    Ben Roethlisberger Held Under 300 Passing Yards In 10 Straight Games

    By Matthew Marczi October 3, 2017 at 10:52 am


    While he certainly has not been bad, by any means, through the first quarter of the 2017 regular season, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has been soundly unspectacular. We see this in both the numbers and in the tape, but what really sticks out to me is the fact that he is averaging just 6.8 yards per pass attempt.

    For context, his career average yards per pass attempt is nearly eight, a figure that he has topped in six of his previous 13 seasons. Right now, he is far off the pace of repeating that number, which he last accomplished in 2015, averaging 8.4 yards per attempt that season.

    Over the course 10 regular season games, Roethlisberger has failed to throw for at least 300 yards a single time, yet he did it four times in the first nine games of the 2016 season. His high yardage total this year is 263 yards from the opener, and at the moment he is averaging under 240 yards per game.

    But that isn’t all necessarily a bad thing. Consider the fact that you need to throw at least 38 passes to average eight yards per attempt while throwing for 300 yards. In that span of 10 games in which he has failed to reach 300 passing yards, he has thrown at least that many passes only once, although he only averaged at least eight yards per pass attempt in three of those games.

    Of course, they have done a lot of running the ball over that span as well, and it’s probably worth pointing out that they are 9-1 over those 10 games…and that the one game in which he threw at least 38 passes was last week’s loss to the Bears.


    We’ll take a win here however we can get it”, Roethlisberger told reporters after Sunday’s win over Baltimore in which he threw for just 216 yards, averaging 7.2 yards per attempt, according to Chris Adamski. “I still feel personally that I didn’t make all of the plays”.

    One of the plays that he talked about missing was a late deep pass to Martavis Bryant that came on third and short after the defense got an interception. He overthrew the wide receiver, who got behind the coverage on what would have been a sure touchdown. “Those are the plays I get upset about”, he said.

    Through the first four games of the season, the Steelers have had four breakout offensive performers from their Killers Bs. Antonio Brown was the killer in the first and third games, catching at least 10 passes for over 100 yards in both. In week two, it was Bryant, and Le’Veon Bell’s turn came on Sunday.

    “Hopefully Ben has an all-star day”, Ramon Foster said of their upcoming opponent, saying that Jacksonville will try to shut down the run. but the Jaguars have the league-best pass defense and the league-worst run defense in terms of yards allowed. They lead the league with 18 sacks as well.

    • pcantidote

      For me this story starts and ends with the fact that the Steelers are 9-1 during those games. Who cares. Non story, and the picture that was chosen to accompany this is just silly.

    • Charles Mullins

      Man said he wanted to retire. You trying to give him more reasons….

    • StillersInThe6

      While I don’t think the sky is falling as I see many on here rip into Big Ben, I also wouldn’t pretend that our record during such games means all that much. Football is a team sport – hence our defense and running game can certainly own a large portion of the reason for a W. But to win in the playoffs you usually need multiple facets (defense, pass game, run game, whatever) firing on high cylinders. So drop off in QB play is critical, even if it doesn’t result in many regular season losses.

    • Constantinople

      we MUST establish the run early vs the jags

    • falconsaftey43

      Steelers are 28-21 when Ben throws 300+.

    • pcantidote

      I don’t accept the notion that there has been a drop off in QB play. For me, he is not hitting 300 yards because the emphasis has been placed on the run. If you wanted to argue that there has been a drop off you’d have to show me that his completion percentage is way down, he is throwing more interceptions, or some other metric. He’s only thrown 2 picks in 4 games this year and I’m still waiting on the league apology on the one against Baltimore.

    • Rick McClelland

      Jags defense is pretty good this year.

      Set them on their heels and go no huddle right out of the gate and don’t let up.

      Spread that ball to every eligible receiver we have and rotate in and out with all 3 RB’s so they are fresh. Time to showcase the firepower.

    • falconsaftey43

      Brady is 65-14.
      Rodgers is 36-16.

