are the Bengals really that good on defense or is it more about the bad teams that they have played?





Alex: I am actually going to watch them tonight. But yeah, they’re a good unit. Have rare length/size along the defensive ends. Dunlap/Johnson are a unique group. Get in the way of a lot of throwing lanes and they’re tough to block in the run game (hope Foster is able to go so Finney can work as TE-eligible).

They like to play a lot of man coverage, especially 2 Man, which Roethlisberger has always struggled against. And they have a good DC who will show a lot of looks. Stress the A gaps and force you to work inside/out. Lot of talent, too across the board including some new faces, like Jordan Willis and Carl Lawson. Two guys who didn’t fit the mold but are great athletes. And they have depth, especially up front, to keep guys fresh.

paddy: All the way from Northern Ireland, any reason why dupree just gets run up the arc every snap? Should he not have a counter developed by now?

Alex: You’re right, he’s gotta work on variety. Set his moves up better and know when to use counters. Like I wrote on Monday, you don’t need five different moves. Two good ones is enough but right now, Dupree is still trying to master one.

But in his defense, he hasn’t had the reps most guys at this point, third season, have by now. Injuries have stunted that growth.