    • Cullen James Riley

      Without reading this article first, isn’t Chicago the only game we lost – in overtime, out of those ten games? A ton of passing yards tends to indicate one or two things:
      1. You don’t believe in your O-line/Runningback to be capable enough to carry out the run game.
      2. Your defense is giving up too many points, so you have to abandon the run, and play catch-up.

      Now despite how the O-line & L.Bell have played for most of this season, we know that they could win a game singlehandedly last season. Big Ben has not needed to go the Aaron Rodgers route, because we have more talent evenly spread out on our offense. And our defense has been significantly better than our offense this season thus far. But even last season – towards the end – they were putting up numbers that indicated an elite defense. Now we upgrade the CB position with Joe Haden, S depth with JJ Wilcox, DE with Tyson Alualu and the return of Cam Heyward, LB with Tj Watt and a healthy Bud Dupree – I’m just ranting now. In the end, if we are still winning games, I don’t care if Ben is throwing 10 yards per game, a win is a win.

    • Talyn Scarbrough

      The one against the browns was a bobbled pass as well. You could argue that none of them are his fault.

    • The Chin

      And it’s 10 straight reg season games. We don’t count the playoff ones because he threw for over 300 in the last game of the season resulting in a loss to the Pats. So I’m all for 240 and the win like you are. So, I’m in your corner on this one too

    • NYCSteelCurtain

      We are something like 9-1 in the last 10 games so who cares!

    • DoctorNoah

      Looking back to the 2005 season, Big Ben threw for over 300 yards ONCE, in a loss to Cincy. 6 of the 12 regular season games in which he played, he threw for less than 200 yards.

      I’ll take the wins and not worry about the QB for now.

    • Neither of those teams have had the type of feature back that Bell is. Bell and the O line can take over a game and beat the opposing defense into submission as we saw last week in Baltimore.

      As long as Rogers has been in GB, he has not had that type of RB. Corey Dillon was the only feature back Brady ever played with. He had Blount a few years but he isn’t the type of player Bell is.

      To me that is the difference.

      Ok Ben, didn’t have Bell his entire career. But he did have the Bus, Fast Willie Parker, and Mendenhall. All enjoyed great run game success when sharing the backfield with Ben. And in Bettis’s case, it didn’t matter who was back there (Maddox, Slash).

    • DangZone

      Maybe they should trade him before he turns into Flacco!!!!!!!!!! AAAAHHHHH!!!!!!!!! he’ll be fine.

    • RickM

      Agree. A QB’s yardage stats go out the window when a team has established a good lead. Le’veon Bell is used more and generally the team will move to a shorter possession type of passing. An analysis of the first half is legitimate as it represent the normal play calling and resulting stats. The second half is mostly protecting the lead and winning the game.

      If we had been down 19-0 at the end of the first half, Roethlisberger would have a far better chance at 300 passing yards as Bell would have likely been abandoned. I’ll take the win and the lesser 2nd half passing attempts every time.

    • falconsaftey43

      That’d explain why Brady has more 300+ yard games, but not the W% difference IMO.

      Ben is not a QB that typically does really well when he has to be the driving force and carry the offense. When the team is balanced with the run and getting good defensive support, he is much better.

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      For those of you who attribute this soley to the recent focus on the run game, you have to consider the reason why that change was made as well.

    • RickM

      I agree with you about having the best RB in the game in your line-up. You lean on him with leads. It’s also the mindset of the OC. Josh McDaniels goes for the jugular and Todd Haley doesn’t. The greater emphasis on the run even comes from the top of the chain as Art Rooney feels that way. And, of course, Ben has been injured far more than either Brady or Rogers. There’s no sense having him throw a lot when there’s little reason to.

    • Crashcrash777

      Because running the ball gives us more time of possession meaning the opponents have less time with the ball meaning the opponents have less chances to score meaning our young and inexperienced defense becomes less of a liability. These are just some of the reasons we changed the way we played last year and we stuck with it this year because it works.

    • Kevin Reich

      Great Qbs do not consistently miss wide open receivers.

    • I don’t even mean having the best RB in the league though. Just a feature runner that the offense can lean on when it needs to. A good running game can be had without a talent like Bell, Elliot, or Gurley.

      No one would mistake guys like McCoy (today), Ajayi, Hyde or Anderson for the league’s best, but they are still guys that can be focal points for their team’s offense.

    • PaeperCup

      Ben doesn’t do well, or the team doesn’t do well?

    • Crashcrash777

      Well its a good thing Ben doesn’t do that

    • pcantidote

      True, although I think it would be reasonable to argue that he was trying to force it into a tight window. I’ll take 1 in 4 games any day.

    • pcantidote

      Because we have a good OL and one of the top RBs in the league? Because our defense was not able to be trusted in recent years? Yes, I’ve considered that.

    • colingrant

      Ben is declining. That’s just my opinion. I don’t think he can carry a team as he once did from 2008-2015. That’s not a knock on him, nor does it project team success. The Steelers can win 1-2 SB’s with him as an elite game manager. An elite game manager is one that makes a couple of big plays when needed, but still stays within himself. The term “game manager” has a negative connotation undeservedly. For me, it just means making very few mistakes, consistently making routine plays and being alright with it.

      Fortunately for Ben and the organization, successful reconstruction of the team enables Ben to assume a lesser role he hasn’t had since his 2nd year in the league. The team’s experience and talent sufficiently meets the requirements of being a championship caliber team. Not since the 2006 Superbowl has he been in this situation. He can ride this baby out the same way his boyhood idol John Elway did nearly 20 years ago when Terrell Davis was the bell cow. All Elway needed to do was make routine plays and create 1 or 2 big ones when needed. Ben’s capable of making a few big ones, He needn’t be the 2008 Ben, where his heroics gave the Steelers their 6th Lombardi. On a side note: Ben HAS to play better on the road, otherwise all bets are off.

    • PaeperCup

      Definitely an overlooked aspect. I don’t think we are giving Haley enough flack.

    • PaeperCup

      That’s crazy.

      I’m not worried though. We won 2 Superbowls with similar play.

    • Jones

      Steeler Nation: “Oh $#!& – we’re winning! Quick, find something that’s going wrong and make that all we talk about!”

    • Darth Blount 47

      I always find it amazing how we sort of lose sight of what numbers sometimes mean. Dropped passes and missed opportunities, can have a drastic effect on what the end of the day numbers look like. And sometimes that can all come from just one single play. Catch a 75 yard TD pass, and without much effort the rest of the day, a QB’s numbers are gonna look pretty good. Yet you can go 35-40, but have all of the passes be short, and end up with 250 yards passing, and someone will say you struggled, if they ONLY looked at the yardage. The key number that was mentioned in the article to me was clear… 9-1 win/loss record. If Ben throwing for under 300 yards equals a 9-1 win/loss record, I hope he never throws for 300 again.

    • RickM

      I’m a little unsettled by his passiveness with leads as I kind of like sticking with what’s working. And when you get 164 passing yards in the first half without a single bomb or turnover, your passing game is clicking pretty well. But of course Tomlin and Haley would tell me to look at the final scoreboard.

      I don’t know about everyone else, but I knew Haley would reign things in when we came out for the second half…especially on the road. And he didn’t disappoint lol. The 3 straight runs with the run on 3rd and 8 or 9 caught me off guard though. That’s extra conservative, even for him.

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      Or because our hof QB wasn’t playing like a hof QB anymore and there was no other option?

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      True, but they did not continue that through the first 3 games. If throwing the ball was working there wouldn’t be much incentive to go run heavy.

    • pcantidote

      Except that you have nothing to back this up with.

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      If a Hof QB is playing like a hof Qb there’s no need to rely on the run game, regardless of who’s in the backfield. Especially not to the tune of 30+ carries a game. It wasn’t simply because they wanted to make this change, they had to.

    • pcantidote

      Again, no facts, just conjecture. We can just as well hand it off to a potential HOF RB running behind some potential HOF OL.

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      It may be the role that best suits Ben.